Why now is the best time to review your insurance cover

Doing a quick review of your insurance now can prevent stress later. Use Nedbank Insurance’s simple checklist.

The beginning of the year brings a sense of renewal, a clean slate, fresh intentions, and a chance to get your finances in order. For many South Africans, this includes updating budgets, revisiting financial commitments, and planning for key milestones.

Yet one important task is often overlooked: reviewing your insurance cover to ensure it still aligns with your life stage.

Now is the ideal time to assess whether your insurance still matches your needs. Life changes, sometimes subtly, sometimes significantly, and your cover should adapt accordingly. A new car, home renovations, high-value festive-season purchases, or lifestyle adjustments can all affect the adequacy of your policy.

If 2025 brought any shifts, it’s worth checking that your protection remains sufficient.

“At the start of every year, we see clients uncover gaps they didn’t realise existed, from children moving out to shifts in asset values. A simple review can mean the difference between full protection and unexpected financial strain,” says Dr Darlene Kalonji Mbukula, executive head of Client Experience at Nedbank Insurance.

Insurance helps transfer the financial burden of unexpected events, from accidents and theft to illness or death, from you to your insurer.

Instead of turning to savings or debt, your policy steps in, helping preserve your financial plan and lifestyle. This is especially critical in SA, where many households lack even a one‑month emergency buffer.

Look for trust and value — a winning combination

When reviewing your cover, also ask: Am I insured by a provider I trust? Nedbank Insurance builds its approach on two pillars: trust and value.

Trust comes through transparent processes and reliable service. Value is delivered through competitive premiums and helping clients understand what they’re covered for, why it matters, and how to avoid common pitfalls, especially in a market where jargon can cause confusion.

The best time to act is now

People often delay important tasks because they feel overwhelmed. But a small nudge can break the cycle. Take 15 minutes this week to check:

Are all my valuables listed and insured correctly? Has anything changed in my home, car, or lifestyle? Do I understand my cover — and trust my insurer?

Use this checklist to guide your insurance audit:

Verify cover details: policy numbers, limits, dates, and exclusions.

policy numbers, limits, dates, and exclusions. Assess adequacy and gaps: compare your risks with your cover.

compare your risks with your cover. Align cover with life changes: update sums insured, beneficiaries, and major purchases.

update sums insured, beneficiaries, and major purchases. Review premiums: ensure they match your budget and risk profile.

ensure they match your budget and risk profile. Make reviews a habit: schedule an annual policy check-in.

A quick review now can prevent stress later. Once you’ve completed your checklist, consult your financial adviser for professional guidance.

Your future deserves protection

Financial security shouldn’t be left to chance, and you shouldn’t wait for a crisis to reveal the gaps. Make 2026 the year you stay informed and protected. Take a moment to review your policy and ensure it keeps pace with your life.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank Insurance.

Nedgroup Insurance Company Ltd (Reg No 1993/001021/06) is a licensed financial services provider (FSP41104) and licensed and designated insurer.