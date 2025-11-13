WATCH: Breaking through the corporate glass ceiling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iman Rappetti hosts Nedbank CIB’s new vodcast series showcasing women in finance who prove leadership is not defined by gender — it’s defined by impact.

Powerful women share powerful stories in On the couch with Iman Rappetti, an insightful new five-part vodcast series from Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

Each episode sees award-winning journalist Rappetti sit down with some the bank’s remarkable female professionals to uncover what it really takes to be a trailblazer in the world of finance.

In the first installment, Nedbank CIB’s Puleng Khunou, Vanessa Murray, and Romy Townsend share what it truly takes to break barriers and lead with purpose.

This honest conversation moves beyond titles to reveal the personal journeys behind their success — moments of doubt, discovery, and the bravery to challenge stereotypes. It’s a reflection of the determination required to not only claim a seat at the table, but to make room for others.

More than a glimpse into leadership, this episode is a call to courage: to own your story, to lift as you rise, and lead in ways that leave a lasting legacy.

Watch it now:

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.