Unsung environmentalist survives Cape Town’s streets

Howard Maggott is the kind of guy you might easily miss while he rifles through the bins on the street corner, except for a few charming details. He has eyes, which, though tired, don’t lack for gentle amusement. He is bearded and wears a pork-pie hat.

The hat was once white, but the life of a tramp — Maggott self-describes as an “aluminium tin recycler” — has taken its toll. Part Tom Waits, part Charles Mingus, the hat is now best described as a kind of grubby grey. Maggott wears his hat lightly. And with a certain gravitas. Whether by accident or design, it is never poised at a rakish angle.

As a tin recycler, Maggott works the “Deep South” — the strip of coast along the southern Cape Peninsula from Simon’s Town in the south to Retreat in the north, including Fish Hoek in the middle. His daily route is largely unvarying, his walk slow and deliberate. Maggott, you see, is 61, and South Africa is no country for old men who live outdoors on the Kalk Bay mountain.

Maggott says Mondays are a good day for him because he knows restaurants that were busy at the weekend. On some days he visits the owners of private suburban homes who set tins aside. Otherwise, it’s the invisible drudgery of going through the green plastic municipal bins or householders’ black wheelie bins on the days when their refuse is collected. If he feels uninspired — this is not stimulating work, and he admits he can be slack — he chills and reads a magazine on a park bench in the shade. Sometimes he just sits and lets his mind wander.

Maggot generally combs between two to two-and-a-half plastic bags’ worth of tin per day from the rubbish. If he reaches his “quota” early, say on the splendid walk from Fish Hoek to Simon’s Town, he might treat himself and catch the train from Simon’s Town back to Fish Hoek in the afternoon. While he is doing his bit for the environment, he also likes you to know that he is not a complete stranger to leisure.

After collecting the tins, he removes objects from them and flattens them by squashing them with a rock. The squashing is undertaken in the corner of a vacant suburban parking lot. The sound of such squashing surely qualifies as a kind of alternative national anthem. Maybe it is simply a soundtrack of local dispossession, the kind of low-tec industrial music that pulses through our lives.

Once the tins are squashed, he puts them in a black municipal bin liner, maybe two, to add strength. Such bags normally contain about 13kg of squashed tin. The price of tin per kilogramme from, say, SA Metal, which buys from him, is pegged at R12.50/kg, which evens out at about R160 per full bag, though the per-kilogram price, says Maggott, can fluctuate radically.

“I can get about R1,600 for 10 bags at the depot in Retreat,” he says, “though I have to pay R350 for transport from where the bags are kept to the depot. Some depots, like Retreat and Ottery, are safe for me, while I’d describe Wetton as very dangerous.”

He won’t say where he stashes his aluminium tin booty. He says he has tried renting the garage of a kindly disposed soul down in the suburbs, but this didn’t work out. His present hiding place is chosen for its obscurity up on Kalk Bay mountain above the harbour and the chi-chi shops.

As he only visits the depot about once every three months he has to keep moving the stash around, hoping to stay one step ahead of the rangers employed by Table Mountain National Park.

Earlier this month the rangers caught up with him, confiscating his stash of tin and destroying his possessions and bedding. Maggott has a fondness for Buddhism, but he confesses his equilibrium went into a slight Zen tailspin after the incident. All in all, he lost eight bags of tin, toiletries (including deodorant, antiseptic cream and a razor), a backpack, a notepad and his beloved copy of Hermann Hesse’s Siddhartha.

Maggott doesn’t like other people and prefers to keep his own company. He’s been on the mountain for 11 years and seems to like it well enough, though he admits that the wet Cape winters are trying. His possessions are few, though on one of the several days I spoke to him, I noticed he had replaced the backpack the rangers took from him with a tog bag. He owns a tiny wind-up torch. On the mountain, where the nights are frighteningly dark, it is invaluable.

A few months before being dispossessed by the rangers, who argued he shouldn’t be sleeping rough on the mountain, Maggott got mugged. Due to the trauma and his subsequent fall, his short-term memory is wonky. He forgets names, but they drift back more often than not. In the mugging he lost his cellphone, but he does have a bank account. This allows him to squirrel away what he earns and pay for groceries, warm clothes and small necessities.

Former professional

Neither the rangers nor the robbers were able to relieve him of his dry sense of humour. Strange to say, given his choice of employment, but he once worked for the British Council to write and edit educational material. They occasionally flew him to Johannesburg, where he stayed in the Radisson Blu in Sandton. “It was quite a challenge coming back to Cape Town afterwards and making my way back onto the mountain.”

Maggott did not always do his bit for the environment. He was once an English teacher in English- and Afrikaans-medium schools in the Western Cape and up the west coast. He found the west coast schools challenging and backward. They spoke only Afrikaans and he quietly drifted away from the profession, disillusioned.

It was not the learners who challenged him most, but the teachers, whom he thought small-minded and petty. In Vredendal, for instance, there was hardly anyone to whom he could talk English. His spoken Afrikaans is fine, but not being able to speak English to anyone made him lonely.

In contrast to what he found on the west coast, he found the children of Lavender Hill, a notorious area of drugs and crime on the Cape Flats, receptive. While he is comfortable with William Shakespeare’s sonnets and the poetry of the 17th-century John Milton, local literature is lekker, too. He has a soft spot, for example, for Nadine Gordimer, and his face lit up when I mentioned the relatively obscure poet Arthur Nortje. All he needs now is for someone to lend him a copy of Hesse’s Siddhartha, which should ease him nicely into autumn.