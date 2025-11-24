Sanlam Foundation: building brighter futures for children and communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sanlam Foundation is committed to helping children from underserved communities across SA reach new heights by providing them with nutritious meals and educational opportunities.

Many South African children face huge challenges before they even reach Grade 1. Hunger, poor learning conditions and limited support can make it difficult for them to thrive.

The Sanlam Foundation invests in early childhood development (ECD), education, nutrition and financial empowerment in some of the country’s most vulnerable communities.

About the author: Ray-Ann Sedres is head of the Sanlam Foundation. (Sanlam)

Strengthening learning and educators

In 2024, the Sanlam Foundation reached over 16,000 children across Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Its programmes focus on strengthening core skills such as maths, reading and robotics.

It also upskilled 230 teachers in areas like home-language literacy, coding and maths — ensuring both learners and educators are better prepared for success.

Nutrition matters

Learning is tough on an empty stomach. That’s why the Sanlam Foundation invested more than R10.7m in its school nutrition programme last year.

Over 3,100,000 meals were served — more than double that of the previous year — ensuring children from ECD centres to Grade 7 receive at least one nutritious meal daily.

Teachers report improved attendance and fewer sick days — showing the vital connection between nutrition and learning.

Beyond the classroom

The foundation’s support goes beyond the classroom. Digital tools like the award-winning Matric Live app help high school learners study smarter, while the SciMathUS bridging programme at Stellenbosch University prepares students for careers in science and technology.

Empowering families and communities

Education alone is not enough. In 2024, over 66,000 people benefitted from Sanlam’s Consumer Financial Education programmes — learning budgeting, saving and smart money habits, especially in rural areas and among trade union members.

Sanlam’s Enterprise and Supplier Development initiatives, including Re Basadi for women-owned businesses and Sanlam Leruo for stokvels, created 219 new jobs supporting small businesses and local economies.

All these efforts support the Sanlam Group’s bigger goal — helping people live with confidence. Whether it’s a child learning to read, a teacher gaining new skills or a family enjoying a nutritious meal, Sanlam is there — ensuring no one is left behind.

In a country where too many children still go to school hungry or without adequate support, real change starts with care, commitment and community. The Sanlam Foundation remains dedicated to achieving meaningful developmental impact — from cradle to career.

Click here to download a copy of the Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.