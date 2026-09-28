Visas and infrastructure hurdles on agenda at France-SA investment forum

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One of the French companies with a presence in South Africa is oil and gas firm TotalEnergies. Picture: REUTERS/

A France-South Africa business forum will this week tackle some of the obstacles to investment in South Africa, including often arduous visa processes and infrastructure deficiencies in many municipalities that hamper companies’ operations.

French firms either already operating in the country or looking to invest here will be watching the local government elections set for November 4 for guidance on the future of key municipalities such as Johannesburg, said Camille Tricoire, head of the Southern Africa office at Business France, the agency that supports the international development of the French economy.

“Whether it’s a company that’s already here or a company that is or is thinking about investing, what they’re looking for is: how is the municipal service delivery? They need to set up a factory [so they look at, for example] access to water ― what is the stability?” Tricoire told Business Day in an interview.

“They are not looking at the political aspect of it, they look more for what it would mean in terms of stability for the investing environment for them. So yes, definitely, they are looking at what’s going to be the result of the elections.”

The business forum, set down for Tuesday and Wednesday, comes as both countries look to strengthen trade, investment, innovation and strategic partnerships, with more French companies looking for opportunities after South Africa made strides in resolving its energy crisis, which was a major deterrent previously.

“French companies responded quite well when they saw that the energy crisis is not completely solved but is a lot better than what it used to be,” Tricoire said. “We definitely saw an increase in the interest of French companies when they saw the change … with more companies coming to see ... ‘what are the opportunities? who could be my partner?’ .. and then taking the steps that are necessary for them to do that.”

For its part, South Africa is looking to expand trade and investment ties with other countries in the face of increasingly strained relations with the US, its second-largest single export destination after China.

Washington has suspended aid and also slapped punitive tariffs on South Africa in the past couple of years, partly over its stance on Israel’s war on Gaza but also due to policy differences with Pretoria over its land expropriation and black empowerment policies, the latter a programme the government says is meant to correct the racial imbalances in favour of whites created by apartheid.

Washington’s stance, as presented by ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III in an interview with Business Day last week, is that it is not opposed to broad-based BEE per se, but rather to how, in its view, the policy is not applied equally across all sectors.

WATCH IN FULL | Bozell talks US-SA relations, BEE, visa restrictions and Mbeki

One of Business France’s tasks has been to explain BEE rules to French companies interested in South Africa, Tricoire said. “We don’t have any position on broad-based BEE; this is a South African policy and we respect it. But for a French company that is not yet in South Africa it is something they do not necessarily understand because they are not used to it,” she said.

“French and international investors are not always aware of what BEE implies, so it is our role to provide details about the scheme. It’s not something that is unique to South Africa; we see it in other [African] countries.”

Since 2019 €8.9bn (about R165bn) of French investment stock has flowed into South Africa, according to the head of the regional economic department at the French embassy, Edouard Chretien.

At the 6th South African investment conference in March, French companies pledged to invest R20.7bn and President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that France was the leading investor in the country, Chretien said.

Presently, 480 French companies or subsidiaries operate in South Africa, collectively employing more than 70,000 people. But these companies face hurdles that could potentially be a deterrent to new investment, including South Africa’s cumbersome visa requirements.

“Visas is still a difficulty that we have today. The processing time and the access to visas represent a challenge for companies, definitely,” Tricoire said, explaining that most French companies setting up abroad, including in South Africa, initially need to bring in their own nationals to set up a base while sourcing and training a local workforce.

Visas is still a difficulty that we have today. The processing time and the access to visas represent a challenge for companies, definitely. — Camille Tricoire, head of the Southern Africa office at Business France

“That access to skills, depending where in the country they need to set up and what activities they do, could also be a question for them. That’s definitely something they need to look into before deciding to invest,” she said.

In July home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the department’s launch of the second phase of its trusted employer scheme would “allow South Africa to more easily attract skills and manage immigration, particularly in the processing of applications for senior executives, technical personnel, corporate employees and investors”.

This week’s forum will look to draw up recommendations for a more conducive operating environment in order to boost trade, Tricoire said. “We’re going to be focusing on very concrete measures. So we will be discussing a lot of things that are affecting French companies, but also South African companies, such as broad-based BEE, the water difficulties that we are facing at the moment. We will have a technical workshop about how to create an enabling environment,” she said.

According to data from the French-South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, bilateral trade reached about €3.2bn in 2024. French exports to South Africa were valued at €1.7bn, while imports reached €1.5bn. South Africa remains France’s biggest customer and third-biggest supplier in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Business Day