How Tsietsi Mashinini led the Soweto uprising that transformed South Africa

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Chapter 3: June 16

Tsietsi Mashinini was a leader of the action committee that planned a mass student demonstration on June 16 1976 to protest the imposition of Afrikaans as their language of instruction.

His brother, Mpho, happened upon Tsietsi and a group of his friends in their house the day before, making placards. Mpho joined in, painting a banner after being sworn to secrecy. Two other brothers, Cougar and Dee, were unaware of what was about to happen.

June 16 dawned a bitterly cold winter’s day. Tsietsi was already at Morris Isaacson High School when Murphy Morobe, another member of the action committee, arrived at the school. He and Tsietsi huddled in a corner of the schoolyard to review last-minute details.

Assembly wouldn’t start for another 30 minutes, but the undercurrent of excitement among the students was palpable. “The main thing,” Tsietsi whispered to Murphy, “is not to provoke the police. We have to keep telling everyone to be disciplined, that we’re marching to a particular place and then we’ll disperse.”

At eight o’clock, as was the custom at Morris Isaacson [High School], the deputy principal called the students to order in the yard and led them in morning prayers. Usually, he would have enumerated the day’s activities, then dismissed the students for class.

Instead, as if on cue, the youths held up posters and unfurled banners denouncing the use of Afrikaans. Tsietsi jumped up, exclaiming, “We are marching!” Someone threw open the gates to the school, and Tsietsi led hundreds of youths, most of the student body, out of the yard, shouting “Amandla!” (Power!) and thrusting his fist in the air in the Black Power salute. “Ngawethu!” (It is ours!) screamed the excited youngsters in response, a singing, chanting river of humanity that flowed towards Thesele Junior Secondary, about a half a mile (800m) down the road.

Mpho, meanwhile, had arrived early at Thesele to stow his banner under his desk where he usually kept his things. He had not brought his textbooks; Tsietsi and his friends said they would close Thesele before classes started. Mpho’s fellow students encircled him. They wanted to know what he had under his arm, and where were his books? Mpho, grinning with self-importance, said nothing. He hurried into his classroom, hid the banner and ran back to the schoolyard.

The gates closed at eight o’clock, and the students arranged themselves in the yard according to classes. A teacher intoned a prayer. Then the principal, a no-nonsense sort of man, delivered the usual admonishments about arriving late to school and not completing homework. Mpho barely noticed his words; distraught, he was straining to hear any unusual noise or disturbance. The principal seemed about to conclude his remarks and dispatch the students to their classes. Mpho would be caught with no books — a very serious offence, punishable by being sent to the principal’s office.

Faint singing

Suddenly, Mpho heard what sounded like faint singing in the distance. The noise became progressively louder. By now, the principal had heard it, too. He went to the gates to investigate, warning the assembled youngsters not to break ranks. Before he could reach them, the gates were thrown open, and a wave of students, identifiably from Morris Isaacson in their blue-and-gold jackets, surged into the schoolyard.

The orderly assembly dissolved into chaos. The Morris Isaacson youths were everywhere, brandishing their placards, yelling at the Thesele students to put down their books and urging them to march to Orlando West. Mpho watched as Tsietsi and his friends followed the principal into his office; the school’s siren sounded soon after in an attempt to restore calm. Mpho dashed inside to his classroom and grabbed his banner; racing back to the schoolyard, he unfurled it to the admiring gasps of his friends. Cougar, who also attended Thesele, stood by his side.

Tsietsi emerged from the school and addressed the crowd from a ledge where the principal had stood during assembly. “Students of Soweto,” Tsietsi shouted, “we’re tired of what is happening. We must take action against the white regime. We’re joining the other schools that are on strike. We’re closing down schools to show these Boers that we will not accept Afrikaans. We’re going to say, ‘Away with Afrikaans, away with Bantu education.’ But we need discipline. We will probably meet the police. But there’s to be no stone throwing, no provocation. Please remain disciplined.”

Dee felt an incredible excitement. For the first time in his life, blacks were protesting on the streets of Soweto. Propelled by the rhythm of their songs, united in their purpose, each seemed a link in an unbreakable chain.

