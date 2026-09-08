BIG READ | Justice eludes victims’ families over 1993 Highgate Hotel attack

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At 10.05pm that Saturday night, the three bars at the Highgate Hotel in East London were pumping when two men wearing balaclavas, their faces blackened with camouflage grease, walked in and began indiscriminately gunning down patrons with AK47s.

Four men were killed in a hail of bullets in the women’s bar: Stanley Hacking, 65, Douglas Gates, 56, Royce Wheeler, 46, and Deon Harris, 26. A wounded Deric Whitfield, 42, managed to crawl from the public bar to the parking lot where he died; seven more people were grievously wounded in the bloodbath in which the gunmen fired 56 rounds.

Though one reveller in the women’s bar, former Rhodesian Army soldier Edward Lombard, returned fire at the attacker with his .38 Special revolver, firing nine shots, and though he was certain of having hit the man, it appears he was wearing ballistic body armour and was unharmed.

The gunman in the public bar tossed a grenade over the counter. It bounced into the adjacent pool room, where it exploded, damaging the wall, then, apparently in order to cover his and his accomplice’s retreat, released a CS teargas canister.

The two disguised killers then casually strolled back out of the entrance of the hotel, sauntered down Voortrekker Road, one of them with his assault rifle slung over his shoulders, one wearing police-issue boots, climbed into a vehicle the number plate of which reportedly started with XB3, and disappeared into a fog of rumour, disinformation and myth that has persisted ever since.

To the anger and sadness of the survivors and families of the dead, the Hawks have now closed the book on their investigation into the May 1 1993 Highgate killings, an assault that judge Denzil Potgieter in last year’s inquest determined was probably a false-flag operation to put the blame on the PAC’s armed wing, the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla).

Potgieter was scathing in his judgment, handed down last December at the Eastern Cape Special Tribunal, of the police and prosecutorial authorities’ handling of the killings.

In particular, he focused on the shambolic collection and curation of evidence at the crime scene under Lt Franswa Stassen. Astonishingly, no fingerprints were taken from the 56 spent AK47 cartridges found at the hotel; this is important because the state’s Pretoria Metal Pressings also produced AK47 rounds.

As it was, the recovered casings and the entire forensic docket were “stolen” from the Cape Town Post Office in July 1995, though important exhibits are supposed to be handed to the forensics laboratories by hand and not posted.

No fingerprints were taken from the release levers of the Soviet-made grenade or of the teargas canister produced by Swartklip Products in the Cape, a supplier to the police and military, and no attempt was made to find the getaway vehicle.

An alleged call from the public phone in the hotel minutes after the killings by Zieg Petzer to his brother “Dirk” Petzer, saying, “It has gone down; it has happened” was not traced (Dirk Petzer denied revealing this), and neither was an alleged call two days after the attack to The Citizen newspaper in which a “Carl Zimbiri” claimed responsibility on behalf of Apla.

Most alarmingly, it not only took 32 years for an inquest to be convened ― unprecedented for a terrorist killing of five ― with the investigation left in limbo for 11 years in 1998-2010, but intimidation dogged all those who attempted to shed light on the attack: the home of permanently disabled survivor Neville Beling was raked by automatic gunfire in 1995, and his phone was apparently bugged.

It was the victims’ families, led by Harris’ sister Lyndene Page, not the state, who pursued justice. The bombshell claim in 2005 by former Apla director of operations Letlapa Mphahlele that Apla was not responsible ― it did not use AK47s as it could not get the ammunition, and its black guerrillas would hardly have needed to be in black face paint ― got the ball rolling.

“In 2007,” Potgieter said, “the survivors’ desperation led them to conduct their own investigation,” raising money to enable South African Police Service Capt Daryl Els, the case’s former investigating officer from May 1994 to December 1998, to follow his own leads.

“Els claimed to have discovered evidence linking the attacks to military-trained operatives of the Hammer Unit who had used a training site near Addo Elephant Park, where structures mimicking the Highgate Hotel were allegedly used for training.”

