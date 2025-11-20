Sponsored Content

WATCH: Mentorship as a catalyst for transformation

Nedbank CIB’s leading female professionals discuss the importance of paying it forward in empowering the next generation of trailblazing women in finance

The women of Nedbank CIB are changing the face of investment banking. They're proof that leadership is not defined by gender — it's defined by impact. (Nedbank CIB)

Powerful women share powerful stories in On the couch with Iman Rappetti, an insightful new five-part vodcast series from Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

Each episode sees award-winning journalist Rappetti sit down with some the bank’s remarkable female professionals to uncover what it really takes to be a trailblazer in the world of finance.

In the second installment, Nedbank CIB’s Nolukhanyo Mqhayi, Sandi Macingwane, and Sam Ungerer explore how mentorship, empowerment, and representation are redefining leadership in today’s corporate landscape.

Together, they reflect on how moments of guidance, or its absence, shaped their leadership philosophies. Their conversation reveals that mentorship often begins as a personal need and evolves into a powerful force for transformation.

Their stories affirm that true leadership is not measured by what we accumulate, but by what we cultivate in others. The real impact lies in creating pathways, and walking alongside those who follow.

Watch the episode now:

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.

