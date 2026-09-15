BIG READ | Twenty-five years in the shadow of 9/11

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The second tower of the World Trade Center explodes into flames after being hit by an aeroplane in New York on September 11 2001 with the Brooklyn Bridge in the foreground. Both towers of the complex collapsed after being hit by hijacked planes. Picture:

Twenty-five years ago two aircraft struck the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan, and a third hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The shocking scenes brought terrorism to the West on a scale and in a way no other attacks had done.

Live TV images or press pictures seared the events in our consciousness as the epitome of grotesque deeds perpetrated by dastardly forces. Their visceral depiction of horror also served to deflect from a balanced assessment of the causes of 9/11 and a holistic understanding of its consequences.

Robert Fisk was one of few mainstream journalists to look deeper — which he’d been doing for 25 years before 2001. In his 2005 book The Great War for Civilisation, he wrote that positioning America’s response as a war of democracy versus terrorism was a “naïve, infantile version of history”. The unprecedented attack on September 11 2001 was “an international crime against humanity”, but because it was perpetrated against the US, “the one thing we were not allowed to do was to seek a motive”. President George W Bush gave the banal reason that “they hate our freedoms”, reductively bundling the background to al-Qaeda’s extremist worldview in an expedient, binary slogan.

But the catalysts for al-Qaeda’s atrocity were fingerprinted in America’s foreign affairs interventions and military operations in the Middle East throughout the preceding decades. These included proxy involvement in the Soviet-Afghan War, stationing armed forces on Saudi soil, the first Gulf War of 1990-91 followed by sanctions against Iraq, unwavering backing of Israel, and alliances with autocratic regimes across the region. But the long-term fuse comprised centuries of clashing cultures and religions, geopolitical power plays and empire building, and the evolution of Salafi jihadist ideology rooted in the belief that the West hated Islam. The context for extremism and Arab and Muslim enmity is the litany of Middle East injustices in which the West was a culpable protagonist, whether acting in the name of Christianity or Judaism, or motivated by colonialism, capitalism or geostrategy.

The Bush doctrine

“If you are not with us, you are against us,” asserted Bush. Nine days after 9/11 he announced that a broad coalition of countries would pursue a “war on terror”. Afghanistan was pinpointed as sheltering al-Qaeda, and Operation Enduring Freedom launched combat operations on October 7.

Initially intended to destroy terrorist infrastructure and capture al-Qaeda terrorists, the mission immediately turned into an all-out war against the ruling Taliban. Though it was soon removed from power, early successes stalled; the Taliban reformed as a guerrilla insurgency, and Afghanistan’s complex network of warlords, militias and ideological factions defied a clear-cut military victory and a straightforward political transformation.

Then, in March 2003 the US invaded Iraq on the pretext of removing Saddam Hussein and destroying his supposed weapons of mass destruction. Saddam had no role in 9/11, but dire fears of terrorism were linked to weapons of mass destruction, clearing the political path for pre-emptive action.

The aftermath was the destruction of the Iraqi state. The vacuum was filled by a tinderbox of sectarian conflict and insurgency from which Isis emerged. America and allied forces were stalled in Iraq for eight years, during which time Isis took root as an even more extremist spinoff of al-Qaeda, spreading quickly into Syria and becoming a protagonist in the Syrian civil war.

In turn, in September 2014 America undertook Operation Inherent Resolve to crush Isis, immersing itself in the convoluted Syrian conflict for 12 years until withdrawing in April this year and removing post-Assad Syria from its list of terrorist sponsors.

The US continued to occupy Afghanistan. Operation Enduring Freedom transformed into Freedom’s Sentinel in 2015. Then, in an ugly historical irony, 20 years after the invasion of the country and the subsequent, vast mission creep, the US withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30 2021 — and the Taliban retook control of the country, making a mockery of the operation’s codename, its $2.3-trillion cost and the lives lost.

New York City firefighters and other emergency personnel battle a building blaze after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed on September 11 2001. Picture: (Reuters)

Crumbling democracy?

