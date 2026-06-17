Win a premium Samsonite Nexis luggage set worth nearly R34k

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Crafted from Samsonite’s exclusive new Roxkin material, the Nexis collection is exceptionally durable.

From the boot of a car to the hold of an airplane, up stairs and across streets, suitcases have a hard-knock life. Nexis, the newest collection from Samsonite, is designed with this in mind.

The world’s leading luggage company has crafted this sleek range to withstand every bump and jolt along the way — giving you peace of mind that everything you pack is well protected.

Created for discerning travellers who value both style and comfort, the Nexis collection is engineered with Samsonite’s exclusive new Roxkin material and has a self-reinforcing structure. It delivers exceptional strength, durability, and lightness.

Turning lightness into strength

Samsonite is at the forefront of innovation in the luggage industry and Roxkin reflects this leadership.

This exclusive multi-layer material is remarkably strong and resilient. Turning flexibility into resistance, it bounces back into shape after impact, efficiently absorbing shocks while maintaining its form.

On top of that, it’s extremely light, offering extra comfort while travelling.

The exceptional qualities of Roxkin are showcased in the campaign promoting the new Nexis range — watch the video below.

Built around the concept “Solid as a Rock”, it features impactful CGI visuals of a suitcase breaking through solid rock in a bold, symbolic demonstration of the luggage’s outstanding durability.

Sleek design meets top-tier performance

Designed, developed, and made in Europe, every detail of the Nexis range has been carefully considered.

The dynamic lines create an elegant aesthetic, but they also reinforce the resilience of the case, helping to minimise impact.

The collection delivers top-tier functionality. Each suitcase features convenient interior organisation, expandability on all sizes and extra-large suspension wheels that ensure effortless movement.

The luggage comes in four sizes to suit the scale of different journeys — 55cm, 70cm, 76cm, and 82cm — and a range of stylish colours including Onyx Black, Deep Petrol, Cotton White, and Deep Forest.

The Nexis collection is available on the Samsonite website, in the brand’s retail stores and at selected retailers.

Father’s Day giveaway: win Samsonite Nexis luggage set

To celebrate Father’s Day, Samsonite is giving away a three-piece luggage set from the new Nexis collection valued at a total of R33,997.

The expandable spinner suitcases in the Nexis collection are available in a choice of four sizes and colours, including Deep Petrol (pictured). (Samsonite)

This incredible prize includes the following pieces in the colour Deep Petrol:

A Samsonite Nexis 55cm Spinner valued at R9,999;

A Samsonite Nexis 70cm Spinner valued at R11,499; and

A Samsonite Nexis 78cm Spinner valued R12,499.

To enter, SMS the keyword “SAMSONITENEXIS”, along with your full name, email address and physical address to 48470.

Terms and conditions:

SMSes charged at R1,50. Errors will be charged. Free bundle SMSes do not apply.

No persons under the age of 18 may enter.

Readers may enter as many times as they like.

The competition closes on Sunday, June 21 2026 at 11pm. No late entries will be accepted.

Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable and may differ in colour from those pictured.

The winner will be notified by telephone and email.

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.

Neither Business Day nor any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any oversight.

This article was sponsored by Samsonite.