Over years of research, I have investigated apartheid-era specialist black ops and secret projects, from the Special Forces’ (Recces) D40, which evolved into the notorious Civil Co-operation Bureau (CCB), to PW Botha’s own Project Festival, the nuclear weapons programme.

But no unit has proven quite as difficult to trace as the Hammer Unit. It was founded in late 1983 by Brig, later Maj-Gen, Christoffel “Joffel” van der Westhuizen, the chief of Eastern Province (EP) Command, as the region had no dedicated Recce capacity of its own, unlike the Cape, Highveld, Natal and South West Africa (Namibia).

In an essay in the 1994 book The Hidden Hand: Covert Operations in South Africa, investigative journalist Sam Sole stated that after an initial group of 50 trainees had been whittled down, about 12 reservist Citizen Force and Commando members ― most of them young farmers, but including an unnamed former Rhodesian SAS paratrooper ― were selected for the first intake of specialist training.

Training was conducted by former Rhodesian soldiers, including Col Colin Willis, Maj PJ Cole and former Selous Scout WO 2nd Class Willie van der Riet, according to Sole. But he made the mistake of naming Cole and Willis as former Selous Scouts, whereas they do not appear on the scouts’ nominal roll as reconstructed in Jonathan Pittaway’s exhaustively detailed Selous Scouts: The Men Speak (2017).

Sole wrote that the men were trained by Van der Riet at Nooitgedacht outside Kareedouw and at Slangboom outside Addo (the base mentioned by the judge). The recruits were subjected to a harsh regimen that taught them tracking, rapid-response interventions and intelligence gathering.

Van der Riet was a dangerous man: he had earned himself a Member of the Legion of Merit decoration in 1976 for operations in which he had directed assaults that left 102 enemy guerrillas dead. “In the course of these operations, Van der Riet has had to live in a difficult environment for long periods by himself amongst African soldiers and turned terrorists,” his citation reads.

At the same time as he was training the Hammer Unit, another death squad was operational in the area, Col Eugene de Kock of Vlakplaas infamy, had in 1987-88 established a franchise of Security Branch’s C1 counter-terrorism unit on a rented farm in the Summerpride area near the Johnson & Johnson factory, perhaps on Thornycroft Road, less than 5km from the Highgate Hotel, before relocating to Greenfields in mid-1992, under Capt Willie de Lange.

A trio of photographs recently posted on Facebook show some of Van der Riet’s Hammer training: in one, a group of young men in South African Defence Force (SADF) army browns lie in wait in a forest; in the next, a group of trainees wearing red T-shirts and brown bush hats listen to an instructor who is apparently showing them how to scale a concrete perimeter wall; and in the third, a red-shirted trainee drops from an SADF Alouette helicopter into a river. The helicopter suggests the Hammers could draw on considerable resources.

Once qualified, the men fell operationally under Eastern Province Command’s chief of staff operations, CS-3 (Ops), Col Pieter “Piet” Hall, to whom Hammer Unit officer commanding Commandant Andries “Dries” Struwig and his second-in-command Maj Graham Lombard reported; Lombard served as the unit’s liaison to the regional Joint Military Centre (JMC), part of the apartheid state’s tiered and totalitarian National Security Management System (NSMS).

They reportedly interacted with the Security Branch, the Riot Unit, the Recces and the CCB’s “pseudo operators”, military killers disguised as civilians and sometimes as guerrillas.

Sole wrote that the Hammers employed a distinctly pseudo-ops “modus operandi during township operations of using minibus taxis with false number plates, and the wearing of overalls, balaclavas and black camouflage cream. Men were usually deployed in a stick system of three or six.”

The Hammers allegedly operated out of the panel-beating business Auto Body Works in Sidwell, Port Elizabeth (today Gqeberha), co-owned by Springbok hang-glider and confessed Hammer Unit member David Mandel. Mandel denied, however, that Auto Body Works was used as the Hammer Unit’s base.

The unit included Navy demolition and bomb disposal expert Chief Petty Officer John Scott as an instructor and sort-of company sergeant-major, Sgt Errol Thurtle as quartermaster, and reportedly, among its reservist members, Mike Holmes, a Port Elizabeth newspaper photographer, while one was “a well-known rugby personality”. Lombard and Scott refused to comment to Sole, while Holmes denied he was a member of the unit.

