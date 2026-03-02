Act now to get insurance cover that financially protects you

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reviewing your options in advance means fewer headaches later. Nedbank Insurance cover helps you manage the unexpected.

Life rarely gives advance notice. Imagine your geyser bursting before payday, your car refusing to start on a busy school morning or having a break-in that turns your home into a place of unease overnight.

These moments aren’t unusual; they’re part of ordinary life. Yet they often feel overwhelming because they arrive when people have the least emotional and financial space to deal with them.

What makes these moments so difficult isn’t just the event itself, but how unprepared most people tend to feel when it happens.

People don’t ignore risk because they’re careless. They do so because of how human decision-making works. We naturally assume that serious problems are more likely to happen to others than to us.

This quiet belief helps us function without constant worry, but it also means practical steps such as maintaining assets, reviewing protection and checking financial readiness are often postponed.

Preparation rarely feels urgent until something goes wrong. When that time arrives, the cost is already being felt in stress, disruption and unexpected financial pressure.

Resilience is built before crisis hits

The encouraging part is that resilience doesn’t require dramatic change. It’s shaped through small, deliberate actions that reduce the impact of disruption long before it happens.

You can routinely check geysers, roofs and security measures before they fail and keep vehicles serviced and road-ready. Make sure insurance cover keeps pace with how life evolves.

Collectively, checking geysers, roofs and security measures can change how disruption is experienced, shifting people from reacting in panic to recovering with confidence — Dr Darlene Kalonji Mbukula, Nedbank Insurance

Executive head of Client Experience at Nedbank Insurance. Dr Darlene Kalonji Mbukula says: “Individually, these actions seem ordinary. Collectively, they change how disruption is experienced, shifting people from reacting in panic to recovering with confidence.”

Insurance can’t stop life’s disruptions, but it can stop them from becoming financial setbacks.

In moments of uncertainty, clients don’t experience insurance as a policy document or a product. They experience it as a system of support.

What matters most is clarity and responsiveness, and whether the process feels manageable when emotions are already high.

“This creates an opportunity, and arguably a responsibility, for insurers to do more than provide policies. They can help clients feel prepared before anything goes wrong, by making protection simpler to understand, easier to review and more accessible when it matters most,” she says.

At Nedbank Insurance, this approach shapes how short-term cover is designed and delivered: making protection feel straightforward rather than complex, and supportive rather than transactional.

Because life will always be unpredictable, preparation shouldn’t feel overwhelming.

