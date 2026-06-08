One week in: Sizekhaya starts strong with a R128m PowerBall winner

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One week after assuming responsibility for operating the National Lottery, Sizekhaya Holdings says it is encouraged by the positive public response.

The company cites strong player participation, a positive reception of its refreshed lottery offering and the creation of the first National Lottery PowerBall multi-millionaire under its stewardship.

A KwaZulu-Natal player won last Tuesday night’s estimated R128m PowerBall jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at a retail store in the province.

While the transition to Sizekhaya from the previous operator has generally proceeded smoothly, a small number of players experienced difficulties purchasing tickets through certain banking and digital channels during the first days of operation.

The issues were identified quickly and are being resolved in partnership with banking and retail stakeholders.

“The vast majority of lottery transactions have been processed successfully and we continue to see steady improvement across all channels,” says Sizekhaya chief operating officer Fundi Sithebe.

Since assuming operation of the National Lottery on June 1, Sizekhaya has activated a national retail network of more than 5,500 terminals, trained more than 10,000 retail personnel, and expanded access through new retail and banking partnerships.

The company has also successfully introduced a refreshed National Lottery offering that includes larger jackpots and improved odds for players.

The launch has marked the return of live National Lottery draws to television screens, with last Tuesday night’s PowerBall draw broadcast live on eTV.

Sithebe highlights that the response from players, retailers and partners has been overwhelmingly positive and that it demonstrates the enduring place that the National Lottery occupies in the lives of South Africans.

“To create a new multi-millionaire in our first week of operating the National Lottery is a wonderful milestone. We are delighted for the winner and wish them every success as they begin what will undoubtedly be a remarkable new chapter in their life,” she says.

To create a new multi-millionaire in our first week of operating the National Lottery is a wonderful milestone — Sizekhaya chief operating officer Fundi Sithebe

Sithebe said the first few days of operations had reinforced Sizekhaya’s confidence in the future of the National Lottery.

“Our first [week] delivered tremendous encouragement. We [saw] strong participation, celebrated a life-changing jackpot winner and successfully launched our national operations,“ she says.

“We remain confident, focused and excited about the future. This is only the beginning of an eight-year journey and we are committed to building a National Lottery that all South Africans can be proud of.”

For more information on Sizekhaya, visit the company’s website.

This article was sponsored by Sizekhaya.