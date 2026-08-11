BIG READ | A (long) tale of two Chinas

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Deep in the remoteness of the Taklamakan Desert in central Asia lies a fleet of models of US Navy warships that are being used as target practice by Chinese hypersonic anti-ship and ballistic missiles in threatened preparation for an invasion of China’s estranged twin, Taiwan, a war that would be likely to draw in the US and its allies, Japan and Australia.

Chinese troops have also stormed mock-ups in the desert of the government precinct in downtown Taipei. But the question, as always in the smoke-and-mirrors of Chinese politics, is: are these war games purely posturing, angling for advantage in a slow-burn crisis in the South China Sea capable of diplomatic containment — or is this an end-game for Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the goal being the real five-starred red flag raised over the presidential palace in Taipei during his tenure?

China entered the modern age late, a century ago, with the toppling in the Xinhai Revolution of the indolent mandarins of the Qing dynasty who had presided over China’s carve-up by predatory Western powers and Japan in wars and “unequal treaties” that had cost it Hong Kong, Macao, Outer Manchuria and the island of Formosa (today Taiwan).

The Republic of China (ROC) government owes its claim to legitimacy to the postrevolutionary installation of the physician Sun Yat-sen as president in 1912 at the head of an outfit that would be reorganised as the National People’s Party (Guomindang). Sun relinquished power in March to Gen Yuan Shikai, chief of the modernised Beiyang Army in order to secure the abdication of the Qing child-emperor Puyi.

But the army and Guomindang would clash in a Second Revolution, initiating a period of instability. With major warlord coalitions formed in the north, centre, and east of the country and Yuan’s government beleaguered in Beijing, the Guomindang retreated into the south, establishing a rival government in the port city of Guangzhou, where a fascinating federalist movement led by Gen Cheng Jiongming evolved, despite its airbrushing out of history by Beijing and Taipei.

Leslie H Chen tried to rescue his late father’s reputation — after decades of historiography had painted him as a mere warlord — in his 1999 study Cheng Jiongming and the Federalist Movement. He told how over 1920-25, Chen Jiongming and his army “embarked upon a fervent programme to make Guangdong a model province” for a proposed federated “Government of United Provinces”.

Centred on the port of Guangzhou, and radiating out into a territory of 240,500km² at its greatest extent, larger than Great Britain, with a population I estimate at about 41-million people, Chen’s system modernised each county’s municipality with electoral assemblies, elected magistrates, as well as reforms in law, education, labour, agriculture, commerce, and transportation.

Western powers' carving up of China cost it Hong Kong. Picture: (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

But by 1924, inspired by the USSR, Sun had adopted one-party authoritarianism. Caught in a vise between the growing nationalist and communist forces, acting in alliance, China’s forgotten third political option, that of democratic federalism, was squeezed into the margins. Chen’s army was defeated in late 1925, and he fled to the US, later setting up an exile federalist Zhigong Party in Hong Kong.

The allied nationalists and communists jointly suppressed major warlords in the 1926/27 Northern Expedition. But in 1927, Sun’s successor, the Moscow-trained Gen Chiang Kai-Shek, broke with the communists, his forces executing thousands of insurgent unionists in Shanghai and securing nominal victory in December 1928.

But the carve-up of China continued with the 1931 invasion by Japan of Inner Manchuria in the far northeast, and its establishment of the puppet state of Manchukuo, a loss of Chinese territory slightly smaller than Egypt. In 1934 the far western Xinjiang autonomous region, larger than Iran, became a Soviet protectorate, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) relocated its Red Army from the southeast to a northern redoubt in Shanxi province during its heroicised “Long March”.

In Japanese-occupied Formosa, by 1935, all independent political activity had been brought to a halt by the militarised regime.

World War 2, while commonly considered to have been sparked by the joint Nazi-Soviet invasion of Poland in September 1939, should rather be seen as having begun two years earlier in July 1937 with the outbreak of the Second Sino-Japanese War when Japan invaded China proper.

This thesis is rooted in works such as Rana Mitter’s remarkable 2013 study Forgotten Ally: China’s World War II 1937-1945, which demonstrates deep great power entanglements in China during the period under review.

As an actual neighbour to China, Soviet Russia backed the CCP in its Shanxi stronghold, where the former Beijing University librarian Mao Zedong was establishing his leadership, though even as an ally of the West during World War 2, it would hedge its bets and only declare war on Japan on the day of the second nuclear bombing, that of Nagasaki.

