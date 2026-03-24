Lifestyle

FREEE TO READ | Moments that make life extrordinary

The taste, sounds and the art of living well

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TimesLIVE

The taste, sounds and the art of living. (Supplied)

There’s a thrill in discovering something that makes the ordinary feel electric. The

crackle of a crusty loaf, the hush of a treetop lodge at dawn, a road stretching eastward towards the unknown or a city bursting with music, colour and celebration. These are the moments that linger, the ones you remember long after you’ve returned home.

This is what living well is about. Not ticking boxes. Not following the crowd. Rather, noticing the details, chasing curiosity and embracing experiences that make you feel alive. It’s adventure that doesn’t skimp on comfort. Craft that honours tradition. Luxury that feels effortless. In these pages, we chase that feeling. From bold pioneers like Bonang Matheba (read more on page 3) shaping new chapters in African luxury to tiny rituals that bring delight – a perfectly baked loaf, a quiet balcony sunrise, a festival that lifts the soul – it’s all about connection, wonder and the pleasure of discovery.

Life’s richness isn’t in destinations. It’s in the moments. The textures, sounds and flavours you remember.

The experiences that spark joy, curiosity and a little bit of awe.

So, slow down. Lean in. Take it all in. Live the high life, your way.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

https://issuu.com/sundaytimesza/docs/high-flyers_march_2026

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