The Magoo’s bar bombing in Durban 40 years on

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In ‘Robert McBride: The Struggle Continues’, the former MK commander says he was extremely emotional on the night of the bombing.

“There was this enormous explosion” in a vibey Durban beachfront bar and restaurant, “a horrendous noise that actually went right down into your body … there was like a vacuum after that, there was silence, and then all of a sudden there was this swishing sound and everything just went bezerk”.

Former bar server Helen Kearney was describing for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) the moment at 10.15pm 40 years ago this week that her life changed forever when uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), the armed wing of the ANC and SACP, committed what would be one of its most contentious terror attacks.

MK started out in 1961 with acts of zero-casualty sabotage. But apartheid state terrorism by police and military death squads led to a change in tactics towards a “people’s war”, a mass popular insurgency to be instigated and led by its guerrillas. This change was endorsed at the ANC’s Kabwe conference in Zambia in June 1985 to mark the ninth anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising.

The car bombing of the Why Not Restaurant and Magoo’s Bar at the Parade Hotel on Durban’s Marine Parade a year later, on Saturday June 14 1986, killed three white civilian women, Angelique Pattenden, Marchelle Gerard and Julie van der Linde, and wounded at least 69 people. The target had reportedly been selected by Robert McBride’s tiny MK cell because it was a hangout for off-duty personnel from the police’s Security Branch and the military’s Natal Command.

I am recalling the slaughter four decades on to remind us of the importance of the TRC, the legacy of which is under the microscope at the Khampepe commission of inquiry into the seditious conspiracy to scupper prosecutions of apartheid-era perpetrators — on all sides — resulting from its investigations. Also, I am connected to both sides of the Why Not-Magoo’s tragedy.

Like so many victims of colour testifying before her at the TRC, Kearney recounted her grisly experience in detail that still sears: “It was a massive bloodbath with flesh and blood dripping from the walls. I remember seeing half a head ... I remember smelling burning flesh. And dragging people out. There were people walking round in circles, they had splinters of glass, enormous, through their heads, through their backs, they didn’t know what had happened.”

To understand the white-hot anger tempered with ice-cold purpose that had propelled McBride, his sidekick Matthew Lecordier and McBride’s apparently unwitting girlfriend, Greta Apelgren, who drove the getaway car, to commit such an act, one would have to travel to the far side of Durban harbour, to the formerly coloured township that McBride called home.

Austerville is a bare-minimum ghetto in the shadows of the oil refinery’s smokestacks, its naked fields, crumbling old brick houses and storied tenements eerily lit all day and all night by the giant flaming-off of excess gas.

Respiratory complaints caused by the incessant petrochemical soup in the air were common among children; it’s easy to see how such tainted air and soil, deliberately reserved for coloureds, could bring forth an angry young man under the inspiration of his father Derrick, a man so militant that in later life he publicly repudiated the ANC for being too milquetoast.

In contrast, McBride’s mother Doris and his sisters Bronwyn and Gwyneth impressed me as sweet-natured and disarmingly apolitical. Back in 1992, as a journalist, I had made the effort to get to know the family, including their irascible father, because McBride was due to get released from Westville Prison in a quid pro quo for the release of ultra-right “Wit Wolf” terrorist Barend Strydom, who had gunned down six black people and an Indian person at Strijdom Square in Pretoria in November 1988.

Though polar opposites, the two men were both facing execution by Pretoria’s hungry gallows when the sweeping political reforms initiated by then president FW de Klerk saved them from the noose. They were to be the first of 450 political prisoners from across the political spectrum to be released in 1992 in an act of good-faith largesse intended to smooth negotiations towards democracy.

The symbolism of the freeing of equally infamous terrorists who had been such objects of hatred to their political opponents captured the imagination of the world’s press, so on that morning in 1996, they were camped en masse outside Westville Prison awaiting McBride’s release.

Two hours later than promised, a group of liver-uniformed warders walked a tall, gangly guy with tinted glasses, close-cropped woolly hair, and wearing what looked like blue surgical scrubs to the gates. He was book-ended by his wife Paula, a white Lawyers for Human Rights activist whom he had married three years before while on death row, and teddy-bear-like ANC deputy president Walter Sisulu.

The newshounds hopped and flashbulbs flared, but the man at the centre of the storm was ushered quickly into an ANC motorcade, which roared away with him for a private welcome and debriefing. The actual press conference was around noon at the Ecumenical Centre church hall, which had long ties to the ANC-oriented United Democratic Front (UDF).

On the stage were seated a long row of returned exiles, former prisoners and other ANC luminaries, with McBride and Sisulu in the middle. The hall was packed with several hundred ecstatic toyi-toyiing supporters, forcing most of the press corps to grab seats in the banked choir area to the left of the stage. I, however, found myself a seat in the front row.

Then the inevitable happened: those on the stage stood, threw their fists into the air in the black power salute, and started singing Nkosi Sikilel’ i-Afrika, the droning, dirge-like ANC anthem that calls on the deity to bless Africa. As a working journalist, I alone among the hundreds crammed into the hall remained seated; even the foreign press sang in the choir while McBride and Sisulu glowered at me.

