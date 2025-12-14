FREE TO READ | Celebrating travel in all its forms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Welcome to this edition of High-Flyers, where curiosity meets adventure, and every journey is a chance to discover something extraordinary. From the sun-drenched shores of Spain’s Costa Brava to the hidden gems of Africa’s most enchanting hotels, this issue celebrates travel in all its forms — whether it’s the thrill of solo exploration, the luxury of a well-deserved getaway or the joy of packing light and chasing experiences across the globe. Travel transforms, inspires and connects us.

In these pages, we invite you to dream bigger, explore further and embrace the freedom only the skies can offer. Pack your bags, fasten your seatbelt and let your next adventure take flight.

This issue also serves up a feast for all senses — from South Africa’s vibrant culinary scene to playful holiday adventures for kids, insights into spotting the signs of pet stress and a front-row look at Louis Oosthuizen leading the LIV Golf spectacle to our shores. There’s something here for everyone, whether you’re chasing sun, thrills, flavours or unforgettable experiences.