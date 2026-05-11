ALEX DE BRUIN | Balance of competitive schoolboy rugby and education

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Britain's King Charles addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, the US, on April 28 2026.

King Charles III’s speech to a joint sitting of Congress in Washington was profoundly impressive oratory. Like a benevolent elder with the existential perspective of a human who has stared down cancer, he charmed the American legislators in his idiosyncratically luxuriant accent with a combination of wisdom, good manners and humour. Then he reminded them about their shared history with his UK, the fundamental tenants of Magna Carta and the importance of limiting a king’s power, the rule of law, while creating checks and balances in the executive.

Importantly, and judging by the frequency of the standing ovations (and the enthusiasm of the clapping), his message landed in an audience who have spent a year dutifully looking the other way while the farce has played out. Because you can impart the wisdom of King Solomon, but if your audience isn’t listening, the exercise is pointless.

It seemed these legislators noted the contrast between this king, who has patiently waited a lifetime to assume his inherited role, and the insomniac tantrums they witness on social media from their elected egomaniac. The speech was a powerful reminder of the enduring benefits of sound universal values and old-fashioned manners.

Times may change, but the believers in karma maintain that the past is ingrained in our collective memory, including the values and manners our forebears have regarded as nonnegotiables and learnt from centuries of trial and error.

George Harris is the headmaster of Hilton College. He is a humble man doing a fine job keeping 500 privileged boys and their parents’ feet on the ground. Like the king, he uses subtlety, old-school values and good manners to remind parents and boys of perspective.

In a letter to parents before last year’s Hilton-Michaelhouse rugby match, he quietly pleaded with parents not to show off quite as much as they had been. He reminded them that it was a schoolboy rugby match rather than the Durban July and implicitly that perhaps the gold suit and rented Bentley were unnecessary.

In his letter this year he asked parents not to criticise the referees or place too much pressure on boys to win. He explained that adolescent boys have yet to develop the emotional techniques to deal with the inevitable disappointments that life delivers while bemoaning the increasing television coverage and its commensurate increase in exposure and pressure on the players.

Schools should provide children with a balanced education. This includes access to quality sports programmes. Sport allows us to form lifelong friendships, discover both sides of jeopardy and learn how teams of diverse individuals can work together to create something larger than the sum of its parts. It provides us with the opportunity to get fit while working on a greater goal rather than fitness in and of itself.

Schoolboy sport at mainstream schools should not be set up to provide content for television broadcasters or cattle for agents or factories producing professional rugby players. However, there is room for rugby academies for the most talented pupils who are likely to make it, though the numbers suggest that most of them will not. There is only room in the system for a limited number of professional rugby players per year.

Schools should provide children with a balanced education. This includes access to quality sports programmes. Sport allows us to form lifelong friendships, discover both sides of jeopardy and learn how teams of diverse individuals can work together to create something larger than the sum of its parts.

When asked in an interview if football was life or death, Bill Shankly, the fanatically successful Liverpool manager, remarked that “it was more important than that”. I think we can agree that this isn’t a balanced view.

The added complexity is that old boys and girls have become attached to their schoolboy rugby teams winning in an analogous tribal fashion to fanatical football fans obsessed with their teams’ results. It has become so important that their former schools win that some old boys fund bursaries, professional facilities and coaches for talented boys to join the school to improve their results. Where does the arms race end when it becomes a war of powerful egos? A view of this future (and of unchecked capitalism) is playing out in Washington. It doesn’t look like the karmic approach.

Why aren’t former pupils spending their money paying the teachers better or luring the finest educators to their alma mater?

The contrasting public speaking approaches of the king and the American president should illustrate that running headlong into full-scale nuclearised, capitalist professionalism without regard for human outcomes creates sub-optimal outputs.

Isn’t it time to evaluate our approach to schoolboy rugby (outside professional academies) in this context? To learn from the humble wisdom of Harris and the king?

In 1954, the prescient Ivy League colleges recognised that academics were more important than football in shaping the next era of leaders for those serious college students who also liked to play competitive football. They recognised that the time these students would need to allocate to studying to achieve academic excellence meant they would not have the time to compete in football with the state colleges who were professionalising. So, they created a football league of their own, more aligned with the amateur ethos than mainstream state colleges, which openly bought players and operated as professional teams.

It is inspirational to see the Springboks winning multiple world cups, boosting our national morale and showing us what we are capable of when we use our diverse talents to work together. Much of this success is down to the quality of our schoolboy rugby (with the Varsity Cup, of course). But isn’t it time to make an Ivy League-style distinction between rugby academies and high schools that will allow aspirant all-rounders to play serious sport and study (and perhaps even play more than one sport)?

We must challenge our best schools to shape well-rounded humans, properly equipped to face the multifaceted challenges of their dystopian future, rather than wasting talent creating aspirant professional sportspeople, most of whom lack the talent to survive financially in a hugely competitive market.

As Rassie Erasmus says in the docuseries Chasing the Sun, let’s keep the main thing, the main thing. And, for schools, the main thing is surely not rugby.