Five things to watch this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ancestral Visions of the Future — Mubi.com

Lesotho-born, Berlin-based director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese follows up his acclaimed 2019 feature This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection with this dreamlike film essay. Meditating on his past, his mother and her courage, his first exposure to cinema, the pursuance of his filmmaking dreams in Europe and living in a state of physical and emotional exile Mosese creates a lament for a land and place that no longer exist as they do in his memory, presented with visual style and personal emotion — crisscrossing between the past, the present and the imagined.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters — Mubi.com

In 1954, less than a decade after the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, director Ishirō Honda unleashed Godzilla — a monster roused from his deep-sea lair by hydrogen bomb tests and intent on destroying Tokyo. Mubi presents the original film, which launched what is still the longest-running franchise in movie history, and a selection of eight iterations of Honda’s original nuclear terror creation, which show how the focus has been changed to reflect other fears. It offers more than enough evidence that Godzilla is “the giant-monster movie before which all others must bow”.

Welcome Danger — Prime Video

Long before Jack Nicholson found himself in the classic neo-noir, comic genius Harold Lloyd took a trip to Chinatown for this 1929 early “talkie” comedy caper, released just before the stock market crash that ushered in the Great Depression. Lloyd plays Harold Bledsoe, a botany student whose milquetoast existence is severely interrupted when his police-chief father dies and he’s forced to return home to San Francisco to take up the post and put a stop to a crime wave in Chinatown that’s testing the resources and faculties of the police force. Of course, Harold is woefully unsuited for the task and increasing levels of carefully choreographed high jinks ensue.

Mourinho — Netflix

Fans and haters of “The Special One” and his brand of machismo, egotism and brash forthright approach will have plenty of moments and quips to remember in this slightly stretched but always entertaining three-part docuseries. While it may not quite deliver on its promises of intimate access to its subject, it makes a strong argument that José Mourinho’s ambition and drive to win at all costs have made him one of modern football’s most successful, revered and detested coaches.

Bad Lieutenant — Prime Video

Director Abel Ferrara’s 1992 nightmare vision of a ruthlessly amoral cop’s descent into the depths of depravity and corruption remains a messy and violent showcase for the talents of its star, Harvey Keitel. The veteran 1970s new wave star pulls off a career-defining performance as the bad lieutenant, living in a hell of his making — sexually harassing teenage girls, embezzling money and high on drugs. When the walls start closing in around him, the lieutenant hopes that solving the murder of a nun, and then claiming the reward and paying off his debts, may give him a chance at uneasy redemption.

Business Day