The youngsters roared their approval; they had never heard anything like this articulated publicly. Tsietsi led the mass of pupils out of the schoolyard towards the old Roodepoort Road, a large thoroughfare that bisected much of Soweto. As they marched, the youngsters sang a haunting, dirge-like protest song from the 1950s: Senzeni na? Senzeni na? What have we done? Oh, what have we done? (What is our crime?)

As the demonstration reached Itshepeng Junior Secondary, their next destination, pupils ran to the windows and rushed out of the doors, drawn by the singing. Dee was amazed at the sudden appearance of hundreds of students, jumping about and carrying signs. He was even more astonished to see Tsietsi at the head of all these youths; Dee had not been privy to the activity in his house during the previous days. He watched as Tsietsi directed the younger pupils to go home and urged the older ones to join the march. Then he saw Mpho, who was carrying a banner. Mpho explained everything to Dee. When Tsietsi ordered the students, after about half an hour, to leave the school grounds, Dee, Mpho and Cougar marched out together.

The number of youngsters swelled as the march progressed towards Orlando West. Each time they passed another school, Tsietsi and his lieutenants added those students to the demonstration. Dee began noticing more policemen on the streets. They were only lightly armed and seemed unsure of what to do. Emboldened, the students began to chant in Zulu in a kind of staccato rhythm: Siyabasaba na? Siyabasaba na? (Are we afraid of them? Are we afraid of them?) Dee felt an incredible excitement. For the first time in his life, blacks were protesting on the streets of Soweto. Propelled by the rhythm of their songs, united in their purpose, each seemed a link in an unbreakable chain.

Tsietsi led the marchers through the Dube section of Soweto. The action committee members walked along the right-hand side of the road, keeping the students to the left. Although the organisers had mapped out the general direction of the trek from Morris Isaacson, Tsietsi determined the exact route as it advanced. He rode up and down the line of demonstrators in a car driven by a journalist. Indicating to his lieutenants the course they must take, he tried to keep to side streets to avoid traffic and the greatest concentration of police. The latter had been taken by surprise and made only feeble attempts to stop the march.

Tsietsi occasionally stopped alongside the marchers to deliver reports of police movements. As they drew closer to Orlando West, he halted more frequently to address the youths and plead for calm.

We see a dog

“Please be disciplined,” Tsietsi urged them. “Do not provoke the police. Do not throw stones. If the police confront you, show them the peace sign.” At other times, though, Tsietsi seemed as caught up in the moment as the most excited of the youngsters. Duma Ndlovu, the journalist, came upon him leading a chant. “Who do you see when you see Tsietsi?’ he yelled at the crowd.

“We see a hero when we see Tsietsi!” the students roared.

“Who do you see when you see [Prime Minister John] Vorster?”

“We see a dog when we see Vorster!”

By the time the marchers reached Orlando West Junior Secondary later in the morning, they numbered in the thousands. Seth Mazibuko, the school’s head prefect and vice-chair of the action committee, awaited them in the schoolyard on a hill above the road. He and his fellow students had gathered at assembly earlier in the morning; instead of the usual programme, they had sung Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika (God Bless Africa), the lovely, lilting hymn that was a national anthem throughout the continent. Then they shut the school gates. Seth walked down the hill to confer with Tsietsi on the next move. The Orlando West students were supposed to leave the school to join the demonstration; Tsietsi would then make a speech, pledging solidarity with the students in their boycott and calling on the government to scrap the Afrikaans requirement.

Suddenly, police vans and cars appeared. Having failed in their earlier attempts to quell the march, the security officials now meant to finish with it completely. About 50 policemen, some armed with guns and others with tear gas canisters, faced the students. Many of the men held the leashes of German shepherd dogs. The youths continued to sing, wave their placards, and flash peace signs at the policemen. The tension was palpable.

“My God, the police are going to do a Sharpeville on us,” gasped a friend standing next to Murphy Morobe. Tsietsi, Seth and another activist tried to approach the security officers to speak with them. At that moment, the officers let loose one of the snarling Alsatians. The dog tore into the crowd. Terrified, the youngsters picked up stones and threw them at the animal. The police fired tear gas canisters; now the students turned their stones on the security men.

Then the police began shooting.

• An extract of ‘A Burning Hunger’