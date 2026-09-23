Inflation forces Reserve Bank to hike rates despite weak GDP growth

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South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a 25 basis point increase in interest rates on Wednesday as inflation risks remain on the upside. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

South African consumers’ borrowing costs will rise by 25 basis points from Friday after the Reserve Bank hiked its policy rate due to rising inflation risks emanating largely from the disruptions to global oil supply linked to the Middle East conflict.

The bank’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously agreed to hike its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% on Wednesday, even as governor Lesetja Kganyago acknowledged that the economy, which is driven to a large extent by consumer demand, was in distress after contracting 0.2% in the second quarter of the year.

Announcing the decision, Kganyago said the MPC, which he chairs, had raised its near-term forecasts for inflation and only expected it to return to the 3% target towards the end of 2027.

“Petrol is rising again, from moderating between June and August … Headline inflation will likely be above 5% later this year and early next year before slowing as the fuel shock recedes,” Kganyago told a media conference.

The hike in the benchmark rate means the prime rate (the rate at which commercial banks lend to consumers) will also go up by 25 basis points to 10.75% from Friday.

Kganyago made the announcement a few hours after data from Stats SA showed that consumer inflation ticked up slightly to 4.4% in August, driven mainly by housing and utilities as well as transport costs.

The Bank has previously made clear it is not swayed by current inflation data, preferring to focus on the longer-term outlook. Still, the latest uptick after a sharp retreat to 4.3% in July from June’s 5% reinforces a resumption of cost pressures linked to the turmoil in global oil markets.

The latest rate call follows a report by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) last week, commissioned by the Reserve Bank, which showed that inflation expectations moderated in the third quarter of 2026 despite a backdrop of continued geopolitical tension in the Middle East, which has disrupted oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

On average, expectations among analysts, businesspeople and trade union officials for headline consumer inflation in 2026 were unchanged at 4.4%, but eased to 4% from 4.2% for 2027 and to 3.8% from 3.9% for 2028, the survey showed.

Household forecasts declined sharply, with 12-month expectations falling to 4.9% — their lowest level in nearly five years — from 6%.

“Based on the latest survey from the BER, expectations have eased slightly after rising in the previous quarter. That said, they remain high, with longer-run expectations about 4% rather than our 3% target,” Kganyago said on Wednesday.

“We are also cognisant that the survey was conducted before the recent fuel price increases. In this context, we note that market-based measures of expectations have picked up lately after moderating earlier in the quarter.”

The 25 basis-point increase adds to a range of affordability pressures that have steadily eroded purchasing power throughout 2026, said Lee Naik, CEO of credit bureau TransUnion Africa.

“Consumers have demonstrated remarkable resilience, but affordability remains fragile and increasingly sensitive to further cost increases,” Naik said.

“Today’s rate increase adds pressure to households already facing elevated fuel costs, transport expenses and ongoing affordability challenges.”

Kganyago acknowledged that the global shocks were “clearly hurting our economy” but said the MPC still expected a rebound during the second half of the year, with annual GDP growth for 2026 protected at 1.2%.

“We continue to project growth of around 2% over the medium term. This is based on global conditions stabilising and domestic reforms delivering a better business environment. Our assessment is that growth risks are skewed to the downside,” he added.

He said large and sustained shocks, such as the current global oil one, were more likely to trigger second-round effects, where individual price changes evolved into widespread increases. To prevent this, the Sarb was adopting a more restrictive monetary policy.

“Because of the adverse global environment, domestic reforms are our best growth option. This covers structural interventions, such as improving productivity in the transport and energy sectors. It also includes the macroeconomic goals of sustainable debt and permanently lower inflation,” he said.

“As the monetary policy committee, our primary role is to protect the value of the currency by getting inflation back to 3% over time. We will act as needed to achieve this goal.”

The governor said a few months ago it had seemed the fuel price shock might be unwinding, but it had now intensified, prompting other monetary policymakers, including the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve, to hike rates.

“We have taken a measured approach to rate setting in conditions of high uncertainty, but we remain focused on our price stability mandate. It is crucial that inflation reverts to 3% as the current shock fades, and we take responsibility for delivering that outcome,” Kganyago said.

Wednesday’s move does not necessarily mean the start of an aggressive hiking cycle, said Tertia Jacobs, treasury economist and fixed income specialist at Investec.

“The November meeting remains finely balanced: a further increase would become more likely if oil prices stay elevated and rise beyond $110/bbl, the rand weakens materially or inflation expectations begin to rise,” Jacobs said.

“Our baseline is that the MPC will pause after today’s move and keep rates on hold until the third quarter of 2027.”