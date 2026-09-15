El Niño looms but South Africa’s farmers are better prepared for drought

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South Africa's national average dam level stood at 95.5% as of August compared with 55% during the same month in 2016. Picture:

Despite rising climate risks, South Africa’s agricultural sector is better positioned for the upcoming drought cycle than the previous one a decade ago, with the national average dam level standing at 95.5% in August compared with 55% during the same month in 2016, according to Absa.

In its latest AgriTrends report, the banking group, however, identifies the frequency and intensity of extreme heat conditions as a growing risk factor alongside low rainfall. Elevated temperatures could affect grain pollination, increase heat stress in vegetables and contribute to heat damage in fruit production.

Earlier this month, the department of agriculture urged crop farmers to implement climate-smart agriculture that will conserve soil moisture and preserve water as the country braces for the El Niño weather pattern.

The advisory comes after the South African Weather Service warned that hot temperatures and lower-than-usual rainfall are forecast for the country from October to December. It said a strong El Niño event has formed in the Pacific Ocean and is likely to become a very strong event in spring.

In its report on Monday, Absa said while the return of El Niño conditions is expected to increase climate risks for agriculture during the 2026/27 summer production season, the sector is entering the cycle from one of its strongest starting positions in recent years.

Read: Farming confidence is back, but El Niño threatens the rebound

“The key climate story is not simply that El Niño is returning, but that South African agriculture is considerably better positioned than during previous drought cycles. This stronger starting position also reflects the success of adaptive measures adopted across the agricultural sector,” said Loffie Brandt, sector head for agriculture at Absa AgriBusiness.

“Improvements in cultivation practices aimed at conserving soil moisture and enhancing production efficiency, together with advances in seed quality that have supported the development and uptake of better-performing cultivars, have significantly strengthened producers’ ability to manage climatic risk.”

Producers should closely monitor rainfall forecasts and soil moisture levels before the critical summer planting window from October to December, the report says. Dryland grain producers, particularly those farming soils with lower water-holding capacity, may face increased risk from prolonged dry spells, which are often more severe during El Niño years.

In the present environment, the focus should be on efficient water use, prioritising inputs that support yield potential and strengthening financial resilience ahead of the challenging season ahead.

The report says water availability indicators also point to favourable conditions. National average dam storage remained consistently high, with peak levels reaching 93% in 2023/24, rising to about 95% during 2024/25 and standing at 95.5% by August this year.

Read: El Niño heats up risk for SA food inflation

But while national averages paint a relatively positive picture, regional conditions tell a more nuanced story, with dam capacity at 80.2% in the Western Cape, 87% in KwaZulu-Natal and 88.6% in the Northern Cape, already tracking below the levels recorded at the same time last year.

However the Free State (100.2%) and the North West (102.9%) continue to maintain exceptionally strong storage levels.

The favourable dam storage levels do not necessarily provide long-term protection against drought, particularly in the context of South Africa’s highly variable climate.

“Water reserves can reduce the immediate impact of below-average rainfall, but a sustained dry period would still place pressure on agricultural water supplies,” the report says.

“Ultimately, production outcomes will depend less on seasonal rainfall totals and more on the timing and distribution of rainfall throughout the growing season.”

Business Day