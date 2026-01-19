Online shopping mishaps beat real-world retail woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I detest shopping. For me, retail therapy is anathema. I am far more likely to require therapy after a day in the shops than to use it to meet a psychological need. I suppose this phobia arises from a variety of factors, including an understanding of how difficult it was to make the coin in the first place, once the taxman has lopped off his share. I also grew up on a farm and at boarding school, hundreds of kilometres from the concept of a morning at the mall.

I don’t like malls either. If I must shop, I far prefer a high street to an enormous warehouse of shops, which is designed specifically to remove as much cash from your account in as short a time as possible.

It should come as no surprise then that I took to online shopping once it emerged as an option, though this also came with problems. I inadvertently bought my nephew a shirt that was specifically designated for women, even though he hadn’t taken to identifying as anything other than what he was born with. Sizing and colours were also frequently wrong, and I never got the hang of how to return incorrect purchases efficiently. Growing up on analogue makes giving something back to the internet a difficult concept to digest.

All this means that I go to the V&A Waterfront twice a year. In the week before Christmas and on the day before my wife’s birthday. I arrive with gritted teeth and try not to mentally aggregate my purchases while keeping in the front of my mind how much I appreciate the loved ones I am sacrificing for. I have never had to clamber out of a trench and then charge towards enemy lines after the shrill blast of a whistle, but it can’t be much worse than this.

The problem with the V&A Waterfront is that it is never empty. It is permanently filled with tourists who have poured off the vast ocean liners docked in the harbour. And rather than visit a world heritage site such as Table Mountain or experience Robben Island, the city’s blue-flag beaches or the winelands, they choose to wander around a mall filled with the very same shops they have just left at home.

Thousands of people filled up the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: Darryl Hammond (Darryl Hammond)

As malls go, the V&A is probably as good as it gets. At least it is situated on a colourful harbour moored with ships, with wonderful views of Table Mountain, rather than in a concrete jungle between a matrix of highways.

Last year, on my pre-Christmas visit, I managed to make a few purchases I hoped would be successful before my body timer compelled me to vacate the place urgently. Besides, it doesn’t really matter what I buy for my wife because she usually exchanges whatever I get her anyway. So, provided I retain the receipt, the mission can be regarded as successful.

As I was rushing out of the mall, towards sanctuary, I noticed that the Oranjezicht City Farm Market had reopened above one of the V&A Waterfront car parks, and for some reason I made the bizarre decision to have a wander around.

The market began life, as you would expect, in Oranjezicht, beside the allotment vegetable garden in the vicinity of St Cyprian’s School. When I first visited it, it seemed that its primary purpose was selling overpriced, homegrown, organic vegetables to City Bowl citizens with an excess of financial resources and nothing better to do on Saturday mornings. There were also the usual coffee and food stalls to occupy more time. Soon the market moved down the road to the Western Cape premier’s official residence, where Onse Helen shared her delightful gardens with her electorate while they shuffled around the rose garden sipping coffee and choosing artisanal artichokes.

The market then moved again, this time to a lot adjacent to a waterfront car park above the skiboat club in Granger Bay.

This iteration of the Oranjezicht City Farm Market worked well. It appeared to absorb the characteristics of other cunningly curated Capetonian retail spaces, beginning with the market in Greenmarket Square in the late 1980s and moving through the Neighbourgoods Market in Woodstock. It was a perfect platform for homespun clothing, food and drink created by creative Capetonians. I used to take my Great Dane there. She always caused a bit of a stir.

I am not sure why this market has moved again; I have heard talk of a marina being built on the old site. But, while wandering around the new place, which seems to be made of deconstructed, raw-pine pallets, I became convinced that the site above the skiboat club was better, as it had more room to manoeuvre around the pancake stands, fresh juice outlets and oyster vendors.

At one stage I was trapped in the middle of the place by a herd of blue-rinsed cruise goers, and I began to simultaneously hyperventilate and sweat profusely. It could have been caused by an excess of hand-crafted products, too much Chanel No 5 or just too many elderly, loud Americans in a confined space. Or a horrifying combination of all of them.

At one stage I had to grab hold of one of the ex-pallets to stabilise myself out of a swoon. The whole stand rocked towards me, a few litres of concentrated ryegrass were split and it looked as if the dominoes might begin to topple while I tried to remove the splinters from my hand.

This was the moment when I saw a gap, fended off a German and swerved out of there like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu when he gets a sniff of the tryline. A security guard was chasing me because apparently I hadn’t paid my entry fee, but my adrenaline was no match for his year-end fatigue.

I will give online shopping another go this year. Apparently Temu has everything anyone could possibly need. And their exchange policy is highly advanced.