FREE TO READ | Inclusion is not equality, and resilience is not the goal

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South Africa is not short of policies, pledges and promises about gender equity. What it is still grappling with is practice.

This edition of Celebrating Women is anchored in a simple yet uncomfortable truth: inclusion without power is performance. Across business, health, leadership, entrepreneurship and society at large, women are still expected to excel within systems that were not designed for their realities, and often without the structural support to sustain that excellence.

The result is a quiet contradiction. Women are breaking barriers, but also burning out. They are leading organisations, but still carrying disproportionate invisible labour. They are shaping economies, but still navigating bias that is subtle, systemic and stubbornly normalised.

In South Africa today, gender inequality is no longer always loud or obvious; it is embedded. In the assumptions we make about leadership. In the pace we expect women to maintain. In the “exceptional woman” narrative that suggests success is rare rather than deserved.

Yet what stands out in these pages is not only the scale of the challenge, but the refusal to accept it as fixed. However, transformation cannot rest on resilience alone. It demands accountability from institutions, honesty from leadership, and a willingness to redesign systems rather than simply celebrate those who manage to survive them. Equality is not achieved when women succeed despite the system, but when the system no longer stands in their way.

Raina Julies