The US and Britain backed Chiang’s Guomindang in Chongqing city in central China and the Republic of China (ROC) became one of the “Big Four” Allied nations fighting the Axis powers, but despite the renowned diplomacy and charm of Chiang’s wife, Song Meiling, he never quite established parity with Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin.

Meanwhile, Japan backed quisling dissident “governments” in the north, east and south, while occupying Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and the eastern seaboard of China in a devastating war that cost about 14-million Chinese lives. The six-week Nanjing Massacre of 1937/38 rates as one of the war’s worst mass atrocities, with tens of thousands of women and girls raped and at least 200,000 civilians and prisoners of war executed by Japanese troops.

The November 27 1943 Cairo Declaration produced at the only Allied leaders’ summit at which Chiang was present, stated that “all the territories Japan has stolen from the Chinese, such as Manchuria, Formosa, and the Pescadores [an island chain off Formosa], shall be restored to the Republic of China”.

But the Chinese Civil War between nationalists and communists, which resumed after the Japanese surrender, made it unclear which competing government had legitimate sovereign claim to Formosa.

When the civil war ended with a CCP triumph in Beijing and the creation of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in October 1949, the ROC government retreated to Taipei; like Korea and Germany, China would become a divided nation on the frontlines of the Cold War.

Mao Zedong’s new PRC (technically ruled by an alliance of eight parties including the CCP and Chen’s federalist Zhigong Party) would pursue a unique trajectory in implementing socialism. Unlike Soviet Russia, it would not purge and dispossess the bourgeoisie — or at least, though moving strongly against rural feudal landlords, it deliberately incorporated the industrial “national bourgeoisie” in order to enable state-capitalist development.

Yet based on its route to achieving power, its theory of rural guerrilla warfare rather than urban proletarian revolution generated distinct “Maoist” currents around the world, particularly influential to this day in Asia; curiously, given its initial peasant base, until 2003, the CCP would not allow peasants to unionise in its corporatist All-China Federation of Trade Unions.

Unlike Soviet Russia, it would not purge and dispossess the bourgeoisie — or at least, though moving strongly against rural feudal landlords, it deliberately incorporated the industrial ‘national bourgeoisie’ in order to enable state-capitalist development.

Under Chiang, Taiwan would veer sharply rightwards: a dictatorship was established; all democratic rights were suspended under a system of martial law that lasted until 1991, and a “White Terror” was unleashed against all opposition from the early 1950s. The US, keen on any anti-Soviet state and containment of the possible spread of Chinese communism, provided Chiang with aid.

In 1958, Mao embarked on the “Great Leap Forward”, a massive forced modernisation and industrial project aimed at totally transforming the predominantly agrarian economy by trying to boost the productivity of both industry and agriculture through sheer force of mass-mobilised manpower, and by abolishing all private land ownership and impressing all rural households into working for large state-owned collectives.

It was an unmitigated disaster: drought, flooding of the Yellow River agrarian plains and Mao’s refusal to distribute state grain reserves led to the world’s worst famine. Scientists estimate at least 30-millon people died of starvation (the highest estimate is 55-million, while Mao only admitted in 1961 to more than 5-million).

Increasingly concerned over de-Stalinisation in the USSR and Nikita Khrushchev’s new policy of peaceful coexistence with the US and the West, which it perceived as a betrayal of Leninist principles, in 1962 the Chinese government denounced Moscow as “revisionist,” and it severed relations. This broedertwis cleaved communist parties the world over, though not the Moscow-loyalist SACP (but it did provide the Pan Africanist Congress with an alternate sponsor in Beijing).

Concerned that the CCP had developed a nomenclatura of bureaucrats like that in the despised USSR, in 1966, off the back of a huge wildcat strike-wave, Mao launched a decade-long “Great Cultural Revolution”. Millions of school and university students were recruited and radicalised as Red Guards to purge the party, army and union leadership of “revisionists”.

In a hysterical atmosphere that brought the entire state apparatus except the military to a halt, witch hunts and show trials against five classes of designated enemies left about 2-million murdered, shut universities and relocated 10-million urban youth to the countryside to be “re-educated” in a personality cult of “Mao Zedong Thought”.

