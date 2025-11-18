BIG READ: How cancelled rewilding plan will affect Knysna’s lone elephant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A privately funded R5m proposal by the organisation Herd Instinct to reintroduce a small herd of elephants into the Knysna forests — an initiative intended to provide companionship for the last surviving Knysna elephant, “Strangefoot”, or “Oupoot” — was formally withdrawn on October 25.

The decision marks a major turning point in one of SA’s most complex conservation dilemmas. The plan aimed not only to give Strangefoot much-needed social companionship but also to prevent the disappearance of one of the most distinctive elephant lineages on the continent. After years of stalled communication and limited engagement with SANParks, the project has ended without implementation.

According to Herd Instinct, progress with SANParks was too limited to ensure success, despite the necessary funding, expertise and logistical planning being in place. The organisation had hoped to introduce a small, socially stable group of elephants already acclimatised to the region, potentially forming the nucleus of a re-established Knysna herd.

Strangefoot is now 55 years old, born in 1970, and has been alone since 1990, when the last signs of her calf were recorded. Though she continues to navigate the forest with remarkable precision, the question of whether a naturally social species can truly adapt to decades of solitude remains unanswered.

African elephant cows live in tight-knit matriarchal families for life, relying on constant companionship, shared knowledge, and co-operative care. Strangefoot’s solitary existence is therefore an ecological and behavioural anomaly, unmatched anywhere else in Africa.

The withdrawal of the Herd Instinct proposal has reignited a broader question: what future remains for elephants in the Knysna forest?

Clarifying Strangefoot’s identity

Public uncertainty about Strangefoot’s sex persisted for decades. Her rounded head profile, more typical of a bull than a cow, led to frequent misidentification. However, high-quality photographs and camera-trap images clearly show shrivelled mammary glands, which form only in cows that have previously calved.

This not only confirms her sex but also her reproductive history.

Strangefoot belongs to the African savannah elephant (Loxodonta africana), the same species found in the Kruger National Park. What differentiated the Knysna elephants historically was not their species, but their isolated lineage, shaped by centuries of adaptation to a unique combination of dense forest, steep ravines and mountain fynbos.

Her unusual skull shape may reflect:

Natural individual variation;

Genetic drift in a tiny population; or

Historical inbreeding during the population’s final decades.

Regardless of the cause, it adds another layer of biological uniqueness to an already remarkable survivor.

How the population declined

Before the arrival of Europeans, elephants moved freely between Knysna, Tsitsikamma and the Addo region, following ancient east–west migration routes. These movements allowed access to diverse food sources, seasonal vegetation and large, connected ranges.

However, the expansion of colonial settlement brought:

Relentless hunting for ivory;

Agricultural encroachment;

Uncontrolled shooting of “problem animals”;

Habitat fragmentation; and

Widespread deforestation for timber.

By the late 1800s, elephants retreated deeper into the forests to escape persecution. Their mobility decreased, their range shrank, and access to richer feeding grounds diminished.

By the 1980s, only three individuals remained.

Though the elephants adapted impressively to the Knysna forest and its surrounding fynbos, this adaptation carried an unavoidable biological cost: the forest and fynbos vegetation lack the nutrients required for normal elephant reproduction.

As a result:

Reproductive intervals lengthened dramatically;

Physical condition fluctuated with seasonal limitations; and

Births did not balance natural deaths.

The final blow came as isolated individuals died one by one because of age. Around 1988, Strangefoot produced a calf — the last natural birth in the population — but the last signs of this calf were recorded in 1990. From that point onwards, Strangefoot became the sole remaining Knysna elephant.

Her survival for the next 35 years is extraordinary — a living relic of a population shaped by centuries of struggle, resilience, and human impact.

Previous introduction attempt

The concept of reintroducing elephants to Knysna is not new. In 1994, SANParks attempted to revive the population by introducing three young elephants from the Kruger National Park.

Shortly after their release, the newcomers encountered Strangefoot. Observers watched in astonishment as she immediately led them on a rapid, winding trek through the forest, moving at a pace only a Knysna-born elephant could sustain. It appeared that Strangefoot was attempting to:

Show them her home range;

Guide them along traditional paths; and

Teach them routes through the difficult terrain.

