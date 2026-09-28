ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD | Reserve Bank to shed more light on energy shocks, inflation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Middle East war and resulting disruptions to the flow of cargo through the Strait of Hormuz is keeping pressure on South Africa's economy. Picture:

The Reserve Bank’s September bulletin, set for release on Tuesday, is likely to illustrate how South Africa’s economy and financial system remained vulnerable to geopolitical tensions in the second quarter of 2026, specifically the US war on Iran and its effect on the global oil market.

The bulletin is an economic snapshot focusing on the performance of key GDP sectors such as mining, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, trade and services, as well as inflation trends, household and business consumption and investment and government finances.

In its June bulletin, which looked at the first quarter, the Bank said the war in the Middle East had significantly affected global and domestic financial markets and energy prices, although it did not materially affect South Africa’s real economic activity.

The latest bulletin is expected to show that household finances have remained resilient despite persistent concerns about the energy shock, Nedbank said in its weekly commentary.

“We expect continued, albeit slower, growth in real personal disposable income and a slight deterioration in households’ debt metrics, with the overall debt burden probably remaining relatively steady but debt service costs creeping up marginally following the May interest-rate hike,” the bank said.

On Tuesday Stats SA is due to publish its quarterly employment statistics (QES) for the second quarter. The report, which surveys businesses to measure formal non-agricultural employment, differs from the agency’s quarterly labour force survey, which interviews households to capture the broader labour market, including unemployment and informal work.

The June QES revealed renewed job losses in the first quarter of 2026, with total employment decreasing by 80,000 or 0.8% due to retreats in community services, trade, transport and electricity. Increases were reported by the manufacturing, business services, mining and construction industries.

On Wednesday Stats SA is due to release its producer inflation data for August. The previous print showed price pressures for local factories eased as expected in July as hopes — later dashed — of a resolution to the US-Iran war drove global oil prices lower, translating into a drop in domestic fuel prices.

Later in the day the statistics agency will publish international tourism data for August. In July the number of foreign arrivals rose 17.3% month on month to more than 1.27-million, a 6% increase over the same period in 2025. About 97.5% of these visitors were on holiday, while 1.9% came for business, 0.6% to study and less than 0.1% for medical treatment.

Also on Wednesday, the South African Revenue Service is due to publish August data on the country’s trade balance with the rest of the world. The surplus on the trade account widened to R20.1bn in July, driven by a strong positive balance with fellow African states.

On Thursday commercial bank Absa will put out its September purchasing managers’ index (PMI) — a measure of manufacturing activity derived from a survey conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research in Stellenbosch.

In August the index showed factory activity sinking for the fourth consecutive month, reaching the weakest level in 2026 on the back of soft domestic demand and persistent cost pressures that could largely be traced to the Middle East conflict.