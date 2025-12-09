WATCH: Unpacking the realities of leading with authenticity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iman Rappetti hosts Nedbank CIB’s new vodcast series showcasing remarkable women who prove leadership is not defined by gender — it’s defined by impact.

Powerful women share powerful stories in On the couch with Iman Rappetti, an insightful new five-part vodcast series from Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

Each episode sees award-winning journalist Rappetti sit down with some of the bank’s remarkable female professionals to uncover what it really takes to be a trailblazer in the world of finance.

In the third instalment, three of Nedbank CIB’s most formidable voices — Reezwana Sumad, Natasha Gombakomba and Trishna Sewnarain — explore leadership in its most authentic form.

What unfolds is a candid exchange about the weight of responsibility, the value of mistakes, and the power of showing up as your whole self.

Rather than framing leadership as a fixed ideal, their reflections reveal it as a living practice — one that demands constant recalibration, the courage to challenge assumptions, and the humility to keep listening.

This episode is an invitation to rethink the meaning of leadership — not as the pursuit of perfection, but as the art of turning pressure into performance and mistakes into momentum.

Watch it now:

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.