There’s an argument, too, that 9/11 marked the beginning of the end of America’s leading-light democracy. Domestically, it pivoted instantly from a post-Cold War sense of invulnerability to a fearful, military footing. A $40bn emergency fund was appropriated for counterterrorism, and within a few months a department of homeland security had been established. The trend had been set for America’s expanding defence allocations: in the next decade inflation-adjusted defence spending surged 50%, mainly to fund the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Rosa Brooks, law and policy professor at Georgetown University, also identifies “a troubling militarisation of civilian culture and institutions”. She highlights, too, the impacts of the Patriot Act, passed a month after 9/11. Intended to ramp up the detection and deterrence of terrorism, it fundamentally transformed America’s law enforcement landscape. Controversies have followed; civil rights organisations note the clash with the constitution’s fourth amendment, as mass surveillance contradicts the notion of probable cause.

Striking even closer at the legal underpinning of America’s democracy is Guantánamo Bay military prison. Established in January 2002 at a US naval base in Cuba, it represents a legal black hole — a mechanism for rendition, torture, and the denial of basic legal rights. Successive administrations have enacted new laws or invented processes to circumvent even US Supreme Court rulings relating to the prison. Almost 800 prisoners have been held there; only 32 have ever been tried, and just eight convicted. Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the accused 9/11 mastermind, was captured in 2003 and has been detained in Guantánamo since 2006. A military judge finally set his trial for June 2028, but ruled Khalid’s confession inadmissible because it was given under coercion.

Lawyers disagree on whether Guantánamo shows a failure of the US constitution’s separation of powers, but its very creation represented a tipping point in the way America’s government was prepared to blur the country’s constitutional principles and its long-held ideals. One bitter legacy of 9/11 is that the sense of fear it generated pushed Lady Liberty to accept ubiquitous domestic surveillance, to turn a blind eye to the use of torture by her law enforcement agencies, and to shrug at democratic trade-offs, including executive overreach.

It’s possible to discern the portents of populism and internal authoritarianism in the aftermath of 9/11, and to trace a line from America’s altered legal framework and national psyche to the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, to President Donald Trump sending the Marines to quell immigration raid protests in Los Angeles in 2025, to the paramilitary Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents responsible for killing Americans, and to the extrajudicial killings of civilians in strikes on small boats conducted by the US Southern Command.

The Tribute in Light shines into the night sky of New York on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, the US, on September 11 2026. Picture: (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

The fallout

The dominant Western narrative is that 9/11 changed the world forever. Fisk argues this is integral to the obfuscation of history, allowing Bush to ramp up a neoconservative agenda. Without disputing that the crime of 9/11 was horrific, Fisk notes that “countless massacres of far greater dimensions had occurred in the Middle East over previous decades without anyone suggesting that the world would never be the same again”. This is certainly, tragically true — a conservative estimate of 500,000 people died in the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War, for example, initiated by Saddam but with significant arms, financial, intelligence and political support from the West.

It should be remembered, too, that most terror victims have been Muslim.

Still, Fisk’s argument is wrong in relation to the 21st century: the world did change after 9/11, and the shadow of that day still looms large. In New York, the deceased are memorialised at Ground Zero’s tree-lined plaza hosting an underground museum, parapets bronze-etched with the names of the victims, and two reflecting pools exactly where the two towers once stood. There’s grave solemnity here, but also something harmonious, even beautiful.

In contrast, America’s response has not fostered an image of a reflective nation deserving allyship but rather of an ugly superpower indifferent to how its retribution widens religious and cultural schisms. A reverberating aftershock from 9/11 is the unpleasant question: did the attackers succeed? It has to be said that some consequences have been precisely what extremist movements want: polarising Muslim and Western societies, perpetual wars, the spread of divisive ideological narratives and the loss of innocent lives exploited for radicalisation.

So 9/11 marked a turning point towards what historian Simon Sebag Montefiore sees as an intensified battle for hegemony in the Middle East — and beyond.

People attend the 9/11 memorial on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, New York, the US, on September 11 2026. Picture: (Reuters/Olga Fedorova)

But perhaps what should be foremost in our minds on the anniversary isn’t the state of nations, or regional tensions, or the way we now take pervasive security measures for granted. Rather, reflection should focus on the 2,977 innocent people who lost their lives. Twenty-five years dims even appalling shocks, but we should avoid an analysis that drains away the horror, the outrage, of 9/11. Given that an average of about 40,000 and 23,000 people worked daily at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, respectively, the death toll was remarkably low. This is surely meaningless to the families of the victims. There is a story of a life behind each of the people who perished that day.

Business Day