They wreaked untold havoc in the Eastern Cape and, apparently, also later on the Witwatersrand and further afield, as Sole reports that “another former Rhodesian on Van der Westhuizen’s staff, Col Vic Walker, followed him to Wit Command and, according to a Weekly Mail report, was responsible for setting up Hammer on the Reef”. Walker had been commander of the Rhodesian 4th Brigade; he died, a retired brigadier, in 2017.

“Hammer members indicated that the unit eventually existed country-wide, but my information is restricted to the unit attached to EP Command,” Sole wrote. However, Walter Volker, a specialist researcher into SADF military intelligence, tells me that he is only aware of Struwig’s and Walker’s units.

Joffel van der Westhuizen described the unit’s mandate in an affidavit submitted to the Cradock Four inquest in 1993: “immediate follow-up operations after enemy infiltration; action against kidnapping or occupation where SADF property or personnel were involved [actually an SAP Special Task Force duty], special protection duties, such as VIP protection, countermine measures, the detection and destruction of explosive devices [CPO Scott’s speciality], intelligence operations and observation, and co-operation with the SAP and South African Railway Police.”

HighGate Hotel Attack in 1993 (File)

Of course “eliminations”, as they were known in death-squad parlance, did not make his list, but Sole reported that the Eastern Cape unit kidnapped suspects in the killing of a mayor, penetrated SADF defences to test their security, and 18 members formed part of the roadblock that captured the Cradock Four before they were butchered in 1985, but the Witwatersrand unit’s actions remain entirely unknown.

In 2006, Mail & Guardian journalist Louise Flanagan speculated that black askaris of De Lange’s squad at Greenfields, armed by De Kock, as he testified in his amnesty application, with “four AK-47 assault rifles with magazines and 16 hand grenades” could have committed the Highgate killings.

Even though the unit had been disbanded in April 1993, just before the slaughter, Flannagan suggested the askaris were angry that while De Kock was given a R1m payout, they earned as little as R27,000. But judge Potieter found the argument uncompelling. That leaves the Hammer Unit.

Potgieter recalled that Els’ “investigation introduced tantalising, but ultimately unverifiable leads, including claims about Wayne Grobler … allegedly confessing to driving the getaway vehicle, and [Col] Pieter John Woest Hall as giving the order, as well as with [Brig “Joffel”] van der Westhuizen, [Commandant] Andries Struwig, Captain FP du Preez and Sgt-Maj MD Horn as participants.”

Grobler later denied meeting Els ― and Els dropped out of the investigation, claiming his laptop with all his research had been stolen.

It would be unusual for a brigadier to personally take part in such a black op: Volker confirms that Van der Westhuizen would not have been operationally involved. And a difficult question presents itself on determining who was ultimately responsible for Hammer Unit actions.

Struwig would have reported up the Army Operations chain of command via Hall as CS-3 (Ops) at EP Command (the Witwatersrand unit chief would have reported to Walker at Wit Command), and Hall would have reported laterally to the local JMC; this means that kill orders could have come either down the Army Ops chain of command or down from the NSMS, which included the targeting committee known as Trewits.

Volker also stresses that because the Hammer Units were “seemingly rather ad hoc”, being staffed by reservists, they could also perhaps have fallen under the chief of ops at Army Group HQ level “or else attached to a commando or regiment ― I am not sure”.

As late as January 2025, former Security Branch man Alan Douglas Elsdon, who had passed on the names of two alleged EP Hammer Unit members, the brothers Marius and Fanie van Zyl, to investigators (though the lead proved unfruitful), cautioned, in the paraphrasing of judge Potgieter, “that the unit was dangerous and still active”.

In August 1992, four Hammers apparently assassinated informant André de Villiers for speaking to the ANC and the media about the unit’s role in the Cradock Four murders. But three decades on, with the Hammers now ageing and dying off, Elsdon’s threat seems luridly implausible.

● Schmidt is a veteran investigative journalist. His new book on late apartheid, ‘Necrostate’ will be published this year.

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