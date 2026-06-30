Too young for life insurance? The data suggests otherwise

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Life insurance can help you protect what you have today and everything you’re still working towards.

When you’re in your 20s, life insurance is probably one of the last things on your mind.

You’re focused on building a career, paying off debt and working towards future goals. Serious illness, disability or losing your income feels like a risk that affects only older people.

About the author: Riaan van Reenen is CEO of Discovery Life. (Discovery Life)

But Discovery Life’s claims data tells a different story.

Between 2021 and 2025, Discovery Life paid R378m in claims to clients aged 18 to 30. Of this, R235m was paid out in living benefits, supporting young adults through severe illness, disability, and income loss.

In 2025 alone, the youngest life cover claimant was just 23 years old, while Severe Illness Benefit and Income Continuation Benefit claims were paid to clients as young as 24.

Many people associate life insurance with paying out only on death. In reality, modern life insurance is designed to provide protection across a range of events, including severe illness, disability and loss of income.

The Discovery Life claims experience shows that serious illness and disability can affect people much earlier than expected. The right cover can help protect your financial future when life takes an unexpected turn.

Be prepared for when life takes an unexpected turn

For young adults working towards financial independence, a serious illness or disability can affect far more than medical expenses. It can disrupt income, derail financial goals and make it difficult to meet everyday commitments.

Living benefits are designed to provide financial support in these circumstances:

Severe Illness Benefits, which provide a lump-sum payment following a qualifying diagnosis.

Capital Disability Benefits that can help cover the costs associated with maintaining your lifestyle following a permanent impairment.

Income Continuation Benefits that replace a portion of income if illness or disability affect your ability to work.

The impact can be significant.

For example, a 26-year-old medical doctor saw his career change overnight after an accident left him with permanent arm and hand paralysis. Unable to continue practising, he has received more than R6m in living benefits from Discovery Life, including:

Over R3m in Income Continuation Benefits;

Over R2m in Capital Disability Benefits; and

Nearly R1m in Severe Illness Benefits.

Another young client was diagnosed with a chronic illness at age 30. Severe symptoms affected both his lifestyle and ability to work, resulting in ongoing medical and lifestyle expenses. To date, he has received more than R2.7m in payouts for Income Continuation and Capital Disability Benefits.

By putting the right cover in place early, many clients have been able to maintain their financial security, even after experiencing life-changing events.

Protecting your future earning potential

Discovery Life’s 2025 claims data shows that 20% of clients under 30 who claimed for the Income Continuation Benefit are permanently disabled.

The leading causes of Income Continuation Benefit claims in this age group were musculoskeletal conditions, mental and behavioural disorders, and infections. Cancer was the leading cause of severe illness claims, followed by nervous system conditions.

While life insurance provides for beneficiaries if you pass away, it also protects your ability to keep building your future when life does not go as planned

The youngest life cover payout in 2025 was for a client who died at age 23, while the average life cover payout for clients under 30 was R1.1m. Importantly, 62% of all claims paid to clients under 30 over the past five years were living benefit claims.

This highlights an important shift in how people think about life insurance. While it provides for beneficiaries if you pass away, it also protects your ability to keep building your future when life does not go as planned.

Possibility is worth protecting

Taking out life insurance while you’re young and healthy can also make it more affordable. Waiting until later in life, or until after a diagnosis of a chronic condition or serious illness, may result in higher premiums or exclusions.

The recent National Insurance Awareness Day is a timely reminder to protect what you have today and everything you’re still working towards.

You cannot predict what will happen, but you can decide how prepared you are. And while life insurance may not seem urgent, it can be one of the most important financial decisions you make.

This article was sponsored by Discovery Life.

Discovery Life Limited (registration number 1966/003901/06) is a licensed life insurer and an authorised financial services and registered credit provider. NCR registration number: NCRCP3555. Product rules, terms and conditions apply.