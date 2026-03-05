AI aids early breast cancer detection, study finds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At least 20,000 Australian women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. And more than 3,300 die from the disease.

To save women’s lives we need to detect breast cancer early. Breast screening, which halves women’s risk of dying from breast cancer, is key to that.

A new Australian study published in The Lancet Digital Health suggests AI could help improve how we screen for breast cancer.

Screening for breast cancer

Since 1992, Australia has offered free breast X-rays, known as mammograms, every two years to women aged 50-74. Just more than half of eligible women participate.

Of the women found to have cancer about 25% are diagnosed between the biennial screens. These “interval cancers” are often aggressive and more likely to be fatal.

In some cases, a more sensitive screening test may have detected them earlier.

The role of AI

Australia’s BreastScreen programme was established in response to several major clinical trials conducted between the 1960s and 1980s. The screening technology used by the programme has not substantially changed since then.

Researchers are now exploring risk-adjusted screening, which tailors screening to women based on their risk to detect more cancers earlier. This may include programmes offering different technologies for women at higher risk of developing breast cancer.

We now generally assess cancer risk via questionnaires that help identify if a woman has any risk factors associated with breast cancer.

One risk factor is breast density, which refers to how much glandular tissue, which secretes important enzymes and hormones, the breast contains. As well as being a risk factor for breast cancer, the higher a woman’s breast density the harder it is to detect cancer on a mammogram.

We can also use one-off genetic testing to identify women with a higher lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. This involves looking for high-risk gene mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, which are associated with increased breast and ovarian cancer risk. Genetic testing can also help us estimate a person’s lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.

More recently, researchers have been investigating AI as a new approach to assessing breast cancer risk.

What did the study involve?

This study used an AI tool, BRAIx, trained using BreastScreen Australia data to help radiologists assess mammograms.

The study assessed how well BRAIx predicted women’s risk of developing breast cancer in the next four years among women who had a clear mammogram.

Of the 95,823 Australian women assessed, 1.1% (1,098) had developed breast cancer in the four years after they received a clear mammogram. Of the 4,430 Swedish women assessed, 6.9% had developed breast cancer within two years of a clear screen.

The study findings show that BRAIx scores were useful for identifying women who were more likely to develop cancer one to two years after having a clear screen. Findings from the Australian dataset suggest BRAIx scores identified cancers found three to four years later, but less accurately.

These findings suggest BRAIx could help identify women who might benefit from additional tests. This may include an MRI (which uses a magnetic field to produce images of organs and tissue) or contrast-enhanced mammography (which uses an iodine dye to improve the visibility of a regular mammogram).

These findings reinforce a 2024 Swedish study that used an AI-based risk assessment to select women for additional testing. The researchers referred 7% of women to have a follow-up MRI and 6.5% of them were found to have cancers missed by mammograms.

Does the study have any limitations?

As with most studies, yes. Here are two.

It’s difficult to compare BRAIx to genetic testing, as BRAIx is trained to find missed or emerging cancers over four years. In contrast, genetic testing identifies a person’s risk of developing cancer over their lifetime.

It might not use the best breast density data. This study finds BRAIx more accurately predicts breast cancer risk than assessments based on breast density. But this breast density data was collected using a different tool than those used by the Breastscreen programme. So this finding should be interpreted carefully.

Where to from here?

The study adds to a growing body of evidence that AI risk assessment could help breast screening programmes find cancers earlier.

BRAIx is now being trialled as part of the BreastScreen Victoria programme to help read mammograms. And other states are already using and evaluating different AI tools for reading mammograms.

• Nickson is principal research fellow in Cancer Elimination Collaboration at the universities of Sydney and Melbourne; Mann is professor of surgery and specialist breast surgeon at the University of Melbourne.

This article appeared first on The Conversation.