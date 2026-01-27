A breath of fresh air blows in Glencairn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The boutique hotel marks Tintswalo’s eighth property and its third address in the Cape.

Oh, if only these stones could talk. What stories they would have to tell?

Since 1904, these walls have proudly stood against the fynbos-covered slopes of the Glencairn mountains. They have been battered by winter storms and sat, shoulders hunched, against the summer south-easters. They will have witnessed whaling ships setting sail into False Bay, battleships arriving during World War 2 and steam trains running along the early tracks laid to the naval dockyard in Simon’s Town. And today, well, those walls are blushing with colour.

What began life as a stately Victorian home that later became the Glencairn Hotel has now been reinvented as Tintswalo Summer House; a project 11 years in the making.

From April 2026, Tintswalo Summer House will welcome guests to a characterful seaside escape. (Supplied)

It’s the eighth property and the third Cape address in the Tintswalo portfolio, which ranges from the striking Tintswalo Atlantic at Hout Bay to luxury lodges in the Manyeleti Private Game Reserve. Though Tintswalo has long been recognised for its distinctive design, Tintswalo Summer House is a colourful seaside belle truly in a class of its own.

Though locals have grumbled at the loss of the loveably rustic hotel and restaurant that once stood here, the new boutique hotel has certainly raised the bar for accommodation in this corner of the Deep South. After an extensive renovation, Tintswalo Summer House will — from April 2026 — welcome guests to a distinctly characterful seaside escape.

That look and feel is the work of Camlyn Johnston, head of Tintswalo Interiors, and the third generation to work in the family business.

“[Summer House] is meant to be fun,” says Johnston. “It’s a place where you can come and feel at home, but where every corner gives you that moment of, ‘Oh my gosh, look at this!’ Little discoveries, little stories.”

Tintswalo Summer House interiors were designed by Camlyn Johnston, Head of Tintswalo Interiors. (Supplied)

And there’s no shortage of stories woven into Summer House, whether it’s the lounge table nicked from her grandmother’s home, or the personal touches in the Tini Martini Bar. The details in the more masculine reading nook or the bespoke cabinetry Johnston brought to each room.

“It took time; editing, layering, adding antiques, reworking and then doing it again. But it all came together. And in a way, that’s what makes the house feel so personal: family is imbued into it.”

It’s a colourful contrast of styles that fuses Wes Anderson levels of whimsy with English country house demure, creating something bright, bold and brash that somehow works. Wallpapers are alive with colour and pattern. Richly upholstered headboards demand your attention, while even the light fittings have been hand-picked to reinforce the individual aesthetic of each space.

Wallpaper, bespoke cabinetry and hand-picked lighting create distinct identities in every room. (Supplied)

Tintswalo Summer House offers 12 guest rooms and suites across four categories, allowing guests to dial their choice to their budget and priorities.

My upstairs room – Citron – was a burst of sunshine-yellow, with sea views and a bath positioned for mountain panoramas. Robin turns up the volume in bold red and white stripes. On the ground floor, Azure and Noir — another favorite — offer moodier palettes with sea views. Marigold glows in warm orange tones and the cosy lounge and decorative fireplace make it perfect for wintry breaks. Verdant and Rosie are all soft greens and blush pinks, with the added advantage of being able to link the rooms for extra privacy. Ideal for small groups and multi-generational travellers.

A Bit of Blue is the largest room in the house, featuring a heritage fireplace and a private ocean-facing balcony. (Supplied)

Thistle, Papillon and Charlotte open directly onto the colourful pool terrace — low on privacy but perfect if you want to be in the thick of it all. However, if there’s one room to book, it’s at the top of the stairs. A Bit of Blue is the showstopper: the largest room in the House, anchored by a heritage fireplace (sadly, not working) and ocean-facing, with a private enclosed balcony and a bath with a view. This is what romantic weekend breaks are made for.

Also, there’s dinner.

Downstairs at Summer House Eatery, you’ll discover a menu of delightful seasonal plates in a bright and airy space gazing out over False Bay. The menu is the work of head chef Thando Jaxa, who joined Tintswalo Atlantic in 2017 and worked his way up to become head chef before changing lanes into the restaurant industry.

Summer House Eatery is located downstairs, overlooking False Bay in a bright, airy setting. (Supplied)

“Then in 2022, I found myself back with the family again,” says Jaxa with a smile. “And we were given the opportunity to take this place back to its glory days!”

Jaxa’s menu embraces Mediterranean traditions and flavours, emphasising fresh produce cooked well, with little fuss or frippery.

“We’re celebrating fresh ingredients and making the best out of them,” says Jaxa. “We’re not adding too many flavours to enhance things. What you get, what you see on the table, is what you taste. It’s about celebrating the freshest ingredients and letting them do the talking.”

The menu draws on Mediterranean traditions with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. (Supplied)

Dishes are meant for sharing, ranging from fillets of fire-cooked fish of the day — yellowtail during my visit — served with a simple lemon, caper and dill butter, to a fire-cooked lamb rump, perfectly grilled to medium. The signature steak is a hefty Bistecca alla Fiorentina: 1.2kg T-bone of pasture-raised Black Angus, served with Café de Paris butter. They are all best paired with your choice of sides, whether it’s the excellent hand-cut chips; fresh salad of radicchio leaves, citrus, walnuts and gorgonzola; or the fire-cooked baby carrots with sesame seeds and hot honey. On my visit, there wasn’t a plate that didn’t sing and tempt me with seconds.

The same goes for Summer House. One morsel of a visit simply wasn’t enough. I’ll be back for another sunrise swim at Glencairn beach, a minute’s walk from the front desk. I’ll make time for a few laps in the tidal pool and perhaps hop on the Metrorail “Blue Train” at Glencairn station to trundle along to Kalk Bay or Simon’s Town. The times may have changed, but the charm of the Deep South certainly hasn’t.

Tintswalo Summer House will open for overnight guests in April 2026. Summer House Eatery is open daily for lunch and dinner.