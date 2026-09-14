GUY LUNDY | Springboks show how important it is to get succession planning right

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Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks catches a ball in a line out against the All Blacks at FNB Stadium on September 5 2026. Picture:

The recent Springboks-All Blacks series offers a fascinating case study in succession. The All Blacks drew first blood with a convincing victory at Ellis Park, sparking debate about player selection, tactics and whether South Africa was able to win without the “old guard” on the field.

These conversations became quieter when the Springboks responded by winning the next three Tests in the four-match series. We’re all delighted by the outcome, but beneath the results is a more important story, one that extends well beyond rugby.

The story is about succession, and how to renew without dismantling the systems that build the success. We repeatedly witness organisations only becoming interested in succession planning when a leader announces their departure, performance starts to deteriorate or a crisis exposes the absence of a credible replacement. Elite sporting teams cannot afford that approach as they are judged publicly every time they go out to compete. They have to develop future leaders, test emerging talent and strengthen their pipeline, all while continuing to win.

In the corporate world, succession planning is often treated as an event — a vacancy appears, a board identifies candidates, interviews are conducted and a successor is chosen. However, the strongest organisations view succession similarly to sporting teams, where it is not a decision but a system.

Earlier this year, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus spoke openly about the importance of succession planning, emphasising the need to build depth in every position and create multiple options rather than relying on a single replacement. His objective is not simply to identify who comes next; it is to ensure that his team has sufficient leadership capacity regardless of how the future unfolds.

That distinction is the game changer. Many boards convince themselves that they have succession covered because they can name the likely successor to their CEO. Yet business conditions change, strategies evolve and the capabilities required from leaders shift. Individuals can leave and circumstances can intervene, so a succession plan that centres on a single individual is less a plan than a prediction.

The future success of an organisation will be more likely if it is developing enough leadership options to navigate different futures. The Springboks are doing exactly this; they are not waiting for their most experienced players to retire before preparing the next generation, nor are they abandoning proven performers in pursuit of youth. They are intentionally creating an environment in which emerging talent develops alongside established leaders. The result is a system that is able to combine continuity and renewal rather than choosing between them.

We often see business leaders frame this as a choice between experience and fresh thinking, but usually it is neither. The most effective succession strategies use experienced leaders to accelerate the readiness of future leaders so that institutional knowledge is not replaced but learned through transferal, mentorship and practice.

The future success of an organisation will be more likely if it is developing enough leadership options to navigate different futures. The Springboks are doing exactly this; they are not waiting for their most experienced players to retire before preparing the next generation, nor are they abandoning proven performers in pursuit of youth.

In South Africa a generation of executives have steered businesses through economic volatility, political uncertainty and even Covid-19 and continue to manage ongoing disruption from global and local sources. This generation are approaching retirement or are in the latter stages of their careers and their organisations face a looming leadership transition. The experience of the incumbent CEO is extraordinarily valuable and will be fully realised only if it is shared and passed on to their replacement. This brings us to another lesson from elite sport: potential successors must be tested in real conditions.

Assessments, development programmes and coaching interventions all have their place, but there is no substitute for exposure to genuine pressure. A future Springbok is not developed by training alone; they are tested on the playing field, where they have to perform in demanding environments, make decisions under pressure and learn from success and failure.

The same thinking should apply to future CEOs, but potential successors are often protected rather than challenged, and they are evaluated against their present role rather than the one they are being prepared for. In every case, leadership potential remains theoretical until it is tested. The most astute boards deliberately expose emerging leaders to big strategic projects, investor engagements, operational complexity and difficult stakeholder environments long before a succession decision is required. They understand that these are the experiences that reveal far more about leadership capability than any interview process can.

Perhaps the most important lesson from the Springboks, however, is that leadership renewal should occur during periods of success, not after them. Success creates a unique governance risk because when organisations are performing well, there is a natural temptation to postpone difficult discussions. Leadership change appears unnecessary, succession planning feels less urgent and the focus remains on sustaining the present performance.

Ironically, that is precisely when succession planning should be at its most active. Winning creates the space to prepare thoughtfully while crisis removes that luxury. Our research shows that the organisations that navigate succession most successfully are rarely the ones that identify the perfect successor. They are the ones that create multiple credible leadership options, develop them consistently and test them rigorously before they are needed.

In rugby, as in business, succession planning is not simply replacing people; it is ensuring that when leadership changes, performance does not.

• Lundy is country manager at Spencer Stuart South Africa.

Business Day