The revolution unleashed unintended libertarian communist movements such as the Shanghai People’s Commune and the Shengwulian in Hunan province, which argued against the “red capitalist class”, so Mao deftly used his cult to curb them. A serial disruptor, Mao had discovered a means of ruling-by-crisis in wild proletarian mass-mobilisation campaigns against his own state to secure the unassailability of his personal status; this would mark his entire reign until his death in 1976.

In a hysterical atmosphere that brought the entire state apparatus except the military to a halt, witch hunts and show trials against five classes of designated enemies left about 2-million murdered, shut universities and relocated 10-million urban youth to the countryside to be ‘re-educated’ in a personality cult of ‘Mao Zedong Thought’.

Despite this chaos, the ROC in Taiwan lost its right to represent China in the UN to the PRC on mainland China 1971; despite waning diplomatic recognition of the ROC, each government claimed the other was in rebellion.

Within a decade, Taiwan would be firmly allied with that other pariah nation, apartheid South Africa, with PW Botha on a 1980 state visit reviewing a goose-stepping Guomindang honour guard approvingly as “my kind of people”. Taiwanese in South Africa were granted “honorary white” status, and leading South African Defence Force generals accrued medals from Taipei.

Meanwhile, the post-Mao succession battle was won by Deng Xiaoping against the ultra-Maoist “Gang of Four” centred on Mao’s widow Jiang Qing. But the dissident 1970s’ Front in Hong Kong described the feud as between “two different conceptions of how China was to modernise” — yet all the Gang could offer was a “feudalistic social-fascist dictatorship” and Deng a “destalinised Russian type of [autocratic] society”.

Deng initiated cautious reforms, but these dismantled the state welfare system, angering impoverished intellectuals who had suffered so badly under Mao and who started agitating among their students in the restored universities for greater freedoms.

In what became an iconic picture, a lone civilian tries to stop a tank column after the student rebellion in Tiananmen Square was put down in June 1989. Picture: (Reuters)

By early 1989, student protests in central Beijing had, as laid out by eyewitness journalists Michael Fathers and Andrew Higgins in their book Tiananmen, produced several unauthorised demonstrations of more than 1-million people, an Autonomous Union of Beijing Students, a student’s strike and a sit-in at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square complete with hunger strike.

Bloodily crushed under martial law by 50,000 troops and tanks over the week of June 3, about 500 civilians were killed. Footage of 19-year-old Wang Weilin, carrying only a book-bag, stopping a long column of tanks in their tracks, before climbing onto the lead tank and remonstrating angrily with its commander, is an enduring image of the doomed prodemocracy movement. Deng’s conservative party faction had defeated moderates centred on CCP general secretary Zhao Ziyang.

China would subsequently undergo greater economic restructuring towards a mixed economy with giant state-owned enterprises, smaller provincial government-owned enterprises, and private corporations all working in parallel under the CCP-directed state — so-called socialism with Chinese characteristics. But it would not, like Russia, experience much of any sociopolitical opening up.

The death of the USSR, though, created political opportunities elsewhere: across the Taiwan Strait, the end of martial law in 1991 eventually saw the electoral ousting of the Guomindang in 2000 after 91 years in power by the centre-left Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), founded in 1986.

Importantly, the DPP, which is today the ruling party under Lai-Ching-te, rejected the Guomindang’s “one China” policy, which was the basis of diplomatic relations with Beijing (albeit with different interpretations across the strait), in favour of Taiwanese independence.

This is the immediate cause of Beijing’s present sabre-rattling over Taiwan. China-watchers have speculated that Xi wishes to leave a united, superpower China as his primary legacy. There is a distinct risk that an invasion of Taiwan — or even an accelerated and unmitigated demand by Beijing for reunification — might prove the tripwire for a broader regional conflict with the inherent potential to rapidly internationalise.

But a review of scholarship in the 2020s cautions that there is a paucity of Chinese-language elite interview data, with many studies relying on inferences from political policy or military doctrine to fill the gap, and that elite attitudes on both sides of the Taiwan Strait not only differ from popular perceptions, but are likely to be exaggerated to advance bureaucrats’ careers.

Amid the US’s “strategic ambiguity” over coming to the defence of a country that is the world’s top producer of semiconductors found in most smartphones, computers, vehicles and weapons systems, it is possible that the mutual trade reliance between the two Chinas will prove the greatest consideration preventing war.

Business Day