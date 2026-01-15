When thieves are victims and victims thieves

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Megha Majumdar made her name with A Burning, a blistering debut that dissected political violence, social media outrage, class and inequality in contemporary India. It was a New York Times bestseller, a National Book Award longlist title, and won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in India. It also established Majumdar as a writer willing to take moral risks to portray the messy reality of how power works in everyday life.

Her second novel, A Guardian and a Thief, takes us into a near future and the horrors of climate collapse. Set in a famine-stricken Kolkata battered by flooding and food shortages, it follows two families whose lives become fatally entangled over the course of a single week. The novel has been named an Oprah’s Book Club pick and is a National Book Award finalist.

The premise is deceptively simple. Ma lives with her two-year-old daughter, Mishti, and her widowed father, Dadu, in a collapsing city. Her scientist husband is already in the US, and after years of waiting, Ma has finally secured climate visas that will allow her and her family to join him in Michigan. They are seven days away from escape. All they have to do is survive.

Then Ma’s purse is stolen, with their passports and documents inside.

The thief is Boomba, a young man who has fled a flooded village to make a life in Kolkata for his parents and toddler brother, Robi. Boomba is not a criminal by instinct, but hunger and desperation teach him fast. As Majumdar alternates between Ma’s frantic search and Boomba’s intensifying attempts to secure a future for his own family, the novel becomes what The Atlantic called “a mesmerising morality play” in which the categories of victim and thief begin to collapse under conditions of scarcity.

Megha Majumda (Supplied)

Majumdar has said she was drawn to this story because she is fascinated by the tension between what is good for one’s own family and what is good for society. As resources dry up, that gap becomes a matter of life and death. Love, she suggests, is not always gentle. It can be “vicious and fierce” when it is trying to keep a child alive.

Ma and Boomba are, in different ways, guardians and thieves. Ma steals food from the shelter she manages to keep Mishti fed. Boomba steals from Ma to keep Robi safe. Each believes their actions are justified. Each is right, and wrong.

Kolkata itself becomes a character. The once-vibrant, vast and noisy city has been reduced to onion peels and dust, yet it’s still filled with neighbours, birds, small rituals, complaints, humour. This detail is what gives the novel its emotional force.

Majumdar is not interested in abstract suffering. She wants readers to feel hunger in the body and love in the bones. She writes about how food is a form of emotional connection, and how the loss of familiar meals reshapes what it means to be family. In some of the novel’s most harrowing moments a child asks for “flowerflower” (cauliflower), a man guards a scrap of rice, a parent measures out eggs.

Majumdar’s focus on children is especially powerful. Too often in novels, children exist only as symbols. Mishti does not. She is funny, stubborn, curious, and fully alive on the page. Robi, who is mostly absent, is made present through Boomba’s fierce devotion. Majumdar treats both loves as equally real and urgent.

A Guardian and a Thief is lean, fast and tightly structured. At 200 pages, the story unfolds over seven days with the tension of a thriller. Reviewers have compared it to The Road for its bleakness, but what distinguishes Majumdar is her refusal to flatten her characters into archetypes. They are neither saints nor monsters; they are human beings making tough choices under pressure.

The book is very clear about what it wants to say about survival. What stops it from becoming heavy-handed is Majumdar’s writing. She keeps returning to the minutiae of daily life. In those details, kindness and cruelty occupy the same space, just as they do in the real world. She calls it “living in a mode of inquiry”, paying attention to everything.

Like A Burning, this is a political novel, but not a polemic. It’s about borders, visas, migration, inequality and climate collapse, but it’s even more about how those forces are felt inside families. Raised in Kolkata and now living in New York, Majumdar has an incisive understanding of both worlds.

In A Guardian and a Thief, she has written a novel that belongs fully to our moment. Scarcity turns survival into a zero-sum game. When people fight over limited resources, what one person gains, someone else loses. What does love look like when survival is at stake?, she asks. When there is not enough to go around, who will you choose?