Late that afternoon, gruff-mannered Natal Mercury photographer Peter Duffy and I were hanging around outside McBride’s Austerville home. With the shadows lengthening, we at first watched the local schoolgirls playing hopscotch on a grid scratched into the tar with stones, then, bored, asked if we could join in for one round.

Everyone knows it’s a girls’ game, so they flashed us gap-toothed grins and giggled, watching these two grown white men lumber through moves half-remembered from watching our sisters in childhood; and having screwed it up, we retreated to the shade of the tree under which we’d parked our car to wait.

Eventually, McBride was delivered by his comrades to his parental home, and the sisters invited us in. The household was buzzing, but in the McBride lounge were immediate family members only: mother, father, sisters and their kids. They all squeezed onto the couch for a group shot.

McBride himself was distracted, taking congratulatory calls on the landline, the cord stretching out behind him. Finally, the family settled into place and Duffy got his world-exclusive portrait, though the famous former prisoner was staring off out of shot, already wrapped up in his future plans. I got the possibly mistaken impression that he was a bit of a cold fish.

In May 1996, the TRC heard Kearney’s testimony; wanting to illustrate the story, I realised that I had gotten to know the only child of Julie van der Linde, who was decapitated in the blast. Candice van der Linde at that point also worked as a bar server. The Sunday Times’s Durban news editor, Jocelyn Maker, liked my idea for a story about her — so long as fellow journalist Craig Doonan twinned my piece with a story about an ANC couple’s child who had survived one of the military’s cross-border raids.

In the aftermath of the bombing, Candice van der Linde was photographed by the press as an eight-year-old with a blank, incomprehending stare, listlessly fidgeting with a Barbie doll, but she had never before spoken publicly about the murder of her mother. Van der Linde agreed to talk to me, but only because we were friends.

Then 18 years old, she told me she had finally accepted her mother’s loss only two years before: “Now I need to face how she died and why. I don’t want to know all the gory details, but after 10 years of being shielded from the truth, I want to find out what happened. It’s not good to live in the past, but I’ve never properly dealt with it, so I have to go back before I can get on with my life.”

There, in a simple sentence, was the heart of the reason for the TRC’s existence. At the time of the bombing, Van der Linde’s parents were divorced: “The last time I saw my mother,” she told me, her large eyes swimming under thickly arched brows, “was on the Friday when I went to spend the weekend with my father. On the Sunday, I was expecting to go back home, but there was a phone call and I was told that my mother was dead.

“At the funeral, the coffin was closed, probably because she was so badly mutilated, so] I never got a chance to say goodbye. My family took away all photographs of my mother; they were trying to protect me. I understand: how do you tell an eight-year-old that her mother died in a bomb blast?

“But a few weeks later I was given the handbag she’d had with herself that night. There were a few drops of blood on it, and there was glass inside, among her things. Suddenly the violence of the real world hit me in the face.

“I had to grow up real quickly and I had to go through so many things, like puberty, without my mom to lean on. I became a rebel at school; I was uncontrollable and few people seemed to understand why....

“I’ve got my mother’s costume jewellery, and I’ll get her rings when I’m 21. I’ve got a black cocktail dress she made for herself, but I’ll never wear it. I was also given her silver bracelet,” she said, showing me the plain silver band on her left wrist.

“It was so tight she could never get it off and it has scratches all over it, so I believe she was wearing it when she was killed. I used to take it off for school, but now I’ve grown up and it’s too small for me to remove.”

I asked her about her views of McBride, who was by then deputy director of foreign affairs. Taking in a long, shaky breath, Van der Linde steadied her voice and said she supported the bombing survivors’ calls for him to be relieved of his post: “He should continue to be involved in his country but shouldn’t represent it. I don’t hate McBride because I don’t know him; I don’t think I’d even recognise him if I ran into him on the street…

“I was told he was haunted by a picture of my face at my mother’s funeral. If that’s so, it’s just something he must deal with. It is terribly sad that people had to die for our country to get where it is now. My mother was just a pawn in a big chess game.”

In his 2019 biography, written by Bryan Rostron, Robert McBride: The Struggle Continues, the former MK commander’s recollections of the selection of the target for the bombing differ from that of Lecordier: McBride claims he was so emotional on the night that he had let Lecordier select a softer target on his behalf, while Lecordier maintains McBride was determined to bomb the Golden Mile.

Rostron writes that when Lecordier saw the pictures of the aftermath in the Sunday Tribune the next morning, “he wanted to puke”, while for McBride, “it dawned on him what they had truly done”.

But the last words should go to Van der Linde, with whom I have subsequently lost touch: “I’m not political, but I agree with the father of Cornio Smit,” she said, referring to the eight-year-old boy killed with four others in the 1985 Amanzimtoti bombings carried out by MK, which also wounded 61 people.

“He told the Truth Commission last week his son was a hero because he died in a legitimate uprising for freedom by an oppressed people. I feel the same way about my mother.”