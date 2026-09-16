Inflation expectations ease despite continued Middle East tensions

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The South African Reserve Bank monetary policy committee, chaired by governor Lesetja Kganyago, will consider the BER's latest inflation expectations survey when it considers interest rates next week.

Inflation expectations moderated in the third quarter of 2026 despite a backdrop of continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a survey shows, suggesting the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) may have room to leave interest rates unchanged next week.

This is according to the survey conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

On average, 2026 expectations among analysts, businesspeople and trade union officials for headline consumer inflation were unchanged at 4.4%, but eased to 4% from 4.2% for 2027 and to 3.8% from 3.9% for 2028, says the survey.

Five-year expectations also dipped to 4% from the 4.1% seen in the second quarter, the survey commissioned by the central bank shows.

Household forecasts declined sharply in the third quarter, with 12-month expectations falling to 4.9% — their lowest level in nearly five years — from 6%, while five-year expectations declined to 8.3% from the 9.1% predicted in the second quarter.

“The decline was broad-based: high-income households reduced their 12-month expectations from 6.1% to 5.4%, while lower-middle-income households reduced theirs from 5.6% to 4.7%,” the BER said.

Despite South African consumers’ finances coming under stress this year from higher fuel costs due to the US-Iran war, wage expectations remained relatively stable. Respondents anticipated increases of 5% this year and 4.8% in 2027, compared with the 4.8% predicted for both years in the second-quarter survey.

Somewhat surprisingly, salary hike expectations for the third quarter were lower among trade union officials at 4.9% compared with analysts (5%) and business people (5.1%).

The economic growth outlook changed little in the third quarter, the survey shows, with respondents still expecting GDP to tick up by 1.2% in 2026, while the forecast for 2027 rose slightly to 1.6%, from 1.5% previously.

Analysts expected GDP expansion of 1.2% and 1.7% for this year and the next, respectively, while business managers forecast 1.1% and 1.4%, and trade unions 1.2% and 1.6%.

“As such, all three groups expect a moderate acceleration in economic growth next year,” the BER said.

Read: NEWS ANALYSIS | Agriculture pulls more than its weight in GDP data, despite headwinds

The survey was conducted between August 17 and September 3, via mailed questionnaires for the professional groups and fieldwork for households, with 24 analysts, 115 business people, 14 trade unions and 500 households participating.

The BER noted that the third-quarter survey was conducted against a backdrop of continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and after the energy-price shock associated with the US-Iran conflict pushed inflation expectations sharply higher in the previous quarter.

The latest expectations take pressure off the SARB to hike its benchmark interest rate when it concludes its fifth policy meeting of the year next week Thursday, after hiking it by 25 basis points in May — citing elevated inflation risks from higher global oil prices — before holding it steady at 7% in July.

Business Day