However, the Kruger elephants were entirely unfamiliar with dense forest, steep kloofs, thick undergrowth and the complex spatial structure of Knysna’s environment. Their bodies, behaviours and learnt experiences were suited to savannah conditions, not the confined complexity of the forest.

Within four days, the youngest of the introduced elephants died from exhaustion and stress induced pneumonia.

The remaining two repeatedly wandered onto private farmland, unable to interpret the boundaries and resources of their new home. By 1999, they were relocated.

The 1994 attempt made one thing clear: elephants cannot simply be placed into the Knysna forest unless they are already adapted to its conditions.

Herd Instinct proposal

Learning from the 1994 failure, Herd Instinct developed a more sophisticated and ecologically informed rewilding plan. The proposal emphasised elephants that were:

Already acclimatised to the region;

Familiar with forest and fynbos vegetation;

Accustomed to similar climate conditions; and

Capable of navigating rugged topography.

This made the Knysna Elephant Park the ideal source population. The park’s elephants live in seminatural conditions, understand the landscape and tolerate fynbos-based diets.

Herd Instinct initially identified three ideal candidates for rewilding — socially bonded individuals with strong behavioural stability. However, due to prolonged administrative delays by SANParks, these elephants were eventually rewilded elsewhere.

The proposal was amended to introduce two regionally acclimatised elephants: an experienced older cow and her offspring, forming a natural family unit.

Such a unit would provide immediate social stability to themselves and potentially to Strangefoot.

The proposal was backed by ecological modelling, behavioural research, GIS-based habitat mapping, human–elephant conflict mitigation plans and detailed risk assessments.

Yet, despite extensive documentation and readiness to proceed, Herd Instinct reported years of limited engagement with SANParks. Without a clear decision or defined timeline, the organisation ultimately chose to withdraw the proposal.

SANParks has stated that internal studies and expert consultations are ongoing, but no public management plan has been released.

Why the proposal matters

The withdrawal is not merely an administrative setback; it carries the following significant ecological, scientific, ethical and philosophical implications:

Lineage preservation: Strangefoot represents the final living thread of a centuries-old regional elephant lineage. When she dies, this lineage becomes historical rather than living — an irreversible loss of genetic, behavioural and cultural knowledge.

Strangefoot represents the final living thread of a centuries-old regional elephant lineage. When she dies, this lineage becomes historical rather than living — an irreversible loss of genetic, behavioural and cultural knowledge. Behavioural welfare: Elephants are profoundly social. Whether Strangefoot has adapted to her solitary existence or is merely enduring it is unknown — but the uncertainty itself carries ethical weight.

Elephants are profoundly social. Whether Strangefoot has adapted to her solitary existence or is merely enduring it is unknown — but the uncertainty itself carries ethical weight. Ecosystem function: Even a few elephants subtly influence their environment. Their absence removes a natural ecological force that shaped this landscape for centuries.

Even a few elephants subtly influence their environment. Their absence removes a natural ecological force that shaped this landscape for centuries. Heritage and education: The Knysna elephants play a powerful role in the region’s cultural identity. Their loss would be ecological and cultural.

The Knysna elephants play a powerful role in the region’s cultural identity. Their loss would be ecological and cultural. Conservation strategy: Any restoration efforts must begin while Strangefoot is still alive. Once she is gone, the conservation question shifts from lineage preservation to introducing elephants with no historical ties to the region.

Future challenges

The withdrawal of the proposal leaves several unresolved — and increasingly urgent — questions:

Should elephants still exist in Knysna?

Some ecologists argue that elephants were ecological refugees forced into the forest by human pressure in the late 1800s. Others believe they developed a distinct forest-adapted culture that warrants preservation.

Is it ethical to keep Strangefoot alone?

Opinions differ. Some argue her long-term survival suggests successful adaptation. Others view decades of solitude for a highly social species as a welfare concern. All agree that her well-being is paramount.

What is the long-term plan?

A formal management strategy for Strangefoot, covering monitoring, health, habitat needs and future introductions, is urgently needed. Without one, decisions remain reactive.

What happens after Strangefoot?

This is the most pressing question. Her death will end the living Knysna elephant lineage. Whether conservation efforts continue with a new population, or elephants disappear from Knysna altogether, remains unresolved.