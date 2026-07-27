Where curiosity comes alive: why science centres matter

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When does a child realise that science is not only something in a textbook but also something they can touch, question, explore and create?

It happens when a young learner looks up at the stars in a planetarium and begins asking questions about the universe. It happens when a teenager discovers that AI is not something reserved for scientists and engineers but a tool they can understand and use. It happens when a family explores the mysteries of the ocean together or when a learner who thought science was too difficult suddenly sees how it connects to everyday life.

In this era where AI is reshaping work, climate change is altering our lives and misinformation spreads faster than facts, societies need spaces of wonder — where people can explore, evaluate and imagine solutions for our communities and world. This is the value of a science centre. It creates a place where curiosity is awakened, confidence is built and learning becomes an experience rather than a lesson.

At Nelson Mandela University’s science centre, our goal is simple: to make science accessible, exciting and meaningful for everyone. Science should not only belong to laboratories, universities or specialists. It belongs to communities, schools and families.

Our science centre, which opened in March 2024, is a gateway into a world of discovery. At the heart of the facility is the Digital Dome, a 137-seat immersive planetarium equipped with world-class projection technology. Here, learners and visitors travel through space, dive beneath oceans, explore ecosystems and experience complex scientific ideas through powerful visual storytelling.

Programmes such as “Legend of the Enchanted Reef”, which connects ocean conservation with adventure, “The Unseen Earth”, which explores environmental sustainability and “The Longest Night”, which combines science, mythology and creativity, demonstrate how learning can engage the imagination and intellect.

For many learners, visiting the dome is their first experience of this kind of technology. The impact is immediate: excitement, questions and a new sense of possibility. We regularly hear learners say they never imagined science could be like this. The science centre extends far beyond a single visit — it is a place where learners return throughout their educational journey; a space where curiosity grows into knowledge, and knowledge grows into opportunity.

Science centres play an important role in strengthening education because they complement what happens in classrooms. Teachers introduce concepts and build foundations, while interactive environments allow learners to see, experience and apply those concepts.

This is particularly important in nurturing a desire in learners to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Our aim is to show learners that STEM is for everyone; it is a way of understanding the world, solving problems and improving lives.

The science centre also creates opportunities for lifelong learning. While inspiring young learners is central to our mission, we encourage parents, educators, professionals and community members to visit and engage with new ideas and emerging technologies.

AI is a good example; it is changing the way we work, learn and interact with the world. Yet, for many people, it feels intimidating and unfamiliar. Much of the public conversation about AI is dominated by fear, uncertainty or hype. Science centres can play an important role in helping learners and citizens engage critically with emerging technologies.

Through our Digital Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Hub, visitors can interact with AI technologies, explore applications and begin to understand how these tools can support creativity, problem-solving and innovation. They learn that the future is not something that happens to them; it is something they can help shape.

In partnership with Omang (a division of Jendamark Tech), the Future Integrated Talent (FIT) Centre further strengthens this vision by preparing young people for a digital world. Through project-based learning, learners and students gain practical experience in coding, robotics, AI, virtual reality, augmented reality and digital innovation.

They design virtual environments, explore internet of things technologies and develop solutions using industry-relevant tools. South Africa’s future competitiveness will depend on producing technology creators and technology users.

Importantly, the science centre is also about inclusion. Access to technology and quality learning opportunities remains unequal, and without deliberate intervention digital advancement can increase existing divides. Through subsidised programmes and targeted outreach learners from underserved communities are given opportunities to participate in these experiences.

Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Science centres help close that gap.

Another important role of the centre is connecting university research with society. As an academic institution, Nelson Mandela University produces knowledge that addresses real-world challenges. The science centre creates a bridge between researchers and communities, reflecting the university’s commitment to being “in service of society”.

Through initiatives such as the Science Snacks Series, learners and members of the public engage directly with scientists and innovators through dome experiences, short interactive talks and practical activities, such as scanning QR codes that take them into different learning apps.

Future exhibitions, such as the Smart Kasi initiative, further demonstrate how innovation can respond to housing challenges. Physicists and architects from the university are building a small solar-powered smart kasi, or smart house, made of recyclable materials.

High school learners will come and see how the components are put together and then interact with electrical boards and sensors by pushing different buttons linked to the water supply for the house from an external storage tank, and to the solar lighting and heating system.

Underpinning our whole approach is that learning is at its most powerful when it connects physically, emotionally and intellectually. People learn best when they feel inspired. A science centre is not simply a building filled with technology and exhibitions. It is a place where futures are imagined, where a generation of creative thinkers, problem solvers and innovators are inspired, and where every visitor regardless of age or background is invited to discover, explore and create.

Because science belongs to everyone.

• Professor Darelle van Greunen is the interim director and Dr Jessica Thornton is the science programme co-ordinator at Nelson Mandela University’s science centre.