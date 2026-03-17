BIG READ | Remembering Mao: The human cost of catastrophic power

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“It’s too early to know.”

The pithy reflection is attributed to Mao Zedong’s fellow revolutionary Zhou Enlai, the premier of the People’s Republic of China for 27 years after its establishment in 1949, in a historic meeting with former US president Richard Nixon in 1972. The comment is often interpreted as an example of the long-term, strategic perspective of China’s leaders, but the evidence suggests that Zhou wasn’t referring to the impacts of the 1789 French Revolution; rather, he was answering Nixon’s question about his views on the 1968 Paris student uprising.

Zhou was second only to Mao as an architect of communist China — the coolheaded symbiotic yin to Mao’s yang. Their close political allyship went far back, solidified during the Long March of 1934-35, a perilous 10,000km relocation of the Communist headquarters and Red Army core from southeast to northwest China, breaking encirclement by Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist government forces. About 86,000 soldiers, functionaries and ordinary party members started what US journalist Edgar Snow called “an odyssey unequalled in modern times”. Only about 7,000 survived the strategic retreat to reform a bureaucracy and military base a year later in northwest Shanxi province.

The march marked a turning point, albeit one that took more than a decade to manifest. Mao was saluted as a heroic visionary and the Communists gained popular support. His guerrilla warfare tactics started to prevail. In 1949, the Nationalists led by Chiang were defeated, and Chairman Mao founded the People’s Republic of China.

But as Jonathan Fenby writes in his seminal The Penguin History of Modern China: The Fall and Rise of a Great Power, in the context of a country in ruin after nearly 40 years of bloody conflict between the 1911-12 Chinese Revolution and the end of the civil war, Mao’s obsession with rooting out class enemies and pushing back against perceived counter-revolutionaries was a means to assert his power and control, “not a recipe for establishing a stable socialist state”.

Indeed, for Mao, this was not a new beginning. His core ideology was perpetual revolution. He had embraced communism — but only because it served his revolutionary purposes, writes one of his biographers, Michael Lynch. And he was nowhere near done.

Engineered catastrophe

World War 2 is understood as history’s most destructive period or event, causing 55-million to 70-million deaths. But heading the list of mass, planned killings, far outnumbering Ukraine’s 1932-33 Holodomor famine ordered by Stalin or Hitler’s scheme of extermination, including the Holocaust, is Mao’s Great Leap Forward, initiated in 1958.

Famine soon broke out, but commune and production leaders — mandated to achieve targets — enforced the dictates through torture and executions.

His goal was twofold: to implement totalitarianism among China’s 500-million peasant population, and to rapidly quadruple agricultural and economic output to catch up with America and Britain.

Every vestige of private ownership was ruthlessly annulled, policed by 26,000 people’s communes — the state’s totalitarian mechanism of exerting control in every community and negating even the foundation of family. Famine soon broke out, but commune and production leaders — mandated to achieve targets — enforced the dictates through torture and executions.

The scale of the horror is better understood in the dispassionate detail of awful episodes, many captured in Yang Jisheng’s Tombstone: The Great Chinese Famine, 1958-1962. Yang was a Chinese news agency writer at the time, and the book has the factual thread of an archivist, interspersing the chronology of leaders’ meetings and decisions with extracts from official records and reports. In the town of Shanhe, “during the 1960 wheat harvest, party secretary Chen forced commune members to work around the clock. When Lu Dianyou fell asleep in the field, Chen had him doused with boiling water.” In the same year, “leader Han of Yinjian Commune’s Zhaoyao production team chopped four fingers off a child caught stealing unripened crops,” and two children of the Sanxiao production team, driven by hunger to eat grain shoots, “were strung together with wire through their ears”.

Souvenir plates with images of the late chairman Mao Zedong and Chinese President Xi Jinping on display at a party conference in Beijing. Picture: REUTERS

Other referenced documents confirm that cannibalism was rife: “A medical team reported [that] those who eat the flesh of dead humans are unwilling to eat grain, and that they become reduced to skin and bones.” In Anhui province alone in 1960, local police recorded 1,289 cases of cannibalism. In their book Mao: The Unknown Story, historians Jon Halliday and Jung Chang write of a husband and wife who strangled their eight-year-old son to eat him, and of other parents who swapped children so as not to do this to their own offspring.

The country’s leaders knew what was happening. “When there is not enough to eat people starve to death. It is better to let half of the people die so that the other half can eat their fill,” Mao said blithely during a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) central committee meeting in 1959.

Today, the events of the period are taboo in China, and — though he continues to live relatively freely in Beijing — Yang’s book is banned. The CCP officially acknowledged the Great Famine in 1981. But it apportioned blame to natural disasters, and the resolution insisted that “Comrade Mao Zedong was a great Marxist and a great proletarian revolutionary, strategist and theorist…. [H]is contributions to the Chinese revolution far outweigh his mistakes,” and that “[h]is merits are primary and his errors secondary. He rendered indelible meritorious service…. He made major contributions to the liberation of the oppressed nations of the world and to the progress of mankind.”

Estimates vary about how many died in 1958-62 in Mao’s collectivisation programme. Dutch historian Frank Dikötter concludes the number is at least 45-million. Mao’s Great Leap Forward was a cataclysm — the single greatest crime in history.

Revolution, recycled

In early 1962 there was a power shift in the CCP’s central committee. Liu Shaoqi, Deng Xiaoping and Zhou Enlai finally adopted a pragmatic stance against Mao’s idea of destructive collectivisation and rapid modernisation. They united to tone down Mao’s vehement ideology and curb its excesses, curtailing — unofficially — Mao’s power in the process.

