WATCH: When purpose powers a high-stakes career in finance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The women of Nedbank CIB are changing the face of investment banking. They are proof that leadership is not defined by gender, but by impact.

Powerful women share powerful stories in On the couch with Iman Rappetti, an insightful new five-part vodcast series from Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

Each episode sees award-winning journalist Rappetti sit down with some of the bank’s remarkable female professionals to uncover what it really takes to be a trailblazer in the world of finance.

In the fourth instalment, Apelele Fundama and Nana Dankwa, two of Nedbank CIB’s remarkable leaders, offer a more intimate look at the inner shifts, sacrifices, and moments of reinvention that shape a career in high-stakes finance.

They speak to the tension of carving out space in industries that often expect conformity and the responsibility of ensuring others don’t get lost in the noise.

From building confidence to confronting the pressure of constant adaptation, their experiences show us that purpose isn’t something you stumble upon — it’s something you cultivate.

This episode also touches on the importance of public-private partnerships in powering SA’s inclusive growth. It’s a reminder to view these partnerships not only levers of economic change, but as stories of the people who choose, time and again, to transform opportunity into impact.

Watch the episode now:

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.