South Africa hikes steel tariffs to shield local producers

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South Africa plans to widen the list of steel products subject to import controls and impose further tariffs as part of wide-ranging measures to shield domestic producers from pervasive imports, particularly from the country’s largest trading partner, China.

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) has made preliminary findings to increase the number of steel products that cannot be legally imported into the country unless authorised by an official permit, as it broadens its nontariff and tariff measures to shield the downstream industry.

Under the proposed measures, products such as nails, tacks, drawing pins, corrugated nails, semifinished products of iron or nonalloy steel, bars and rods and uncoated flat hot-rolled products of iron or nonalloy steel of a width of 600mm or more will be included in the import control list.

The imports will see hikes in tariffs, with many products’ duties raised from 0% to their maximum World Trade Organisation (WTO) bound rates, the ceiling on custom duties a country legally commits not to exceed for specific imported products.

Items such as flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of 600mm or more, will attract tariffs of 10% from 0%, while screws, bolts, nuts, coach screws, screw hooks, rivets, cotters, cotter-pins, washers will see duties increase from 10% to 30%.

Stoppers, caps and lids (including crown corks, screw caps and pouring stoppers) will see an increase from 5% to 20%, and nails, tacks, drawing pins and corrugated nails to 15% from 10%.

Itac is also proposing the creation of rebate provisions for the duty-free importation of products not made in the country and extending the rebate provision to cases where antidumping duties had been imposed.

The trade regulator in a government notice said following the implementation in May of the steepest and broadest steel tariffs in South Africa in two decades, it has now determined there is a need for further strengthening of the tariff and rebate structure for all steel products.

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“This will help align and optimise the entire tariff structure and rebate structure such that existing domestic manufacturing capacity is fully protected while at the same time ensuring availability of input material to downstream manufacturing industries in cases where certain product specifications are not made domestically,” Itac said.

The regulator in July launched a safeguard investigation into imports of certain cold-rolled products of iron and steel, widening a campaign of trade protection for a domestic steel industry that has been shedding capacity and jobs for years.

Itac said the domestic industry also cited persistent global steel overcapacity and weakening demand, which have redirected exports towards relatively open markets such as the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) as major economies tighten trade barriers.

The influx of low-priced steel imports across the whole steel value chain, particularly from Asian markets such as China and India — South Africa’s key trade partners — has uprooted the domestic producers.

Beyond imports, the domestic industry faces other big challenges such as rising input costs, including raw materials, labour, logistics and electricity, which are eroding competitiveness.

In a separate notice, the South African Revenue Service has at the request of Itac imposed definitive antidumping duties of 8.21%-57.84% on corrosion-resistant steel coils from China.

This is after Itac found that they were being dumped into Sacu to the detriment of the local industry.

In a statement, Itac said it had concluded an antidumping investigation into imports from China of the products used in the manufacture of corrugated roof cladding, following an application by local companies ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) and Safal Steel.

“After considering verified information and submissions from interested parties, Itac determined final dumping margins of 8.21% for Shandong Guanxian Foryune Composite Materials Co Ltd … and 57.84% for all other Chinese exporters and producers,” said Itac, South Africa’s statutory body established to enforce international trade laws.

“Overall, the measures are intended to address the material injury caused by dumped imports and restore fair competition in the Sacu market, while ensuring that the simultaneous application of safeguard and antidumping measures does not result in a double remedy.”

In its report published last Friday, Itac said the investigation following an application from Amsa and Safal, whose production volumes account for more than 50% of total Sacu output, was initiated after the commission found there was prima facie information to indicate the product was being imported at dumped prices.

During the probe, the known producers and exporters of steel coil in China and importers were sent questionnaires to complete, some of whose responses were considered in the decision.

Taking into account the recent implementation of definitive safeguard duties in the form of ad valorem duties of 52.34% for year one, 37.74% for the second year, and 22.34% for year three, Itac made a final determination that, in line with EU practice, only the difference between the safeguard measures and the antidumping measures should be imposed.

In their application, first lodged in October 2024, Amsa and Safa alleged that as a result of steel coil dumping from China, the Sacu industry was suffering price suppression, price depression, declining sales volume, falling market share and waning profits and losses, among other repercussions.

South Africa’s steel industry has for years been in a state of crisis due to weak demand and low levels of investment, compounded by high input costs — including electricity, rail and port inefficiencies — as well as competition from low-priced imports, particularly from Asia, while global steel overcapacity has also depressed prices.

In July, Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) CEO Tafadzwa Chibanguza told Business Day that steel consumption was a function of GDP, and South Africa’s economy was not growing enough to support the ailing sector.

He cited industry data showing that since 2008 steel production has been declining at a rate of 2% on a compound basis, with more than 220,000 jobs in the industry lost during the same period.

Business Day