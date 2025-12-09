WATCH: Unpacking the realities of leading with authenticity

Powerful women share powerful stories in On the couch with Iman Rappetti, an insightful new five-part vodcast series from Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).
Each episode sees award-winning journalist Rappetti sit down with some of the bank’s remarkable female professionals to uncover what it really takes to be a trailblazer in the world of finance.
In the third instalment, three of Nedbank CIB’s most formidable voices — Reezwana Sumad, Natasha Gombakomba and Trishna Sewnarain — explore leadership in its most authentic form.
What unfolds is a candid exchange about the weight of responsibility, the value of mistakes, and the power of showing up as your whole self.
Rather than framing leadership as a fixed ideal, their reflections reveal it as a living practice — one that demands constant recalibration, the courage to challenge assumptions, and the humility to keep listening.
This episode is an invitation to rethink the meaning of leadership — not as the pursuit of perfection, but as the art of turning pressure into performance and mistakes into momentum.
Watch it now:
