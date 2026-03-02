‘Dark Forest’ metaphor highlights internet’s hidden threats

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The future looks very different compared with this time last year. We have a US president who is set on tearing up the existing world order and disseminating the kind of fake news he claims to abhor. In just a year we’ve seen AI surge into our lives at a pace not seen before, with social media, once seen as an aid to communication, being dominated by sinister bots. In 2025, for the first time, more synthetic content was generated on the internet than words by actual human beings.

In their book, The Future — More than 80 Key Trends for South Africa, futurist Dion Chang, Bronwyn Wilkinson and Faeeza Khan from Flux Trends outline what we can expect in the next decade. The predictions are made using Flux Trends’ Trends method, covering the main issues around technology, retail and marketing, economy, natural world, diplomacy and sociocultural. Johannesburg-based Flux Trends also produces an annual briefing called “The State We’re In”, which was held in February in Rosebank.

“Over the past 18 years we’ve witnessed the evolution of many business trends and have become adept at separating the fads from the real game changers,” the authors say. “The coming decade, however, feels different.”

Covid-19 was a watershed moment, “which sped up the undercurrents of change already under way ... a contactless economy, a lockdown life audit that fast-tracked the ‘future of work’, simmering geopolitical tensions, the harsh realities of climate change and the reconfiguring of our social contracts”.

This decade represents a crossroads, they contend: “The death of old ideas and the birth of the new, specifically systems and processes spawned in the 20th century. This will be a Gen Z decade. The first digital natives of humanity started coming of age during the pandemic. The impact of their high social justice barometer, their approach to non-linear careers, their grasp of new technologies and alternative means of communicating are new ways of thinking that will come to the fore as the dust from the calamitous start of this decade begins to settle.”

It remains to be seen how Gen Z will deal with the challenges posed by AI.

Speaking to Business Day, Chang said there were some trends that had come to the fore in the short space after The Future was published. Many of them relate to recent developments in AI.

For most of us, posting on sites such as Instagram and Facebook is a fun activity and/or helps our business. But there’s no doubt that the internet has brought some insidious harms into our lives, with an upsurge in nasty personal attacks on social media and even digital undressing of unsuspecting victims on AI chatbots such as Grok. The latter has thankfully been restricted to paying customers after intervention by Elon Musk, whose social media platform, X, hosts Grok. Some would say that is not enough.

‘Engagement farming’

Chang said that in the past year or so we have also seen the emergence of “engagement farms” that go way beyond performing small digital tasks for the user in the way that ChatGPT does. He adds that in 2025 we moved from generative AI, such as ChatGPT, into agentic AI. “These AI agents run a whole system, complex systems, whereas generative AI acts as a mere co-pilot to users.”

Josh Krakauer, CEO of Sculpt, a social media marketing company, defines engagement farming as “cultivating interactions for the sake of metrics rather than meaningful connections”. This form of knowledge manipulation represents a trade-off where authenticity is lost to satisfy the algorithm — a practice we’ve all become familiar with. Unless you don’t engage with the internet at all, you’re a slave to the algorithm, which ensures the information reaching you flows in a narrow, repetitive loop.

Troll farms have morphed into a powerful force. In their first iteration, humans assisted by tech posted a succession of provocative comments to create more engagement on social media accounts. Now, said Chang, “AI-generated bots not only comment but create fake accounts, which generates more engagements. They can monetise online content to create huge profits for the originators and by influencing opinion the troll farms weaponise disinformation.”

The Russian troll farms and web brigades that served to influence political outcomes worldwide through disinformation, propaganda and sowing division have been superseded, said Chang. “Now AI bots run social media accounts 24/7. They send out clickbait to get people outraged and the algorithm will push it up. Today, you don’t need a human person to man it.”

The original founders of the internet had more altruistic motives and built it for human engagement, he said. “Now the bots have taken over, and much of the communication is not for humans — it’s bots speaking to bots.” It’s called the dead internet. “For the first time, last year there was more synthetic content on the internet than human content.”

The Flux Trends team calls this technology trend “navigating the Dark Forest” after the science fiction novel by the Chinese writer Cixin Liu. The publishers said in their notes: “Imagine the universe as a forest, patrolled by numberless and nameless predators. In this forest, stealth is survival — any civilisation that reveals its location is prey. Earth has. Now the predators are coming.”

Predators in hiding

The book’s plot revolves around a world that has become silent; it appears there is nothing there, but the predators are hiding. “In our work we use the Dark Forest as a metaphor for the dead internet,” said Chang. “In the Dark Forest, the people begin retreating as a means of survival. [Applied to the internet], they retreat into privacy.” Some social media users are choosing privacy and locking or deleting their profiles over a culture of “share, share, share”, he said.

For these users, having a smaller digital footprint is seen as the new luxury. “Now the desirable thing is to be more secure and more private, and not oversharing.”

Chang said the trend is also related to the Trump administration. “Students and others are having their visas denied due to their posts on social media. Having their visa flagged is a permanent mark against them. For those who do enter the US, they know the government is watching them. People don’t want to put their heads above the parapet. Freedom of expression is being suppressed and it goes underground — into your own echo chamber.”

Chang said: “I don’t go into X. It’s too toxic. Musk has encouraged toxicity under the banner of freedom of speech. But he has unleashed the beast, and people say whatever they like.”

In The Future, Chang said that we have entered an era of polycrisis, when it feels that the world is unravelling. As the Financial Times said in an editorial: “In the polycrisis the shocks are disparate, but they interact so that the whole is even more overwhelming than the sum of the parts. At times one feels as if one is losing one’s sense of reality.”

On the bright side, Chang said the unravelling of the old world order is not a bad thing. “It’s very necessary. But we need to ask, will we be the architects of a post-pandemic world or will we cede that responsibility to the machines?”