But his influence remained. Through his wife, Jiang Qing, he was closely connected to the radical Shanghai clique, and his acolyte Lin Biao — compiler of the Little Red Book of Mao’s quotations — was in place as head of the People’s Liberation Army.

His sidelining proved to be a hiatus in the chaos and violence. Just four years later Mao reignited his revolution.

On May 16 1966 the central committee issued a 10,000-word circular outlining Mao’s ideas for a fresh upheaval, what he called a Cultural Revolution — a new war against anything perceived as “bourgeois” or counter-revolutionary, encapsulated as the “Four Olds” — customs, culture, habits and ideas. His parallel aim was to reassert control among the decision-making elite. “Bombard the headquarters!” he scrawled on a newspaper in early August, which, in the context of the times, went viral.

Students interpreted this as a clarion call to rebellion and violence. At Mao’s prompting, the CCP directed them to form units called the Red Guard and institute a Red August, or Red Terror, period of systemised persecution.

The Red Guards’ first reported killing was of Bian Zhongyun, a 50-year-old teacher and deputy principal at an all-girls school, who was beaten to death with sticks spiked with nails. A few weeks later the mob’s leader, Song Binbin, was feted by Mao at a mass rally of a million Red Guards at Tiananmen Gate. She smilingly folded a red armband on Mao’s tunic; he is said to have told her to change her name, which means well-mannered, gentle and refined, to Yaowu, “militant”, which she did.

The anarchy and sadism endured for a decade, petering out in 1976 as Mao weakened and then died in September 1976.

Mao rolled out a reign of terror, abetted by Lin Biao, another veteran of the Long March, now officially the party’s vice-chairman. He declared that anyone criticising Mao should be executed. A frenzy ensued, aimed at journalists, professionals, artists, anyone with ties to the West or the previous Nationalist government — even people who could play Western music, or who wore spectacles.

Academics and educators were particular targets, notably documented by Wang Youqin who, as a 13-year-old, secretly kept records of what she witnessed and is now a historian living in America. In her paper “63 Victims and the Cultural Revolution at Peking University”, she underscores the impact of mob rule: only one of the victims died in prison; the others were killed on campus or committed suicide after their torture. One of Mao’s Little Red Book sayings is that “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun”, but the spectacle of public shaming ultimately proved an equally effective weapon.

Persecutions at the university also included forced, demeaning physical work, the work units policed by students who established “ox-shack” jails for apparent slackers. In one Peking University jail more than 200 people were locked up for almost a year.

The anarchy and sadism endured for a decade, petering out in 1976 as Mao weakened and then died in September 1976. A month later his core, infamous Gang of Four plotters and planners were arrested, and new premier Hua Guofeng declared the Cultural Revolution over — though Wang details more than 50 further killings in 1977. Estimates of the toll depend on interpretation. Deaths may have been as high as 8-million. Cannibalism reared its head again, in the Guangxi province. Ten percent of the population — 100 million people — suffered in some way.

Zhou, in his response to Nixon in 1968, could also have been wondering about the aftermath of the Cultural Revolution under way in his own country. A half-century later, Wang notes that it should be understood not as a brutal, isolated event in history, but as the climax of a process through which totalitarian rule developed its true essence.

Historic leader, historic criminal

The Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution — appropriately also known, respectively, as the Great Famine and the Ten-Year Catastrophe — illustrate Mao’s ruthlessness. People were nothing more than “material to be sacrificed to attain the appropriate political goals”, notes German sinologist Helwig Schmidt-Glintzer. He deserves infamy as the arch-implementer of a dehumanising totalitarian regime, pulling all the levers of state and its bureaucracy to persecute, initiate pogroms and commit genocide.

China has transformed yet again in the 21st century.

Yet as a revolutionary, and the architect of the People’s Republic of China, positioning it for power in a different, post-World War 2 order, he was also an ingenious 20th century colossus.

China has transformed yet again in the 21st century. Many specialist China historians and political scientists argue that Western leaders need to better grasp the country’s momentous history to properly envisage China’s current and future global impact. As such, though the question collapses a century into a gross oversimplification, does current Chinese President Xi Jinping see himself as the heir to Mao’s creation, responsible for solidifying his legacy, reformulating his goals and pursuing them towards a new world order dominated by China?

History doesn’t really repeat itself, but similarities to Mao surface in Xi’s actions or diktats. He has just purged the People’s Liberation Army, including the military’s highest-ranking commander, Zhang Youxia, a decades-long confidant. It’s a “total annihilation” of the armed forces’ high command, according to a former CIA analyst — a chilling but appropriate turn of phrase given how the move mirrors Mao’s purges.

Both leaders, “selectively appropriated the superficial language of Marxism to justify his policies and consolidate his power”, writes RAND Corporation China researcher Jude Blanchette. Mao’s version was defined according to the Marxist tenet of permanent revolution driven by the masses, of which the Cultural Revolution was one manifestation.

Today, China’s official state ideology is “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”. It emphasises protecting the CCP’s hegemony. The Cultural Revolution was Mao waging war against the party, whereas Xi wants to harness a unified, disciplined CCP to project and expand China’s economic, military and technological power — effectively, to make it the world’s superpower.

China watchers such as Blanchette and Jung Chang believe Xi has fulfilled these core aims. But, in return for stability and nationalist pride at the country’s quasi-imperialism, they interpret the near-total surveillance, increasing repression, crackdown on dissent, and the cult of Xi as yet another price the Chinese people are paying.

In that sense, Mao’s totalitarian legacy is very much alive.