Cash is still king in SA, and consumers pay dearly for it

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Even the most bank-trusting and digital-savvy consumers still need to use the massive cash-only taxi industry to commute. Picture:

Cash remains a big component of South Africa’s payment ecosystem, accounting for about 56% of all consumer transactions by volume and imposing a broader economic cost of about R88.5bn a year, according to a study commissioned and published this week by the Reserve Bank.

Though digital payment alternatives continue to expand, cash remains widely used by consumers and merchants across the formal and the informal economies.

This reflects a general preference for cash, a mistrust of banks and that even the most bank-trusting and digitally savvy consumers still need to use the huge cash-only taxi industry to commute to and from work.

Cash-only taxi industry

Though the actual size of the taxi industry is unknown, the report notes that it is huge and cash only, mainly involving small-denomination notes — which are difficult to withdraw from ATMs — and coins, which are impossible to get from the machines.

This forces commuters to resort to formal and informal retailers, either through straight exchanges or cash, or more conventionally buy using larger notes to buy a small item and get the change in smaller denomination notes and coins.

According to the National Taxi Alliance, more than 15-million commuter trips take place daily by taxi alone, involving a 250,000-strong fleet, operating through 1,200 associations.

The annual economic cost of cash includes direct costs of R43.5bn — accounting for 49% — which include withdrawal fees, deposit fees and travel costs incurred specifically to access cash, as well as indirect costs of R44.9bn, which make up 51% and include travel time, queuing time, transaction time, crime-related costs, forgone interest and other inefficiencies, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) report says.

Indirect costs overlooked

“Indirect costs are significant but often overlooked. The cost of time lost — comprising travel, queuing and transaction time — amounts to R27.8bn, highlighting the significant burden on consumers in accessing and using cash,” it says.

“The cash crime value of R12bn or 14% and travel time costs of R8.3bn or 9% show that safety risks and time spent travelling are major hidden costs.”

Interest forgone or the opportunity of holding cash, at R1.3bn or 1%, is relatively small but still notable, representing an opportunity cost of not keeping money in interest-bearing accounts.

About 4% of consumer cost comes from retailers’ cash-handling costs embedded in goods and services, particularly salient for informal traders who contribute a larger share of R2.3bn versus R1.6bn for formal retailers.

Across the formal cash value chain, banking services required to distribute and provide access to cash through automated teller machines and bank branches incurred a cost of about R21.6bn while retail cash acceptance and cash-back services across the formal and informal sectors ran up costs of about R4.3bn and essential industry services such as cash processing, distribution and supporting infrastructure sustained about R1.2bn.

“Together, these costs amounted to approximately R27.1bn per annum, representing the direct cost of producing, distributing, accessing and accepting cash within the South African cash ecosystem,” the study says.

Cash-back at points of sale offers the lowest unit cost of cash, making it essential for regulators and industry to incentivise and expand these services. Retailers with a high cash turnover can recycle cash efficiently and reduce bank and cash-in-transit charges.

Wider adoption, especially among informal traders through partnerships with banks and fintechs, would cut handling costs and improve consumer access, while there is a need to expand and incentivise ATM networks in underserved areas.

The report highlights the limits of payment modernisation in low-income areas where cash is not a preference but a necessity, using the example of a densely populated, urban area on the edge of Gqeberha, the Eastern Cape, where street-level trade is widespread, with food, household goods and personal services commonly bought and sold in cash.

An executive at a national fast-food chain operating in the area told the researchers that cash is the least-expensive payment method, followed by debit cards, with credit cards being the most costly.

The company official explained how, after repeated armed robberies over a long period, the management decided to go cashless, anticipating a moderate decline in turnover as a result. The actual outcome was, however, more severe, with sales falling by more than a third.

“A significant segment of the population lives in a cash-dominant, and in many cases cash-only, reality. Income is earned in cash, daily transactions are conducted in cash and savings are held in cash,” the report says.

The SARB has made clear it would prefer a shift towards digital methods of payments but has acknowledged that cash remains a foundational component of the economy, particularly for everyday transactions, informal markets and cash‑reliant households.

In December 2025 it launched the Cash Smart Strategy, which aims to improve the way the entire cash system works so that people still have a choice to use cash and the system remains reliable and fair for everyone.

Business Day