WATCH: Rewriting the rules of inclusion

Iman Rappetti hosts Nedbank CIB’s new vodcast series showcasing remarkable women who prove leadership is not defined by gender — it’s defined by impact.

Powerful women share powerful stories in On the couch with Iman Rappetti, an insightful new five-part vodcast series from Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

Each episode sees award-winning journalist Rappetti sit down with some of the bank’s remarkable female professionals to uncover what it really takes to be a trailblazer in the world of finance.

In the fifth and final instalment, Nedbank CIB leaders Jadee Coetzee, Portia Muyunda and Melanie Steen delve into what it truly means to lead, belong, and rise in spaces not originally designed with you in mind.

Together, they confront the unspoken pressure of constantly needing to prove yourself, while sharing stories of resilience and redefinition. From embedding equity into strategy to embracing the innovation that diversity brings, this episode is a powerful reminder that leadership is not about position, but about purpose.

This conversation highlights the transformative power of representation, providing a masterclass in rewriting the rules of inclusion.

Watch the episode now:

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.