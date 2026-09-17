Five novels that grapple with grief and trauma after 9/11

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The skyline of Manhattan early on September 15 2001, with smoke billowing from the wreckage of the World Trade Center's twin towers. Picture:

For 25 years, stories told about the 9/11 terror attacks have grappled with questions of truth, reality and bearing witness to trauma.

The 9/11 attacks were highly visual. The image of the plane hitting the second tower was played on a loop. This repetition of the horror echoed the way trauma itself can be compulsively replayed, remembered or reenacted by the people who experience it. Another image was captured but self-censored by American media outlets. The image, taken by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew, was of an unidentified man plunging to his death, preferring to fall rather than burn.

The framing of the attacks in the media is echoed in fiction that explores 9/11, including the importance of testimony and the ways we process trauma. A related theme, too, is the way the attacks changed life in America, especially for people of Pakistani or Arabic backgrounds.

These five 9/11 novels all attempt to make meaning out of this suffering.

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Jonathan Safran Foer’s Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2005) is perhaps the most famous work of 9/11 fiction. It was later adapted as a 2011 film starring Tom Hanks.

The traumatic concern with framing the moment of the disaster and its repetition is the primary symptom of nine-year-old Oskar Schell’s grief after the presumed death of his father in the 9/11 attacks. Struggling to comprehend the possibility of his father’s death, Oskar searches for meaning in his now-upended world, following “clues” he believes will reveal his father’s final message to him.

Oskar artificially frames his experience through these clues, seeking to make sense out of meaningless fragments. After finding a scrap of paper that reads only “Black”, Oskar travels New York City, attempting to identify the Mr or Ms Black the note refers to. He also creates a scrapbook where he incorporates images and evidence of atrocities that have happened to others.

Both the search for the unknown person and the scrapbook demonstrate how Oskar seeks connection with others to understand his trauma. Included in his scrapbook is an image of the falling man. However, Oskar reworks copies of the image, making them appear in reverse order. Imagining the man is his own father, he does not simply pause time but rewinds it.

The novel’s use of the child narrator attempts to strip back the grief and suffering wrought by 9/11 to its purest form: the struggle to understand.

The Zero

Jess Walter’s The Zero (2006) delves into the post-traumatic effects of 9/11 on individuals, told through the perspective of Brian Remy, a New York police officer who survived the attacks.

It presents a series of fragments conveying the lapses in Remy’s memory as he struggles with the event and with being identified as a hero everywhere he goes. Paradoxically, he and his colleague feel a strange happiness in this new acknowledgement of their work.

The Zero is interested in other kinds of falling fragments, especially paper.

Managing and reordering the jumbled and displaced papers, the detritus of civilisation, becomes a central task of a nation determined to demonstrate its continuing economic leadership after the attacks. In the contrast between order and disorder, bureaucracy and chaos, The Zero suggests we might, paradoxically, forget about the human cost of 9/11 by focusing too much on systems.

Falling Man

In Don DeLillo’s Falling Man (2007), the burning papers fall alongside a shirt: “He watched it coming down. A shirt came down out of the high smoke, a shirt lifted and drifting in the scant light and then falling again, down toward the river.”

Caught in the moment of its fall, in the lull of time between the fall of the two towers, the shirt’s beauty as it falls signifies the moral strangeness of creating art — the novel itself, and the famous news photograph of the falling man — from trauma.

Like Safran Foer’s and Walter’s novels, Falling Man is concerned with the impacts on particular individuals, including children. The novel attests that both telling and hearing these stories enable us to understand through connection. They make us stronger by testifying to our survival.

Home Boy

For HM Naqvi in Home Boy (2009), the “counter-narrative” must also encompass those who experienced racialised hatred in the days, weeks and months after the 9/11 attacks. His award-winning novel centres on the experiences of a group of young Pakistani–American men.

Before 9/11, Shehzad (nicknamed Chuck) and his friends were entirely at home in New York City, which appeared to welcome its new inhabitants.

But after 9/11, the city and its people turn on them, making these newcomers the object of all their fear and hatred. Ultimately, the boys are “arrested, interrogated, thrown into solitary confinement”. Though Chuck is released, he has changed after his experience, and the city itself has changed.

In Home Boy, we see the way 9/11 has upended the principles of freedom and refuge once at the heart of American life.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist

Mohsin Hamid’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2007) extends this conceptualisation of the “counter-narrative” and those who are no longer considered to belong in America after 9/11. Its framing story explicitly draws attention to the ways self-identity — individual and collective — is constructed via story.

The Pakistani protagonist, Changez, is a modern-day Scheherazade, who achieved academic and professional success in the US and believed in the American Dream.

But after 9/11 he becomes a marked man, the object of hate speech and avoidance. In response, his own attitudes towards the US change, and he returns to Pakistan. He expresses these fiercely on camera after one of his students is arrested for a terrorism attempt in the US.

While Changez’s politics is left ambiguous, the novel suggests fundamentalism is a response to marginalisation and exclusion. Again, we see how the wound is wrought not only by 9/11, but by its aftereffects.

This article appeared first on The Conversation.

The writer, Jessica Gildersleeve, is a professor of English literature at the University of Southern Queensland.