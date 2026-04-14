BIG READ | Power-hungry US data centres imperil residents and environment

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By Valerie Volcovici and Tim McLaughlin

Barbara Johnson has been fighting coal pollution for decades in her mostly black neighbourhood of North St Louis, US, as an organiser with Metropolitan Congregations United, one of many activist groups campaigning for cleaner air in a city that has some of the country’s dirtiest.

Until recently, Johnson had reason to believe things would improve: tougher federal soot standards adopted in 2024 under former US president Joe Biden’s administration were scheduled to go into effect in 2027, requiring plants to slash emissions or shut down. That would have forced one of the area’s biggest polluters, Ameren’s Labadie Energy Center power plant, to cut its soot emissions in half to stay in business.

Johnson’s hopes vanished in February when President Donald Trump’s administration scrapped the standards before they took effect as part of broader efforts to ensure the nation’s grid can meet surging demand from data centres. Now she wonders if she’ll ever get to see the changes she’s been fighting for since her youth.

“You take two steps forward and four steps back,” said Johnson, 75. “I am used to that backwards trend but how many generations will it take to make those positive changes stick?”

Trump’s rollbacks in support of AI mark a reversal in US environmental policy and a painful truth for America’s clean air activists: after years pushing coal toward the exits, the rise of power-hungry data centres has nudged the country’s most polluting power source back to the stage.

Trump last year issued an executive order, “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry”, that says coal-fired power is crucial to meeting the rise in US electricity demand driven by the construction of AI data processing centres. He has since provided funding to keep old plants running, issued orders to delay plant retirements, and rolled back environmental regulations on mercury and other toxins to free plants from costly upgrades.

“Ensuring affordable baseload power, including coal, is essential for keeping the lights on and heating American homes,” the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in an emailed statement about the regulatory rollbacks. “EPA is committed to ensuring clean air for all Americans regardless of race, gender, creed, or background.”

The US department of energy estimates AI and data centre growth will create 50GW of new electricity demand by 2030, a nearly 4% increase over the 1,300GW produced by all US power plants in 2025.

Reuters interviewed 20 air quality activists and health advocates for this story and found all had identified the AI boom, and the policies supporting it, as the biggest potential threat to US air quality due to its need for power, including from dirty sources such as coal.

Over the past decade, the number of US coal plants providing energy to the grid and other industrial operations dropped to about 200 from nearly 400 in 2015, according to EPA data. But that pace has slowed quickly.

In 2025 only four plants producing 2.6GW were retired, compared with 94 producing 15GW in 2015, as the department issued emergency orders keeping them online, according to the US energy information administration.

A coalition of farmers, environmentalists and homeowners have united to resist data centre expansion out of concern for its impacts, ranging from higher power bills to reduced water supplies, a potential liability for Republicans in the November midterm elections.

Trump has since secured voluntary agreements from big tech companies to pay for their power needs and shield American consumers from higher bills, but his administration has not announced steps to address the health effects of higher pollution from expanded power generation.

St Louis will be among the US cities most impacted by the regulatory rollbacks, mainly because of its poor air quality and the close proximity of the huge Labadie plant, according to the interviews and government data.

Last year, metro St Louis residents had “good” air to breathe during only one-third of the days of the year, according to the standards used by the EPA’s air quality index. That ranked St Louis 475th in air quality out of 501 small and large US metro areas.

The Labadie Energy Center is a significant contributor, according to EPA data and recent scientific studies.

The plant, a sprawling facility about 65km to the city’s west, produces the highest combined total of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides among US coal plants, and emits soot at a rate that is two to three times that of nearly every other US coal plant, according to EPA data.

That pollution drives an estimated economic burden of up to $5.5bn each year, with about $820m of those costs borne by St Louis area residents, according to the EPA’s co-benefits risk assessment (Coba) tool.

