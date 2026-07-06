Three South Africans each become R45.7m richer in National Lottery first

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From left: Sizekhaya draw manager Cecil Rhodes, rapper Tebogo Thekisho, better known as ProVerb, host of the weekly televised live PowerBall draws, and Sizekhaya brand marketing manager Kgothatso Mashile.

Three South Africans woke up millions of rand richer after new National Lottery operator Sizekhaya’s first-ever guaranteed PowerBall Xtra jackpot cascade delivered exactly what it promised: life-changing prizes.

With no winner matching all five numbers plus the PowerBall in the recent June 30 draw, the estimated R139m PowerBall Xtra jackpot automatically cascaded to Division Two, where three ticket holders each won a staggering R45.7m.

We’re creating bigger moments, bigger excitement and more winning opportunities — Fundi Sithebe, Sizekhaya’s chief operating officer

The draw marked the first time in South African National Lottery history that a PowerBall Xtra jackpot cascaded to the next winning division, creating three new multimillionaires in a single draw.

Introduced when Sizekhaya took over operation of the National Lottery on June 1, the jackpot cascade is unique to PowerBall Xtra.

If the jackpot is not won after three consecutive rollovers, it automatically cascades to the next winning division until a winning category is reached.

The result is guaranteed jackpot winners every fourth draw, and even more opportunities for ordinary South Africans to become millionaires.

“This is exactly the kind of innovation we promised South Africans,” said Fundi Sithebe, Sizekhaya’s chief operating officer.

“We’re creating bigger moments, bigger excitement and more winning opportunities, while ensuring that the National Lottery continues to change lives.”

‘Landmark moment’

Sithebe described the triple win as a “landmark moment for the National Lottery”.

“When we introduced the jackpot cascade, our goal was to ensure that the last PowerBall Xtra draw of every month creates significant winners,” she said.

“South Africans recently saw that promise become reality. Instead of another rollover, the jackpot found three homes.”

The three winning tickets were bought at the Checkers Hyper in New Market, Alberton and via the Standard Bank and FNB apps.

The winning numbers were:

PowerBall: 23, 26, 40, 42, 44 | Powerball 15

23, 26, 40, 42, 44 | Powerball 15 PowerBall Xtra: 8, 14, 16, 25, 44 | Powerball 15

The excitement did not end there. Players in Division Three of the main PowerBall draw each won R32,682, ensuring that the night’s prizes were shared across multiple winning categories.

Sizekhaya congratulates the three new multimillionaires and encourages all players to check their tickets carefully. Winners have 365 days from the date of the draw to claim their prizes.

PowerBall tickets cost R10 and PowerBall Xtra costs R5. Tickets are available from authorised National Lottery retailers nationwide, online and through participating banking platforms. Draws are broadcast live every Tuesday and Friday evening at 9pm on eTV.

This article was sponsored by Sizekhaya.