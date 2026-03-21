Volvo ES90 shows how luxury has shifted to electric minimalism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new ES90 is the only saloon in Volvo's current line-up.

It’s quite fascinating how the luxury car archetype has evolved over the last decade.

It used to be a simple recipe comprising large engine displacements, button-festooned interiors, cowhide upholstery and decorative inlays derived from trees or metals.

But today the concept of a luxury offering needs to hit differently. Think minimalist cabins, screen-intensive fascias, an abundance of driver-assistance functions and electrified powertrains.

That last one is important because, after all, luxury consumers’ choice of mobility must make a statement of distinction from the masses in their high-volume, fossil-fuel-reliant staples from China and India.

Haughty shoppers with this mindset will find plenty to delight in with the Volvo ES90 saloon. Before we go into that, we need to take a quick look back at its predecessor, the S90.

It was launched exactly a decade ago, with the global media drive taking place in Malaga, Spain. And yes, we were there, giving the Swedish sedan a good workout through narrow, twisty countryside roads and hobnobbing with Volvo’s executives from the chassis, powertrain, design and safety departments.

Obviously, being a Volvo, the high level of occupant protection was a given. Beyond that, the aesthetic execution was groundbreaking for Volvo at the time, while a spread of diesel and petrol options covered most buyers’ bases. The interior outclassed Teutonic rivals, with a warm, inviting ambience that deployed choice materials — more appealing than the cold and clinical feels of those Germans.

It proved to be an exceptionally comfortable open-road cruiser. Dynamically, however, it was not as sharp as rear-wheel-drive peers such as the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class or Jaguar XF.

Hi-tech cabin blends rich materials and crisp displays. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Still, to Volvo’s credit, that was not the intention. They set out to create a sophisticated, upmarket conveyance that cosseted occupants instead of spiking their heart rates.

You might have guessed from the name that the ES90 — having gained a letter — has altered the recipe. Unlike the old vehicle, it has taken on a rear-wheel drive chassis. Also, unlike its forebear, it is completely electric, developed from the ground up as a battery electric vehicle (BEV).

Back when the S90 was strutting its stuff, hybrids in the segment were a novelty, and there were no full-electric derivatives. Today, the ES90 has direct rivalry in the forms of the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE.

Volvo is pushing the electric agenda hard — some years ago it axed its diesels completely. And the petrol versions that do remain in current offerings have taken on hybrid componentry.

In South Africa, it hopes this push will appeal to a particular set of buyers. One who likes to be different, of course, and appreciates the left-field brand image of Volvo. But also, the type of consumer who thinks critically before making a purchasing decision.

Because the added value of free charging (for two years) and complimentary in-car data (for three years) is bound to seal the deal, factoring in the projected running costs of a petrol or diesel alternative in the D-segment. With all the uncertainty related to fossil fuels, that kind of perk would make a person feel quite smug indeed.

Let me get my gripes out of the way before we get to the good stuff. Firstly, the key fob, a hollow black rectangle, appears cheap for what is a luxury product. It weighs and feels the same as one of those pillow-top chocolates at a hotel — and is probably just as durable. Next, with a mass of over 2,400kg; it could have a more confidence-inspiring middle pedal. There is a bit too much travel before the brakes bite, for my liking.

A fastback rear profile creates a sleeker look than its predecessor. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

And that is really it in terms of issues. Now, you may have read our previous reports on the EX30, which ushered in the radical new interior operating concept for Volvo. Scathing comments were made about aspects like the side mirror and steering wheel adjustment controls, buried beneath a layer of infotainment menus.

Familiarity with the system from the EX30 and subsequent EX90 meant the experience with the ES90 was less frustrating. That said, physical controls for certain aspects would not go amiss. At least it has a crystal-like rotary scroller for audio volume.

With a claimed 0-100km/h time of 6.6 seconds, the ES90 feels brisk enough, complementing its character as a leisurely tourer. Standard air suspension offers a suitably creamy ride quality. And we really tested this over varyingly poor surfaces in KwaZulu-Natal.

The electric motor on duty produces 245kW/450Nm and is linked to a large-capacity battery (92kWh). That means it boasts a strong quoted range of 755km, making cross-country travel feasible since the national charging grid comprises over 400 stations. A more powerful, performance-orientated derivative could join later.

While one motor derivative is currently served, there are three model grades to choose from, starting with the basic Core (R1,590,000); the middle-tier Plus (R1,655,000) and the high-grade Ultra we tested, costing R1,795,000.

One omission from the range entirely is the LiDAR technology that featured on the EX90 —comprising a roof-mounted element that had the propensity to fry smartphone cameras, as some attendees learned at the launch in 2025. This issue was widely reported, with both local and international instances.

Volvo has not been alone in trying to reframe its identity as trends change in the motoring world. The svelte ES90 is a more attainable prospect than the pricey EX90 sport-utility vehicle and, on first impressions, proved less glitchy than the EX30.