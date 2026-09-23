SA business cycle indicator drops 0.9% as six of 10 components weaken

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A decrease in the number of residential building plans approved for flats, townhouses and houses dragged down the South African Reserve Bank’s leading business cycle indicator in July. Picture:

The South African Reserve Bank’s leading business cycle indicator retreated for the second month in July, decreasing 0.9% as weaknesses in six of the 10 available components outweighed gains in the other four.

The largest negative contributors were a deceleration in the six-month smoothed growth rate in money supply and a decrease in the number of residential building plans approved for flats, townhouses and houses larger than 80m², the Bank said on Tuesday.

Other components which dragged the indicator down included the US dollar-based commodity price index for South Africa’s main export commodities, which comprises 21 weighted commodities — predominantly precious metals like gold, platinum and ruthenium, alongside base metals and coal.

Another negative contribution came from the volume of domestic orders in manufacturing as measured by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), the number of new passenger vehicles sold and the BER’s business confidence index (BCI).

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The latest BCI report showed that business confidence remained subdued in the third quarter of this year as the cloud of geopolitical and global trade uncertainty continued to hang over the private sector, with many companies facing weak demand for their products.

The BCI edged one point lower to 38, with 62% of respondents surveyed being dissatisfied with prevailing operating conditions. The index remains slightly below its long-term average of 40 and well below the recent high of 47 reached in the first quarter of the year.

The BER survey highlighted concerns around municipal service delivery, poor infrastructure and policy uncertainty, adding that local government elections, set for November 4, will be key to boosting sentiment for the rest of the year.

The July negative reading of the Reserve Bank’s leading business cycle reflected the impact of the oil price shock due to the Middle East war, which continued to suppress new orders for manufacturing production and other industries, Investec economist Annabel Bishop said.

The largest positive contributors to the leading indicator during the month included an acceleration in the growth rate in job advertisements carried by the Sunday Times and online recruitment platform Pnet, as well as widening of the interest rate spread between South Africa’s 10-year government bonds and 91-day Treasury bills.

Other positives came from the average hours worked per factory worker in manufacturing and the composite leading business cycle indicator for South Africa’s major trading partner countries.

The leading indicator is one of three composite indices that the Reserve Bank analyses to determine whether there has been a turning point in the business cycle.

The leading indicator forecasts economic activity several months ahead, while the coincident indicator reflects present activity and the lagging indicator confirms past changes.

The composite coincident business cycle indicator decreased marginally by 0.1% in June, primarily due to the lower real value of wholesale, retail and motor trade sales, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The composite lagging indicator however edged up 0.2% during the same month.