FREE TO READ | Inclusive growth, shared futures

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In this publication, Inclusive Enterprise, we look for stories about companies and people trying to make a difference to transform our economically unequal society.

It is only people who do not want others — those who might look and sound different — to succeed that would oppose growing an economy based on inclusivity.

Inclusivity, by its very nature, means that everyone should benefit from the economy and that the economy will grow in this manner. The more money that is spread around, the more money there will be for more people to spend, which always has a positive impact on the economy. The more money kept in the hands of the few at the expense of the majority, the more room there is for resentment, which could negatively impact the economy.

One can look at the actions of Dan Price, the owner of a credit card processing company in Seattle, who decided in April 2015 to drastically increase the minimum wage for all the workers in his firm. That led to increased productivity and loyalty among his employees. Yes, some critics called him a socialist, but that would always be expected.

In this publication, Inclusive Enterprise, we look for stories about companies and people trying to make a difference to transform our economically unequal society. We look for those companies trying to make a significant dent in our unemployment figures and that value the benefits of bringing the best out of our diverse society. We want to tell the world about them so others can learn lessons, which we hope they will emulate.

We celebrate successful women and youth entrepreneurs, we look at what some companies are doing to prepare young people for the workplace and beyond, we look at how businesses can access capital (an Achilles heel for many), and we look at how government and the private sector are collaborating to make our economy more inclusive, among other things.

Enjoy the read.

Ryland Fisher, Editor

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