Cobra estimates health costs such as emergency room visits and measures how much people, collectively, are willing to pay for cleaner air because it lowers the risk of premature death.

Reuters showed the analysis to two outside experts — Bryan Hubbel, a senior fellow at nonprofit research group Resources for the Future, and John Graham, a senior scientist at the environmental research group Clean Air Task Force — who agreed with the figures.

Labadie’s owner, St Louis-based utility Ameren Corp, did not contest the Reuters analysis of the EPA data.

Ameren said the plant operates within the existing federal pollution limits. Labadie will keep running for at least another decade to ensure reliable power supplies for all customers, Ameren said.

“Our employees live here, raise families here and rely on the same energy as our neighbours,” Craig Giesman, Ameren director of environmental services, said in a statement. “That is only one of many reasons we remain focused on operating responsibly, protecting public health and providing reliable energy, especially when it is needed most.”

The EPA declined to comment on the analysis of the Cobra data, but said the agency aims to update its cost-benefit modelling tools.

A scientific study led by researchers at the University of Washington and published in the Journal of the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology last year said St Louis would be the city most impacted by delaying tougher soot standards on US coal plants.

Biden’s regulation would have forced Labadie to slash its soot emissions by more than half to continue to operate. Those soot limits would have yielded net public health benefits of up to $3bn nationwide by 2037, according to the EPA’s 2023 cost-benefit analysis.

The EPA under Trump has since reversed course. The agency said the Biden administration’s estimates were overblown and existing standards provide “an ample margin of safety to protect public health”.

St Louis clean air activists see it differently.

“Our region continues to be a sacrifice zone,” said Darnell Tingle, director of United Congregations of Metro-East, another activist network. “We are trying to prepare for these data centres, and negate their harm to our communities.”

Worst air quality in black neighbourhoods

The predominantly black neighbourhoods of North St Louis have some of the city’s worst air quality. Tiny particles of soot pollution small enough to penetrate the brain and lungs exceed federal safety limits there regularly, according to data tracked by the EPA, thanks to industrial sources with pollution from nearby highways and rail operations.

About 78% of African Americans live within 48km of a coal-fired power plant, according to the NAACP, compared with 56% of non-hispanic whites. Soot pollution from power plants, meanwhile, kills African Americans at a rate that is 25% higher than the national average, according to a 2019 study in the Environmental Science & Technology journal.

“The logic is that we need cheap electricity in the US. But if you look at the rise in healthcare costs for residents in the St Louis area, this isn’t cheap,” said Patricia Schuba, who runs a local environmental group that monitors Labadie and three other coal plants.

Tougher pollution limits had forced Ameren to upgrade Labadie. About a decade ago, Ameren installed state-of-the-art soot pollution controls for two of Labadie’s four coal-fired boilers to comply with Obama era soot limits.

At a minimum, older controls on the remaining boilers would have needed retrofitting to meet Biden era limits, Ameren told the EPA in a March 2025 letter seeking an exemption. Ameren declined to answer questions about how much upgrading the plant would have cost.

Meanwhile, data centre developers are breaking ground on major projects around St Louis, pushing up regional electricity demand.

Ameren has said it has signed service contracts for an additional 2.3GW of potential peak demand from data centres, about the output of the Labadie plant, and more requests are coming. One of the biggest upcoming data centre projects is a 404ha development by Amazon Web Services proposed for rural Montgomery County, about 88km from Labadie. The power would be supplied by Ameren.

Amazon declined to comment.

The data centre industry’s trade group, the Data Center Coalition, said its member companies were among the top purchasers of clean energy but utilities, regulators and grid operators are ultimately responsible for the kinds of power generation being used by consumers.

“While the data centre industry is leaning in to support the development of the 21st-century electrical grid, it’s important to recognise resource planning and generation procurement decisions are made by utilities, grid operators and policymakers, not large load customers like data centres,” said Lucas Fykes, senior director of energy policy and regulatory counsel at the coalition.