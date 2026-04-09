‘BaR de chang€’ lets South Africans enjoy Heineken at home prices abroad

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For South Africans, a Heineken beer abroad can cost up to three times more than it does at home.

And that changes something important — how much we can socialise when travelling abroad. Because when every round requires a quick mental conversion, the moment starts to feel a little less free.

So Heineken decided to remove the maths. Introducing “baR de chang€” — a Bureau de Change, but for beers.

At OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Heineken installed a one-of-a-kind exchange counter where travellers could purchase Heineken beers at South African prices before they departed.

Instead of exchanging currency, travellers received digital vouchers redeemable at participating Heineken partner bars across Europe.

The result? At select locations abroad, a Heineken would cost the same as it does back home. One beer there equals one beer here, making it easier for South Africans to keep socialising and sharing enjoyable moments wherever their travels take them.

Thanks to Heineken’s ‘baR de chang€’, one beer in Europe can cost the same as it does in SA. (Heineken)

To help bring the idea to life, a group of South African creatives travelled to Europe, redeeming their Heineken vouchers across multiple cities and documenting the experience in real time.

Actor Kwenzo Ngcobo enjoyed the simplicity of the idea: “It’s such a simple thing but it changes everything. You’re not thinking about the price or doing the conversion, you’re just in the moment, enjoying the city and the people around you.”

Digital creator Katlego Lekoba added, “It turns something small into something memorable. Your first beer in a new city already feels like home.”

And for radio presenter Candice Coulsen, it was about what the idea represents. “Travel is about new experiences, but this makes you feel connected straightaway,” she said.

“South Africans understand better than most how exchange rates can shape everyday experiences abroad,” said Alex Drake, brand director at Heineken SA.

“As the world’s most international brewer, Heineken exists to bring people together across borders. With baR de chang€, we wanted to remove the friction of currency conversions so travellers can focus on what really matters — sharing social moments wherever they go.”

This article was sponsored by Heineken.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.