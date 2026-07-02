FREE TO READ | Days of awe to boost your immunity and mood

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If winter’s making you feel antsy about your fitness regimen, we have a story all about how you can fix that.

Dacher Keltner, psychology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and author of Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life, says that awe is both a mood and an immunity booster.

Keltner’s research demonstrates that awe — connecting with something larger than ourselves, like the wonder and magnificence of nature — helps reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines, which are responsible for putting our immune systems on alert.

By contrast, spending time in nature boosts antioxidant activity in the body. Being in the bush, paying attention to the wonder of the world, and giving ourselves over to awe — these are ways of detoxing both body and mind.

Despite what doomscrolling suggests, there’s plenty of that awe to go around, and these days nature’s healing benefits are being amplified and enhanced at a growing number of lodges with dedicated wellness activities.

In our safari story on page 18, we look at places where nature’s healing energy is harnessed and offered to guests in the form of retreats, spa treatments and holistic programmes where a sizeable part of the benefit comes directly from the environment itself.

Another travel story looks at the new generation of luxury cruises (page 16), with more ships rebranding as “yachts”, a term being used to describe awe-inspiring floating palaces operated by high-end hotel chains.

For landlubbers, we have an alternative source of freedom: a road trip to Sutherland in the new mild-hybrid Suzuki Across GLX (page 19). Though we saw no snow, we experienced awe both on the road and up in the night sky.

And, if winter’s making you feel antsy about your fitness regimen, we have a story all about how you can fix that. In our piece on mental and physical wellbeing (page 4), we provide some top advice on how to feel your best – now and well into the future.

Our finance story (page 6) suggests a few sound savings tips. On page 12, we introduce you to Van Loveren Family Vineyards, a wine business you’ll doubtless have encountered in some form or another — it’s one of the country’s most successful, with a growing portfolio under its belt.

And, if you’re wondering why we have the great Zanele Muholi on our cover, turn to page 13 and read about the resilience of African art in the face of the current instability being felt in cultural spheres globally. Muholi is not only a great investment but someone who has, for more than two decades, produced awe-inspiring work that serves as a form of social activism.

There’s real power in engaging with such work and being reminded of humanity’s creative potential. It’s a reminder we can do with right now, so even if you’re not travelling anywhere awesome this winter, pop into your local gallery or museum or head outside and gaze around you — the majesty of creation and creativity is everywhere, so prepare to be awed. We need only put away our phones for a bit and open our eyes to the world.

Keith, Editor