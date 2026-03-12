How to be a master negotiator

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you believe that negotiation is exclusively reserved for tense boardroom deals, million-dollar reality TV property purchases or Netflix-worthy hostage dramas, that misconception may be costing you more than you realise. More often, the toll is subtler, compounding across conversations that ended on someone else’s terms or agreements reached when the ground should have held firmer.

Jonathan B Smith and Derek Gaunt have built a book around exactly this idea. Fight Less, Win More opens with a deceptively simple premise: every conversation is a negotiation where someone wants or needs something.

It is a claim that is easy to dismiss but harder to refute once you sit with it. The scenarios are familiar ones — a pay increase conversation, a difficult client or a contractor disputing a quote. Each of these is a negotiation. The authors contend that most people enter these interactions without any real framework relying instead on instinct, habit or sheer force of personality. The results, predictably, are mixed.

From there, the book reframes negotiation entirely, extending its definition to what the authors call “sensitive communication” and, more provocatively, “tactical empathy”. The latter may give some readers pause. Empathy is not typically the first tool people reach for in a negotiation. It can feel at odds with the idea of getting what you want. But the authors make their case clearly and early: making the other person feel genuinely understood is not a concession; it is a strategy and, arguably, an effective one.

The framework at the heart of the book is the Black Swan method, a cyclical rather than linear approach to negotiation built around four stages: learn, adopt, practise and apply. It is not a checklist to be ticked off but a continuous loop of refinement and the book returns to it throughout.

One of the more striking lines early on sets the tone for everything that follows: “We can’t choose whether we get triggered. We can only choose how we respond.” The shift this requires is a meaningful one, moving attention away from your own immediate needs and towards understanding your counterpart. As the authors put it, successful negotiation “isn’t about winning. It’s about building trust and making the other person feel understood so they will reveal their truth and open up to your influence.”

To that end, the book goes into considerable detail on the five levels of listening. These range from intermittent listening, in which you are barely present, through listening to hijack, in which you are simply waiting for your turn to speak, to listening for internal logic, listening for emotion, and, finally, level five, where all this information is synthesised simultaneously.

Alongside the listening framework, the book explores the laws of negotiation gravity: the psychological forces that shape any negotiation including fear, positivity, likeability, the importance of vision, the urge to correct and the reality of those who are quietly trying to derail an agreement altogether.

The concept of the “label” is introduced next: a verbal observation of your counterpart’s emotions, desires, fears or circumstances. Identifying and articulating a label accurately gives you insight to calibrate how you present information or feedback. The book also addresses what to do when you cannot label with any confidence.

Silence, too, is given its due. The authors advocate for what they call dynamic silence, or the simple discipline of not speaking, as a tool that reinforces one of the book’s central tenets: it is not about you. While your counterpart is talking, you are learning. That information, gathered and held, feeds into another technique the book explores in depth: the summary, described as a detailed account of everything your counterpart has shared, encompassing the facts, circumstances, emotions and dynamics at play.

In the third section the book shifts from understanding to influence. This is where the authors deliver on the rather bold promise made at the outset. Readers will find practical guidance on how to deliver unwelcome information without triggering a defensive response, how tone of voice shapes a counterpart’s emotional state and how to keep a conversation moving without forcing it.

The four phases of “no” are equally instructive, reframing the ability to say no, or to walk away, as one of the most powerful tools available.

The final section adds further nuance, introducing three counterpart profiles: the assertive, the analyst and the accommodator. Each requires a different approach and the authors are candid about which combinations tend to complicate rather than advance a negotiation. The concept of “proof of life” is also addressed here, that is, knowing when to recognise that a counterpart has no genuine intention of reaching agreement and withdrawing accordingly.

Packed with case studies, real-life scenarios and ready-to-use phrases, Fight Less, Win More functions as a practical negotiation reference as much as a book to be read cover to cover. An appendix on AI is a timely addition.

The book closes with a logbook for tracking experiences, tactics and progress, tying neatly back to the learn, adopt, practise and apply cycle introduced at the start.

The opening claim, that this book will bestow something close to a superpower in any negotiation, is ambitious to the point of overreach. Tactical empathy is a learnable skill, not a magic formula, and readers who approach it expecting guaranteed outcomes will need to recalibrate.

Yet, the theories hold up. The logic is sound, the framework is coherent and the practical applications are useful. What Smith and Gaunt have produced is less a self-help manifesto and more a considered operational guide, one that takes its subject seriously and respects its readers’ intelligence.

Perhaps most usefully, the book normalises something that too few people do: thinking deliberately about how they communicate. Not manipulatively, but intentionally. There is a meaningful difference and Fight Less, Win More draws it clearly. Whether your arena is the boardroom, the property market, a salary negotiation or a difficult conversation closer to home, this is a considered and credible toolkit for anyone who wants to stop leaving outcomes to chance and start landing, reliably, on the right side of the table.