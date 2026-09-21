ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank faces tough call on rates amid inflation fears

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The South African Reserve Bank has a tough call to make on interest rates this Wednesday, balancing consumer inflation that remains far above target against a struggling economy that would be hurt by a further reduction in consumer demand if monetary policy were to get more restrictive.

The Reserve Bank, which kept its benchmark policy rate steady at 7% in July after hiking it by 25 basis points in May due to inflationary pressure from oil prices, has vowed to remain vigilant against second-round effects from the global oil price shock triggered by the US war against Iran.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), chaired by governor Lesetja Kganyago, usually announces its rate decision on a Thursday but will bring this week’s announcement a day forward due to the September 24 Heritage Day public holiday.

Read: Inflation expectations ease despite continued Middle East tensions

It will come just a few hours after Stats SA releases its August consumer inflation release, but the Reserve Bank has previously made clear it is not overly swayed by current inflation data when setting interest rates, preferring to take a forward-looking view of where inflation is heading over the next 12–24 months.

It will therefore closely consider last week’s Bureau for Economic Research (BER) report which showed inflation expectations moderated in the third quarter of 2026 despite a backdrop of continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East which have disrupted oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz and kept global oil prices high, translating to steep domestic fuel price increases.

On average, expectations among analysts, businesspeople and trade union officials for headline consumer inflation in 2026 were unchanged at 4.4%, but eased to 4% from 4.2% for 2027 and to 3.8% from 3.9% for 2028, the survey showed. Household forecasts declined sharply, with 12-month expectations falling to 4.9% — their lowest level in nearly five years — from 6%.

That said, the BER survey, commissioned by the Reserve Bank, shows that inflation expectations remain significantly above its 3% target.

Further complicating Wednesday’s rates decision is the fact that the economy contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year, backing the argument to keep rates on hold for now and offer some relief to consumers.

“In another very tight decision, our base case is that the Reserve Bank holds rates steady, but it is effectively a coin toss and will depend on whether the MPC is willing to look through some of the shorter-term inflation dynamics,” CAM Asset Management portfolio manager Mike van der Westhuizen said.

“Based on short-term dynamics alone and where the consumer price index currently sits relative to the 3% target, one could easily argue for a 25-basis-point rate hike. The MPC will undoubtedly acknowledge weak growth, but growth remains a secondary consideration when inflation risks are elevated.”

Although the Bank’s decision is ultimately driven by its assessment of South Africa’s own inflation outlook and risks, it also takes into account what other central banks are doing because their decisions affect global and, ultimately, domestic financial conditions.

The Federal Reserve raised rates last Wednesday as higher oil prices kept pressure on US inflation, nearly a week after a similar move by the European Central Bank.

“The Reserve Bank meets … with the inflation outlook clearly less comfortable than it was a few months ago. Oil prices remain elevated, another sizable fuel-price increase is likely in October, and the Fed raised rates,” BER economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper said.

“A higher oil price alone, however, is not a sufficient reason to raise the policy rate again. As has been said many times this year, a rate hike will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, increase the supply of oil or bring down the local fuel price. Monetary policy has a role to play when the initial energy shock starts feeding into broader prices, wages and inflation expectations. So far, we do not see much evidence of that.”

After consumer inflation braked to 4.3% in July following a surge to 5% in June, economists are anticipating another uptick in August, albeit a slight one.

“We expect headline inflation will rise to 4.5% year on year in August, with higher fuel prices remaining the primary source of monthly pressure,” First National Bank said in its weekly economic note.

“However, food inflation continues to provide an important offset, as near-term food price pressures remain contained.”

Aside from the rate decision and the inflation report, the Reserve Bank’s July leading business cycle indicator will be the only other release of note in a data-sparse week.

The indicator — one of three indices that the Bank uses to determine whether there has been a turning point in the business cycle — fell 1.4% in June, its third consecutive monthly retreat, primarily reflecting a decrease in South Africa’s US-dollar-denominated export commodity price index and a deceleration in the six-month smoothed growth rate in money supply.