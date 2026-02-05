Not your average murder mystery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“This is my story and no one else’s. In it, I am a killer.” Thus begins The Opposite of Murder, the stark new psychological thriller by bestselling British crime novelist Sophie Hannah (The Monogram Murders, 2014; Haven’t They Grown, 2021; and The Couple at the Table, 2022).

A woman confesses to a murder she could not possibly have committed and does so with such precise detail that the confession appears to summon the crime itself.

Jemma Stelling walks into a police station and tells the officers she is obsessed with her stepmother, Marianne Cass. She describes her fantasies of killing her. She even outlines a plan — where, how and with what weapon. While she is in custody, Marianne is stabbed to death outside her home. The killing matches Jemma’s description almost perfectly, but what about her airtight alibi? At the same time, it’s impossible to exonerate her outright.

Hannah’s provocation is meant to unsettle the reader. If a person plans a murder, rehearses it, and confesses to it in advance, can they claim innocence when someone else commits the act? Is guilt confined to what we do, or does it take root in what we intend to do?

The novel moves between the present investigation and Jemma’s past, particularly her relationship with Marianne. Through these different fragments, it becomes clear that Marianne is a domineering, intrusive and emotionally manipulative narcissist. Her cruelty doesn’t justify her murder, but Hannah is not one to idealise her victims.

What’s interesting is how the book looks at guilt as a psychological state rather than a legal one. Jemma’s confession is controlled and deliberate and anything but impulsive. She “confesses” because she believes she is responsible, even though she did not commit the crime. Hannah shows how you can experience guilt, without actually having done anything, and seek punishment to be absolved.

The novel intensifies this pressure by interrogating memory and perception. Jemma’s account of events is coherent, but coherence is not the same as accuracy. Hannah repeatedly suggests that memory is shaped by fear and resentment, and that what Jemma recalls, and how she recalls it, may be distorted by obsession. The reader is left to ask whether Jemma’s narrative reflects what happened or what she needed to believe to make sense of herself.

DC Simon Waterhouse leads the investigation and can establish where people were and when, but not why the murder occurred. As the motive continues to elude him, his frustration grows.

What distinguishes The Opposite of Murder from many contemporary psychological thrillers is its refusal to confuse explanation with absolution.

The cast of supporting characters offers little clarity. Jemma’s husband, Paddy, and her former boyfriend, Ollie Mayo, present competing versions of who she is and what she might be capable of. But their accounts are determined by personal history and self-interest, and neither can be taken as fully reliable.

Structurally, the novel is tightly controlled and the pace brisk. Hannah’s shifts in perspective reveal just enough to deepen uncertainty without tipping into confusion. Each revelation reframes the mystery rather than resolving it, pushing the reader to question not just what happened, but what kind of truth they are actually seeking.

What distinguishes The Opposite of Murder from many contemporary psychological thrillers is its refusal to confuse explanation with absolution. Hannah is not interested in tidy moral bookkeeping. The novel does not claim that thoughts equal actions, nor does it allow intention to be cleanly separated from consequence. Instead, it holds the reader in an uneasy middle ground, where responsibility is shared and conclusions are out of reach.

Some readers may find this ambiguity frustrating. Those familiar with her work know that she favours ambiguity and intellectual tension over conventional whodunits. Hannah understands that the most unsettling crimes reveal how fragile our ideas of innocence and guilt really are. If you love a serious psychological thriller that respects the reader’s intelligence, this one’s for you.