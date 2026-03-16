Unconventional stories shine at the Oscars

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Michael B Jordan, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for 'Sinners', embraces Jessie Buckley, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for 'Hamnet', as they prepare to pose together in the Oscars photo room at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, the US, on March 15 2026.

Los Angeles — The darkly comic thriller One Battle After Another won best picture at the Academy Awards, leading a haul of six trophies on a Sunday night when Hollywood handed its top movie honours to unconventional stories.

The offbeat tale of political resistance traded wins with the vampire story Sinners, setting up a fight to the end at the Dolby Theatre.

“Let’s have a martini! This is pretty amazing,” director Paul Thomas Anderson said on stage after his One Battle was announced the recipient of the top award.

Paul Thomas Anderson wins the Oscar for Best Director for 'One Battle after Another' during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, the US, on March 15, 2026. (Mike Blake)

The Warner Bros movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a one-time revolutionary who becomes a weed-smoking single father of a teenager.

Before this year Anderson had 11 career Oscar nominations and no wins. In addition to best picture, he won best director and best adapted screenplay on Sunday.

“I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world,” Anderson said while accepting the screenplay honour. “But also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that hopefully brings us some common sense and decency.”

Sean Penn a no-show

One Battle star Sean Penn, who plays an obsessed military officer in the film, was named best supporting actor. It was the third Oscar for Penn, who frequently skips movie industry awards shows and was not in the Dolby Theatre audience.

“Sean Penn couldn’t be here, or didn’t want to, so I’ll accept the award on his behalf,” said presenter Kieran Culkin, last year’s supporting actor winner.

Michael B Jordan poses with the Oscar for Best Actor for 'Sinners' in the Oscars photo room at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, the US, on March 15 2026. (Mario Anzuoni)

Sinners had entered the ceremony with 16 nominations, more than any other film in the nearly 100-year-old history of the Oscars. The movie finished with four awards, including a best actor trophy for Michael B Jordan, who played the dual roles of twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Set in the Segregation-era US South, the movie was a celebration of blues and black culture told with a supernatural twist.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said as he named previous Black Oscar winners, including Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington and Halle Berry. “I’m going to keep stepping up and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself.”

Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman and first black cinematographer to win the cinematography honour for Sinners.

Jessie Buckley arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, the US, March 15 2026. (Danny Moloshok)

Irish actor Jessie Buckley landed the best actress accolade for playing William Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes Hathaway, in Hamnet. The movie explores how the couple navigates the death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet.

“I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart,” Buckley said.

The 75-year-old Amy Madigan was named best supporting actress for her role as the wacky Aunt Gladys in horror film Weapons. She earned her first Oscar 40 years after her first nomination.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ takes gold

KPop Demon Hunters, a Netflix movie that became a global phenomenon, was named best animated feature. Its catchy song, Golden, won the award for best original song.

Amid the celebration, the Oscars took on a serious tone to honour two major losses in the film world — the deaths of directors Robert Redford and Rob Reiner.

Billy Crystal speaks about Rob Reiner during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, the US, on March 15 2026. (Mike Blake)

Billy Crystal, star of When Harry Met Sally, said Reiner’s films, including A Few Good Men and This Is Spinal Tap, would “last for lifetimes”. He was joined on stage by Demi Moore, Meg Ryan and other cast members from Reiner classics.

Barbra Streisand, who played opposite Redford in The Way We Were, called Redford a “brilliant, subtle actor” and an “intellectual cowboy”. She finished her remarks by singing a few lines from the movie’s well-known title song.

Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier, won for best international feature film on Sunday, the first Norwegian film to win in this category after six previous nominations.

Host Conan O’Brien opened the festivities by joking that he was honoured to be “the last human host” of the awards at a time when Hollywood is worried about artificial intelligence taking over jobs.

The glitzy celebration, Hollywood’s most over-the-top gala of the year, took place as the US wages war on Iran.

Security was tight in and around the ceremony after a federal warning of a possible Iranian threat against California.

The festivities masked the unease in the film business over where movies are being made as studios chase tax incentives and lower costs elsewhere in the US and overseas, weakening Hollywood’s grip on production.

Warner Bros, the biggest winner of the night with 11 Oscars, is in the process of being sold to Paramount Skydance in a deal that will narrow the ranks of major film distributors. A media watchdog group, Free Press, circulated a roving billboard around Hollywood at the weekend airing its opposition to the merger.

Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes are chosen by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and ‍film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.